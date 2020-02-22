Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Dad Depression and How to Get Out of It: Dad University

Dad Depression and How to Get Out of It: Dad University

Depression in dads can happen at any time.

by Leave a Comment

Dad depression is no fun. So many dads suffer from depression yet it often goes undiagnosed or they avoid talking about or showing emotion so those around them aren’t even aware of the severity.

While male postpartum depression has recently received some attention, this focuses on depression after the baby stage. Depression in dads can happen at any time but we are seeing an increase in depression with men having children 3-7 years old.

In this video, Jason offers some insight as to why so many fathers suffer from it and offers some suggestions on how you can get out of your dad depression.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Samaritans: 1-877-870-4673

National Hopeline Network: 1-800-442-4673

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

 

Previously Published on YouTube

Shutterstock

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.