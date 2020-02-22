Dad Depression and How to Get Out of It: Dad University

Dad depression is no fun. So many dads suffer from depression yet it often goes undiagnosed or they avoid talking about or showing emotion so those around them aren’t even aware of the severity.

While male postpartum depression has recently received some attention, this focuses on depression after the baby stage. Depression in dads can happen at any time but we are seeing an increase in depression with men having children 3-7 years old.

In this video, Jason offers some insight as to why so many fathers suffer from it and offers some suggestions on how you can get out of your dad depression.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Samaritans: 1-877-870-4673

National Hopeline Network: 1-800-442-4673

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

