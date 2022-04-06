Creating a Solid 8-Step Self-Care Practice

Self-care is as straightforward as it sounds. It is the act of caring for ourselves. Many studies have shown that practicing self-care improves physical, mental, and spiritual being. It is a critical part of keeping ourselves healthy. There are so many ways to approach the topic of self-care, and I want to begin by saying that what works for one person does not necessarily work for everyone.

In my experience, self-care is a personal and intimate experience that requires figuring out. Creating a solid self-care practice will take time and effort, but I can tell you that the rewards will definitely be worth it.

“What is the most loving thing I can do for myself at this moment?”

This sentence will guide you in creating a solid self-care practice. First, you have to remember that every journey is different. These steps are designed to be flexible according to your needs. Take these steps to relieve the pressures of everyday life and bring your productivity to the next level.

1. Set stronger boundaries.

Selfcare can also include setting stronger boundaries. So often, people think boundaries aren’t loving. Still, boundaries are one of the most loving things you can do for yourself and those in your life.

Self-care will take bravery, speaking your truth, and allowing yourself to make other people feel uncomfortable for just a moment possibly. But the reality is the people that love you and honor you, and are meant to be in your life, will also honor your boundaries.

2. Be your best self.

When you present the best version of yourself, you will notice a significant improvement in your self-esteem. A boost in your self-esteem instantly makes you feel better and enhances your personality. Your personal grooming practices reflect how you care for your body, especially your mind.

When our minds are stretched to focus on multiple tasks every day, it is easy to neglect personal grooming for more urgent tasks. It is critical to take a small portion of your daily life dedicated to personal grooming to look and feel your best each day. Never underestimate the power of a good shower or Epsom salt bath, putting on your favorite make-up, and that spritz of cologne or perfume to improve your mood and attitude.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Eat healthily.

Keeping a healthy body requires a balanced diet. Keeping a healthy diet is key to a self-care practice because a good relationship with food can create balance in your life. However, a balanced diet does not readily translate to being on a diet program such as a keto or vegan diet.

When you think about eating healthily, think about consciously considering the food you put inside your body. Keep a positive mindset on maintaining a balanced diet, and do not restrict yourself. Instead, think of varying kinds of food in specific quantities and proportions that would meet your daily requirement for vitamins, minerals, protein, fats, and carbohydrates. Eating healthy meals every day will improve your digestion, mood, energy, sleep, focus, and overall bodily health.

4. Exercise.

Many studies have established the benefits of exercise on the mind and body. It can help you maintain a healthy weight, strengthen muscles and bones, reduce the risk of heart diseases, and improve your focus, mood, and sleep. If you find exercising hard, you can make exercise fun by listening to music or watching TV.

Physical activity can also increase your longevity. It is recommended to exercise around 150 minutes per week to reduce the risk of dying from the leading cause of death, including heart diseases and some cancers.

5. Embrace spirituality.

Going on a spiritual journey can help you focus on your purpose by knowing your inner self. Practicing spiritual self-care can quiet your raging mind and provide calmness in your soul. When you acknowledge your purpose, you will honor yourself more and take the necessary steps to enact positive change in your life.

Embracing spirituality means taking time every day to practice gratitude. Gratitude is food for the soul and anchors us in hope and contentment. You can meditate, pray, write in your journal, or engage in yoga to connect with your spiritual self.

6. Financial wellness.

Many people forget that your finances must also be healthy to be completely healthy. Financial wellness is self-care, and by having a good attitude toward money and wealth, you can avoid unnecessary stress that can compromise your mental and physical health.

Next, consider developing a practical financial plan by looking at your goals, spending, budget, investments, debts, and savings. Lastly, find the places where you lack financial literacy and improve in that area. Complete financial wellness means achieving your financial goals and teaching yourself to save and invest wisely.

7. Emotional self-care.

Practicing emotional intelligence will take practice day in and day out. Emotional intelligence is our ability to recognize and acknowledge our emotions in a positive way. It can improve self-awareness, relationships with others, and working environments. When we are aware of our emotions, we can lean into those feelings and create steps to deal with our emotions that can benefit our health and well-being. Every feeling is valid.

8. Sleep intentionally.

Sleep can significantly enhance or dampen our mood. Getting enough sleep will keep you healthy, reduce stress, improve your mood and focus, and lower the risk of getting serious diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. To cap off your solid self-care plan, you need to get good quality and enough hours of sleep every single day.

Most adults reportedly need more than 7 hours each night to maintain good health and well-being. You also need to develop good sleep hygiene by making sure to turn off your phone, lights, and any distractions so that you can focus your energy on sleeping. Finally, set up a regular schedule for sleeping and stick to it, and you can experience the powerful impact of a good night’s rest.

Self-care is a task to be incorporated into your everyday life. Practicing self-care will provide you with a pattern and help you be grounded as you work towards your goals. In addition, creating a solid self-care practice will give you an improved sense of well-being.

Life is hard as it is, so we have to make ways to keep enjoying life and thrive in it. However, life is dynamic, and your self-care practices will also differ depending on where you are in your life right now. So, today, I’d like to ask you: What does self-care mean to you? What is the most loving thing you can do for yourself today?

* * *

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: @simonmigaj on Unsplash