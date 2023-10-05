CRUNCHYROLL AND ‘ONE PIECE’ LACE UP FOR ‘STREET SOCCER TIMES SQUARE CUP PRESENTED BY BVB’ IN NEW YORK CITY TIMES SQUARE ON OCTOBER 7!

What

Crunchyroll will be supporting German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and national nonprofit organization Street Soccer USA for their second annual “Street Soccer Times Square Cup presented by BVB” in Father Duffy Square in New York City. The anime streamer will be onsite to cheer on competitors in the 4v4 Youth Cup soccer competition with a sponsored tent with One Piece anime giveaways. Crunchyroll will also be lacing up their cleats to compete in the Corporate Cup and plans to host a screening party of the newest episode of One Piece at nearby retailer Péle Soccer for fans after the tournament ends.

As part of the Youth Cup, players will be outfitted in the black and yellow colored uniforms of Borussia Dortmund and be treated to special appearances from mascot, Emma Bee, and Borussia Dortmund player legend, Roman Weidenfeller. (BVB Press Release)

Produced by Toei Animation, One Piece is a favorite of BVB players Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, and Sébastien Haller. New episodes of One Piece stream on Crunchyroll in the US, Canada, and dozens of countries and territories worldwide.

When

The tournament is on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10:00 am ET

The screening is on Saturday after the tournament at 10:00 pm ET

Where

Tournament: Father Duffy Square and the 45-46 Broadway Pedestrian Plaza

One Piece Episode Screening: Pelé Soccer, 1560 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

How to Volunteer or Sign Up a Team

https://www.streetsoccerusa. org/timessquarecup

About Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most traditional and popular German football clubs. Founded in 1909, BVB boasts more than 10 million fans within Germany and, in addition, also looks to a rapidly growing fan base worldwide. The eight-time German champions and five-time DFB-Pokal winner was in 1966 the first German club to win a European Cup competition. BVB also became the first Bundesliga club to win the UEFA Champions League in 1997, followed by the Intercontinental Cup in the same year. With a turnover of over 400 million Euro, Borussia Dortmund nowadays is one of the economically strongest football clubs in the world.

About Street Soccer USA

Street Soccer USA is a national 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty and strengthening community through soccer in more than a dozen U.S. cities. Street Soccer USA holds Cups, builds Street Soccer Parks, and develops programs in the least served neighborhoods across the country, increasing access to the world’s most popular game and using soccer as a tool for youth and community development.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts – top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation’s top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation’s Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

all art – Toei Animation