Culture Matters: Setting Up a Company Culture as a New Business Owner

As a new or prospective business owner it’s time to start thinking about the type of people you want to have part of your team, more so, the culture you would like to cultivate in the workplace.

In some instances, employers tend to ignore the importance of having a company culture,but ultimately ties directly to productivity and loyalty in the workplace. After surveying more than 5,000 employees from the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, the Harris Poll found that 65% of American Millennials are more likely to care about company culture than a salary. In the U.K. 66% of respondents shared the same view.

The job market has changed quite a bit over the last few years, with younger employees, those classified as Millennials and Gen Zers who now make up a majority of potential hires, seeing workplace culture as a top priority when searching for a new job or changing career paths.

Company Culture as a New Employer

While starting a new business, or perhaps seeing your business grow bigger, requiring you to add a few new members to the team, as a potential employer, having a strong workplace culture can help you retain both employees and clients, increase business goals, streamline the hiring process and reduce employee turnover.

There’s perhaps more than one specific explanation or example of what company culture is, or should be. In recent times, where more employees seek opportunities where employers can support their ventures, respect their mental and physical well-being, and share a sense of compassion – company culture has become more than the weekly employee get-together.

What Businesses See as Company Culture

Establishing a Mission: Having a mission statement is more than a piece of paper on the wall. It outlines what your business is, and why you exist. It helps employees to better understand what their place within the organization is, and how they can collectively work to achieve company goals.

Having Goals: Although goals and missions might sometimes be used interchangeably, they tend to work together. The goal is what you want to achieve, the mission is how you will be achieving it. Goals can create an environment where employees know what is expected of them, and what the outcomes will be once they, and you achieve a specific goal. Goals can act as a strong motivator for both employees and employers.

Management Style: As perhaps the sole person who will be guiding and leading your team, there are several leadership styles that you can apply within the business. Not every type of leadership style is the same, and you should be open to adapting as your business evolves.

Internal and External Communication: In some cases, company culture can also boil down to the way employees communicate with each other, and how your business reaches out to prospective clients.

Employee-related Benefits: Another way to establish a lasting company culture is to consider some of the benefits that you are looking to offer employees. Whether it’s shorter working hours on a Friday or even internal office get-togethers, employee benefits can be directly associated with the type of culture you’re looking to create.

While a company or workplace culture may differ between each organization, as a new and prospective business owner, it’s important to establish a strategy and plan that will help you retain valuable and skillful employees, while at the same time gaining momentum within your general marketplace.

Setting Up a Company Culture That Works

Not all businesses are the same, and neither will their internal structures be. Regardless of whether you’re looking to open a brick-and-mortar store, or even start a remote-first or hybrid company, there are a few things you can look at that will help you better understand what it takes to create a thriving community of employees.

As a reminder, a study of 105 university students and graduates from more than 36 universities in the U.K. found that over half of students value company culture as one of the most important aspects when starting their careers. Hybrid working conditions accelerated by the pandemic, and the work-related experience were among other contributing factors.

Transparency

As a new employer, transparency can play a vital role in how your business operates. What transparency does is that it creates an open-door policy for all employees, meaning you as the boss allow employees to share any opinions, suggestions, concerns, and remarks within the workplace.

More so, transparency can be seen as a way to cultivate more clear and concise communication practices among employees. This encourages them to be more active in the way they convey messages, and important information and communicate with one another.

There’s also the fact that being more transparent with workers can create a feedback loop, helping employees understand where they can potentially improve performance, and you can establish a platform for increased productivity without leading teams to burnout from excessive working hours.

Be Goal-Driven

As already mentioned, your company goals fall right in the center of what the overall culture will become. Goals will help you determine the type of leadership style you can apply in the workplace, and also the type of skills you’re looking for in employees.

Your company goals can also create a clear-cut path for employees toward future success. These goals encourage employees to follow a specific structure, without feeling burdened out by overarching or unrealistic milestones.

