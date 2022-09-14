Cringy Relationship Advice That Many Choose to Ignore

I used to roll my eyes when someone gave me cringy advice on relationships. I thought they were useless, and there’s no way I’d change my belief in them.

But after several heartbreaks and complicated exes, I began to see that advice differently.

Have you had those moments where you think it was BS? Then you look back and realize, “Holy fuck, what they said is completely true. I wish I listened to them more.”

Here are the relationship quotes that are cringy but very true:

“A healthy relationship starts with you”

Many people think that if only they could find the “perfect” someone, they would be able to build a healthy relationship.

But what if it is not them? What if you are the one who makes it hard to have such a relationship?

It’s easy to focus on other people’s flaws. You might ignore your own issues.

Are you secure enough? Are you good at managing your emotion? Do you sabotage your dating life? How is your communication skill?

This quote might be cringy for many people.

It is easier to blame it on others when things don’t work out. However, working on yourself and ensuring you know how to be a supportive partner is necessary.

“If you love someone enough, set them free”

You probably heard the above phrase a lot and think it’s nonsense. Or somehow not practical.

I was also cynical toward this phrase until I experienced massive change in my long-term relationship.

Here’s the thing: we all have this ideal partner in our head and want them to be in particular ways — without realizing it.

Nevertheless, our expectations go up. Before we know it, we try to change our partner too hard.

How often have you seen people not being themselves while in a relationship with someone? I’ve seen many. They stay because they “love” their partner — even if that means losing themselves.

This quote is relevant and practical because if you truly care and love someone, you’ll let them be whoever they want to be.

They might not check your bucket list as a partner, and you’re OK with it. If they somehow decide to leave you, you don’t go above and beyond to stop them.

“You can’t love someone else when you hate yourself”

I wrote a piece about this while ago because the quote resonated (and still does) with me on many levels.

When you’re not in peace and hate everything about yourself, it’s harder to be in a stable relationship. Your insecurity will create so many dramas with whoever you’re dating.

I know this is true because I’ve been there.

I couldn’t love someone else genuinely because I was a mess myself. Because of my low self-esteem, I tended to seek attention and validation from others.

It didn’t matter how much I got because it never felt enough.

So if you feel like you can’t love who you are right now (not even a bit), there’s a high chance you won’t be able to give love to someone else.

As cliche as this quote sounds, it’s still true to some extent.

“Love will never be enough”

In a book called How to Not Die Alone, the author Logan Ury said that Disney has lied to us. All those fairy tales somehow make people believe that relationships should be easy.

Do you see how impractical the idea is in real life?

Internal issues, financial struggles, and family drama can affect romantic relationships. People aren’t strong mentally to face all that.

If you only depend on the “love” feelings, then it’s guaranteed your relationship will fail.

People like to romanticize this idea so much. It holds them back from having a long-lasting relationship.

When they face difficulty in their relationship, they’re ready to walk away and hope to find a “better” relationship.

Of course, in most cases, they end up alone and then blame life for not giving them the “perfect” someone yet.

“Things will get easier when you’re with the right person”

Relationships, in general, are hard to maintain. However, when two people are emotionally and mentally happy, they will navigate more easily.

There are many people out there who’re stuck in a bad relationship because they’re simply with the wrong person.

They are not compatible yet believe their feelings for each other will conquer it.

But of course, it’ll never be the case. Again, love is never enough.

Once the honeymoon phase is over, you begin noticing their flaws and realize your values don’t align with them.

Letting go is never an option because it means you give up, right? Don’t they tell you to fight for someone you love no matter what happens?

Not always.

Sometimes you need to admit that the person you’re fighting for isn’t worth it. Unless you let go of the idea that every relationship should work, you’ll never know who the right/wrong person is for you.

…

Those cringy quotes have helped me navigate my relationship better, make it healthier, and solve problems a lot easier.

Here is what I learned. Sometimes you don’t need the best possible solutions to turn your love life around.

You need to change your perspective and challenge your old beliefs. Because too many times, those old beliefs are the one that makes you unhappy and stuck.

I hope these cringy relationship quotes can bring new light to you as much as they did to me.

