CRUNCHYROLL HOSTS WORLD PREMIERE SCREENING OF “MY HERO ACADEMIA” SEASON 6 ORIGINAL EPISODE: “UA HEROES BATTLE” AT NEW YORK COMIC CON 2023!



Join Crunchyroll at New York Comic Con this fall for the world premiere of an all-new original episode from My Hero Academia Season 6 entitled “UA HEROES BATTLE”. The screening will take place on Friday, October 13 at 5:00 PM ET at the Empire Stage for all badge holders attending NYCC.

This early, exclusive world preview will feature the English dub and will be available to NYCC attendees before it is screened in Japan. Get ready for some card-game action that will showcase your favorite heroes like never before! Also in celebration of this premiere, Crunchyroll will be giving away limited edition character cards at the screening provided by UVS Games that are based on the new original episode and playable with the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game. Attendees can also receive these special My Hero Academia cards as a gift with a purchase at Crunchyroll’s merch booth on the show floor.

“UA HEROES BATTLE” is animated by BONES (Mob Psycho 100; Bungo Stray Dogs), based on the popular manga series My Hero Academia written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

My Hero Academia Season 6 original episode “UA HEROES BATTLE” Official Synopsis:

The third year, Mirio Togata, pays a visit to the students of Class 1-A, who are bored because they are not allowed to go outside. He brings them a card game called U.A. Heroes Battle that the support course made. This game, where players can use cards of various U.A. students, is tough, just like U.A. itself. Who will win the card battle?!

About My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is a TV anime based on the popular comics by Kohei Horikoshi serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha) and over 85 million copies sold. It is set in a world where about eighty percent of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become such heroes.

My Hero Academia garnered a nomination from the Hollywood Creative Alliance this year for Best Animated Series at the HCA TV Awards.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts — top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