When an employer shares what they think the company could become one day, and how they will achieve this, it’s possible that employees will feel more engaged, and motivated to be part of the growth.

Make sure to clearly state what your company goals are, whether these are monthly, quarterly, or even annually. Additionally, you should make sure that these goals are measurable, and that your current team will be able to fulfill them in the long run. This is where you can apply transparency to help enhance a goal-driven team mindset.

Compassion and Employee Wellbeing

Not all employers are equally compassionate when it comes to the workplace, as they tend to view compassion as an irrelevant trait in the overall business structure.

Some studies have found that when a business or company has a strong sense of compassion, employees tend to be more satisfied with their jobs, are less stressed, improve company loyalty and dedication, and can improve employee engagement.

Having workplace compassion is more than just caring, it’s about seeing value in your employees, for who and what they are to your business.

Then there’s employee wellbeing which directly ties in with employer compassion. When you as the employer care about your employees and their well-being, whether it’s physical or mental, you’ll see employees who are happier, relaxed, and more satisfied with their work conditions.

Promoting wellbeing efforts have been seen as a strong benefit for younger employees, as mental and physical health awareness are now more common in the workplace than it was a few decades ago.

Make sure to clearly state how you will be actively contributing and promoting employee health and wellbeing when you’re looking for new hires.

Ask Your Employees

If you already have a few people that are working under you, and you’re now looking to expand, you might want to take some time to ask what they think your company should be, and how you can improve it if needed.

Your current staff knows your company just as well as you do, sometimes even better. They are the heart and soul of your business and drive innovation, performance, and productivity.

As a business leader, this gives you time to evaluate whether current employees are coping with the workplace condition, and where you might likely need to make some adjustments.

When surveying or interviewing your employees, you may also get a bit of insight into how you as an employer have been contributing to the success of workplace culture. These interactions help to create an open line of communication, and you get a sense of how they feel towards you and the business.

See What Competitors Are Doing

In business, being better than your direct competitors means that you will need to improve on every aspect, even if that means creating a company culture that seeks to enhance the employee experience.

In the tight labor market, where employees are seen jumping from one job to another, seeking out new employers who can offer them better benefits, you most likely don’t want to lose your team to any of your competitors.

Remember that even though your competitors tend to have something you don’t, it’s not to say that it will work for your business or your employees. If you notice that there are perhaps some pitfalls, or where you might overlook some tactics, see how you can effectively incorporate them within your business.

Have a plan to implement company culture

Once you have a clear understanding of what it takes to have a company culture, and what will be required of you, you can now draw a plan together to implement these tactics within your team.

Take some time to pen down your thoughts, and perhaps converse with other team leaders and executives on what the best strategy for your business could be.

You can look at what your current needs may be, and what your goals are to help you adjust your plans accordingly.

Once you have a plan, you can then go on to promote your culture and value.

Promote Core Company Culture and Values

By now you can start looking at ways through which you can promote your core company culture and values.

Some employers enjoy having all their employees in the same place when opening new opportunities for workplace-related culture. In the digital world of work, this could mean something different, such as having every employee online at the same time or joining in on one company video conference call.

Whatever you decide, you must celebrate who your employees are, and give credit to those who have performed well in the last few months.

Make time to promote values, even if this is through a workshop, monthly get-together, or simply sending out an email to your employees every once in a while.

When employees feel valued, they tend to be more satisfied with their jobs, and their employers and can potentially stay longer at one company, minimizing employee turnover.

The Bottom Line

Starting a new business is a frightening experience, as there are so many different moving parts that influence the way your business operates and progresses.

Company culture is crucial to any workplace environment, and employers are willing to promote a healthy and value-centric work experience.

Cultivating a company culture that works well takes a bit of time to put together, but it’s ultimately one of the key driving factors that help to increase employee satisfaction, and loyalty and in the long run, grow business prospects.

