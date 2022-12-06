Critical De-escalation Strategies From the Most Stressful Workplace on the Planet

Anyone who has been to an emergency room lately can attest to the tense nature of the environment there. I imagine there are few places where the study of immediate de-escalation tactics is more critical for keeping the peace than the ER. The National Institute of Health conducted research and developed key strategies for de-escalating situations before they become increasingly tense or violent. Through the results of this study, we can learn some methods that have implications for any workplace.

Why de-escalation?

Proper use of de-escalation strategies in management is critical to prevent or resolve conflict. De-escalation involves using communication and interpersonal skills to de-escalate a situation before it becomes heated or violent. Managers and leaders need to be able to recognize the signs of escalation to take preventative measures.

Some common de-escalation strategies include:

– Verbal de-escalation: This involves using calming and reassuring words to de-escalate the situation. For example, you might say, “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to upset you,” or “Let’s take a step back and calm down.”

– Allow for personal space: The recommended distance is 2 arm lengths from the agitated person. Be aware of the perspectives and needs of others. For example, in the E.R. setting, a person who is homeless may be more protective of personal belongings.

– Positioning matters: Stand at an angle rather than facing forward which can signal a confrontation.

– Be polite: A good rule to follow is simply to be polite and remain so regardless of the response. You may need to re-introduce yourself since an agitated person may not have heard you clearly the first time.

– Repeat, repeat: Since an agitated person will have difficulty processing information, you will need to be persistent in repeating important information, especially when setting limits, offering choices, suggesting alternatives, or asking the agitated person for something.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

– Be concise: When speaking with an agitated person, use shorter sentences and simple words. Large words and complex sentences may escalate the situation and cause more confusion.

– Speak with empathy: Try to understand how the other person feels and what might be the root cause of those feelings.

– Be an active listener: Paying attention to what is said at a level where you can repeat it back while asking clarifying questions, is the hallmark of active listening.

– Offer options and optimism: Offering choices for how to proceed with a degree of optimism shows there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Other important factors in long term de-escalation planning may include the following:

– Development of meaningful relationships: This involves developing positive relationships with people who are likely to be involved in the conflict. By developing these relationships, you can de-escalate the situation before it becomes heated.

– How to recognize signs of escalation: This involves being able to recognize the signs that a conflict is about to occur. For example, you might look for body language cues or changes in tone of voice.

– Preventative measures: This involves taking steps to prevent conflict from occurring in the first place. For example, you might create policies or procedures that will de-escalate a situation through a series of steps.

The Conflict Cycle

The conflict cycle is a model that can be used to de-escalate a conflict. It consists of four phases: trigger, reaction, escalation, and de-escalation. To de-escalate conflict, it is important to understand each phase of the cycle and what can be done in each phase to prevent or resolve conflict.

The first phase of the conflict cycle is the trigger. This is when something happens that sets off the conflict. It can be something that someone says or does, or it can be a situation that someone is in. For example, if someone is feeling stressed at work, they may be more likely to get into an argument with a coworker.

The second phase is the reaction. This is when people start to respond to the trigger. They may get angry, defensive, or withdraw from the situation. For example, if someone gets into an argument with a coworker, they may start to yell or say things that they wouldn’t normally say.

The third phase is escalation. This is when the conflict starts to get worse. People may start to threaten or hurt each other, or the situation may become out of control. For example, if someone is arguing with a coworker, they may start to throw things or hit each other.

The fourth and final phase is de-escalation. This is when the conflict starts to calm down. People may start to talk things out, or they may agree to disagree. For example, if someone is arguing with a coworker, they may start to lower their voices and listen to each other.

De-escalation strategies can be used in any phase of the conflict cycle. However, it is important to remember that de-escalation is not a one-size-fits-all solution. What works in one situation may not work in another. It is important to tailor the de-escalation strategy to the specific situation.

Many de-escalation strategies can be used to diffuse a tense or dangerous situation. Some of these strategies include verbal de-escalation, the development of meaningful relationships, recognizing signs of escalation, preventative measures, and the conflict cycle. By understanding and using these strategies, improving workplace culture, productivity, and the overall environment for your staff and stakeholders.

—

iStock image