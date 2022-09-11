Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Da Ow Aga: Edge of Lake Tahoe, Phrase of the Washoe Tribe

Da Ow Aga: Edge of Lake Tahoe, Phrase of the Washoe Tribe

Fault blocks up-thrown, Ice Age moved down

by Leave a Comment

By Lynne Goldsmith

Fault blocks up-thrown,
Ice Age moved down

Glaciers through canyons, west side,
Moraines left behind

Till lava flow, north side,
Mt. Pluto formed dam across
River outlet
Before water erosion of path;

Snowfall, streams, runoff
To fill one of deepest
Lakes, alpine freshness
Surrounded by cedar and pine,

Fir and shrub,
Evergreen groundcover and brush,

Willow, lupine, phlox, penstemon
Wyethia, lily, and paintbrush,

So many flowers to name
Making home with the lake
Of the hidden fish

In the shades of blue
Vibrating in molecules, shortest wavelengths
Visible into indigo

Waters where I breathe and live at the edge
On volcanic rock

Once cooled above, cooled below.

This post was previously published on emagazine.com

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About EarthTalk

EarthTalk® is produced by Doug Moss & Roddy Scheer and is a registered trademark of Earth Action Network Inc. View past columns at: www.earthtalk.org. E-mail us your question: [email protected]

Questions and answers about our environment.

