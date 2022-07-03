Cupid’s ‘Love Arrow’ Isn’t the Solution to Your Loneliness — But This Might Be

Five years ago, I was the world’s worst dater.

My confidence was on the floor, I’d text like a dork, and I never made the first move.

It’s no wonder I was single.

For most of my teen life, I could blame school. “I’m not interested in girls. I’ve got work and sports. I haven’t got time!”

This wouldn’t cut it in my 20s, though. Not when I was on dating apps and looking for love.

Being alone worried me. I thought I’d be single forever.

I felt like a loser.

Luckily, things have turned around. I built confidence. I believed in myself. I began talking to more people. This led to meeting my dream girl through Medium.

We’ve been together since the Pandemic and I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.

How did this happen? I didn’t grow muscles, I didn’t get rich, and I didn’t do other things that some might consider “the secret”.

But I did put in the work.

Just not in the ways you might expect.

…

Is Marriage the Solution?

In his book, The Course of Love, Alain de Botton explores relationships after marriage. What actually happens?

He writes that marriage is seen as an answer to loneliness.

And this thinking is flawed:

“To a shameful extent, the charm of marriage boils down to how unpleasant it is to be alone.

“This isn’t necessarily our fault as individuals. Society as a whole appears determined to render the single state as nettlesome and depressing as possible…

“Once the freewheeling days of school and university are over, company and warmth become dispiritingly hard to find; social life starts to revolve oppressively around couples; there’s no one left to call or hang out with.

“It’s hardly surprising, then, if when we find someone halfway decent, we might cling.”

— Alain de Botton

This isn’t to say marriage is a bad thing. Far from it. It’s just that the toils of being alone in our society can amplify our woes.

We long for company. We don’t want to die alone.

This can lead us to jump too quickly:

“Spending fifty-two straight Sundays alone may play havoc with a person’s prudence. Loneliness can provoke an unhelpful rush and repression of doubt and ambivalence about a potential spouse.

“The success of any relationship should be determined, not just by how happy a couple are to be together, but by how worried each partner would be about not being in a relationship at all.”

— Alain de Botton

Being needy, then, is the opposite of what we need.

In a conversation with Steven Bartlett, British business tycoon — Karren Brady — shares what’s kept her marriage strong for the last 27 years:

“Our relationship is not needy…

“My husband doesn’t need me and I don’t need him. We want to be together but we don’t need to be together.

“I don’t need to know where he is every minute of the day. I don’t need to know what his thoughts are on everything I do… He knows I’m self-sufficient and that I don’t need much from anyone…

“I think it’s important to have your own space, your own friends, and do your own thing…”

— Karren Brady

Wanting to be together but not needing to be together.

This is non-neediness.

In Overlap, Sean McCabe explains why this is important:

“Even when it comes to the closest person in your life, your significant other, you only share 4–5 percent of your waking life with them. That’s the closest person in the world to you!

“Let’s say you hang out with your best friends once a week, which is something that becomes increasingly rate as you age. You’re sharing only about 1 percent of your waking life with your best friends.

“In theory, your significant other and best friends would be the ones to believe in you and support your goal the most. Beyond them, acquaintances probably share 0.5 percent or less of your life.”

— Sean McCabe

…

Non-Neediness — Why This is The Solution

In Models, Mark Manson explores non-neediness.

He makes a compelling case as to why it can sabotage your efforts of finding love:

“A non-needy man’s actions and words will be motivated by embodying his own values and desires…

“Instead of worrying whether or not she will like you, you could wonder if you will like her… Instead of feeling the need to impress her, you could wonder if she impresses you.

“Not acting on our desires and asserting ourselves where appropriate is showing more investment in others than ourselves. It is, therefore, unattractive.”

— Mark Manson

Other writers share this view.

Anthony De Mello was an Indian priest who died 30 years ago. One of his books, Awareness, is spellbinding.

In the book, he warns against becoming dependent on people — including lovers:

“I enjoy it [your company] on a non-clinging basis.

“What I really enjoy is not you; it’s something that’s greater than both you and me. It’s something that I discovered, a kind of symphony, a kind of orchestra that plays one melody in your presence, but when you depart, the orchestra doesn’t stop.

“When I meet someone else, it plays another melody, which is also delightful. And when I’m alone, it continues to play.”

— Anthony De Mello

Long story short?

Depending on someone for your happiness is flawed. You’ll be disappointed. Unfulfilled. Resentful.

You need to enjoy your own company.

“You cannot be lonely if you like the person you’re alone with.” — Wayne Dyer

…

How to Become Non-Needy

I can’t claim to be an expert at this stuff.

However, I can speak to my experience and say that my life has improved dramatically since working on myself.

You have to do what Christabella Romano calls “shadow work”. Uncovering your demons. Facing them. Speaking with them. Writing about them.

Only then can you become emotionally attractive.

In 2019, I tried therapy. I went on to tell my therapist things I’d never told anyone. Not knowing my dad. Feeling discomfort in groups. Being afraid of love. Once the doors opened, I rambled on and on.

We continued for twelve weeks. This was in the second half of 2019. Since then, I’ve been in touch with my biological dad and have built a relationship with my girlfriend.

The money I spent on these 12 weeks of therapy is the best investment I’ve ever made.

I also journal every night, even when I don’t want to. (Scrap that — especially when I don’t want to.) I’ve read countless self-help books. I’ve even tried hypnosis.

This is sh*t no one teaches you.

It’s arguably the most important stuff, though.

You have to figure it out.

“The only real dating advice is self-improvement.

“Work on yourself. Conquer your anxieties. Resolve your shame. Take care of yourself and those who are important to you.”

— Mark Manson, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

…

Takeaways

I mentioned my girlfriend.

She’s also a writer and soon to be a published author. She’s ambitious, beguiling, caring, daring — I could go on.

Ewww, you’re so soppy!

We progressed from commenting on each other’s work to swanning into emails. I enjoyed her writing and thought she looked pretty, but I had zero expectations.

So I asked her out:

“In the spirit of the dating mistakes article, how would you feel about going on a virtual date? I think you’re really pretty, you’ve clearly got a great taste in whose writing you like (wink), and if it goes badly, we can always add it to the dating mistakes (double wink) ;)”

She agreed, throwing the emojis right back at me.

This was 18 months ago.

We’ve been together ever since.

All of this happened because I was willing to be vulnerable. I was at peace. If she rejected my advances, no hard feelings. Sure, it would have sucked, but I’d have been okay.

I believed the type of girl I had been searching for out there.

And what do you know? There she was.

Put in the work, unmask those demons, and realise you don’t need anyone to be happy.

When you’re ready, Cupid will fire that arrow.

—

***