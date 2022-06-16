Get Daily Email
Crunchyroll Reveals Theatrical Release Date and New English Dub Trailer for Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO!

Crunchyroll Reveals Theatrical Release Date and New English Dub Trailer for Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO!

Additionally, Crunchyroll has released an all-new English dub theatrical trailer!

by Leave a Comment

Today, Crunchyroll and Toei Animationunveiled additional details for its first global theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – the newest film in the worldwide anime blockbuster franchise – coming to theaters in North America, U.K. and Ireland on August 19 with tickets on sale starting July 22! The film will be available in both English dub and subtitled and will also be released in select U.S. based IMAX® theaters.

With official English voice cast including Kyle Herbert as Son Gohan, Sean Schemmel as Son Goku, Robert McCullem as Son Goten, and Christopher R. Sabat as Piccolo, among other new and returning voice actors.

Check it out –

 

 

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Official Synopsis:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

I’ll be posting a review as soon as a review copy is made available!

art credit- Funimation / Toei Animation

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

