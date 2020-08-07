Inside of all of us is a wild thing.

It was always a mode of living that I’d engaged in, I just didn’t know it had a name until now.

Now it’s become the explicit way I’ve long wanted to live but I just wasn’t sure how to frame it. We all have visions for living the life we want, but sometimes we don’t have the words, the package.

I’ve always known what I wanted; it’s always been the same: an inspired life. An interesting life.

Not until just recently did I understand, more succinctly, what that life really looks and sounds like.

Now I have the phrase: Creative Adventuring.

It was my children that helped with all this. They and, life. Life clarified a lot.

Inside all of us is fear. Inside all of us is an adventure. Inside all of us is a wild thing.

-Where the Wild Things Are

The Story of Us

My family owned a music venue. It was my dream. For the last many years, we had no time for anything but survival. We didn’t take trips. We didn’t do exciting things — at least not in my wife’s eyes.

But I always managed to find creative pockets of inspiration. Secret getaways. Moments of adventure. With the kids. Alone. It’s always been simple things: trips to the store, to get a cup of coffee, to drive through an area I never had, to show the kids something new. Small things. Moments.

I think that I’ve always been creatively adventuring. Since I was a child.

Then:

Babies came. One, then two, then a third. All within four years.

I remember standing at the kitchen sink one day after the third was born and thinking: this is not how I want to live: wake-up, poopy diapers, pee in the beds, breakfast, cleaning, school, lunch, clean, crying, naps, more crying, more poop, more tears, more food, more messes, baths, reading, cleaning-up, bedtime. I was so empty, tired and thinking of the next decade of this repetition.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Just thinking about it exhausted me.

The prospects, the life, the dream: everything felt dead. Montonous.

I felt disgusting for thinking any of that.

I am madly in love with my children. So much so that I can actually be lovesick while holding them in my arms, while watching them sleep.

Sometimes the Hardest Thing is the Best Thing

Then a divorce happened.

It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. It’s the hardest thing I’m still doing, just over a year removed from the day that I left my family’s home for good — the same day we sold the bar.

I moved all of my stuff out of the house on Father’s Day. That day will never mean what it did before.

I was devastated.

I didn’t want the girl, my wife, but I wanted my family, my babies — more than anything I’ve ever wanted.

But I didn’t want that life.

So, I was determined to change: Change our lives. Change our direction. Change our style. Change our way.

I wanted: Virtues. A family crest. Cohesion. Family identity. Direction.

I wanted a new life. And through the darkest night of my life, with the help of family and friends, we started to create a new vision.

My favorite thing to do in all the whirled, with my favorite people.

Creative Adventuring

It wasn’t explicit, but I just started calling our outings: adventures. Instead of going to the museum, or the park, or riding scooters, we started saying: we’re going on an adventure.

It stuck.

Slowly, it started to become something. A thing. Our thing. It became our cabal. Our slice of the universe where we were always safe.

Because we were on adventures. We were finding things. We were always looking for things: heart-shaped rocks. Rocks to build more cairns. Bugs. Feathers. Nests fallen from trees. Bones.

There should be a place where only the things you want to happen, happen

― Where the Wild Things Are

We don’t go on “hikes” because of this. We don’t go on “walks” because of this. We don’t just get on our scooters and ride because of this mindset. No, we’re always only going on adventures, creatively. And the difference? Is gigantic.

The difference is gigantic: because we control all the variables that we can. We control the goals, the mindset and as a result, we manage to stay in our little fantastic, magical bubble where the things we want to happen will their way into our existence.

Curses Become Blessings

We got one long summer together to learn how to live the life I wanted us to always live.

I took the babies to every museum we have in town. We moved to an area with laced with great parks and paths and pools.

We had a scooter gang. My posse and I packed lunches and hit the trails. We came home for the boy’s afternoon naps. Then we ate supper then rode into the sunset and came back after dark. Dad was often the hero, finding Gemma’s solitary, lost Barbie shoe — somewhere in the mile behind us. Twice Dada was the hero. As Gemma exclaimed over and over that first night: “Dad, you get five congratulations!”

Then winter came.

Then, Covid-19.

And, we couldn’t go back to the playgrounds. We couldn’t go back to the museums.

I had to come up with something else.

But, I didn’t.

In the natural flow of our life, a mindset started emerging: let’s go. Let’s go on adventures.

Covid forced me to become more creative.

Instead of relying on the basics like playgrounds and pools and public places, we leaned on the natural world. With no school for the kids to go to, I started putting lesson plans together on what was around us: the robin and its nest outside the window. The lilacs at the mansion that we picnicked at. Snails. Toads. Raptors.

At this point, my babies can identify more flowers and plants and animals than I could as a teenager. Why? Because we creatively adventure. We go out and explore.

Eureka!

It’s more about mindset and perspective than anything. But the moment it all clicked for me was one evening when the babies and I were on a little creek.

They were scared. There was debris blocking our way from previous floods. There were spiders. Snakes.

My five-year-old said: Dad, I think this is a bad idea.

The looks on my boy’s faces, aged 3 and 1, told me the same thing.

Then we overcame a few big obstacles. Then they started to learn how to navigate the stream; how to locate and then take the easiest route. They learned how to keep their feet under them on the mossy rocks. They learned how to move through the buckwheat.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Slowly, they gained confidence.

I was nervous as I sometimes still am on our adventures: that I’m leading them the wrong way. That I’m pushing them too hard. That they just aren’t ready for this, yet.

Then, my three-year-old, who was struggling most of the time, full of fear, to my surprise: took the lead of our expedition. I didn’t see it happen until he let me know:

Look Dad, I’m the leader now!

And then one of the most profound things that I’ve ever been a part of happened out the clear ether of the moment. It was pure magic:

My 3-year-old kept exclaiming: I can do it! Look Dad, I’m doing it!

Suddenly his whole being expanded with light and courage and he was suddenly just bigger.

Navigating waterfalls and bank drops and foxtails and horsetail, in and out of the creek.

I am doing it! Dad, I can do it!

I was so choked-up, I almost failed to respond. I could only howl. It’s something we still do: HOWL.

Doing it he was. We all were. Doing it.

And our life of Creative Adventuring was born.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Photo Courtesy of Author