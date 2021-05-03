Get Daily Email
Dad Shorts: Fireplace Damper [Video]

Dad Shorts: Fireplace Damper [Video]

How to open the fireplace damper.

by

 

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

How to open the fireplace damper.
Be sure to do this before lighting a fire so the smoke goes out through the chimney.
Keep it shut, when you don’t have a fire.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
hey kids
00:07
so last night i slept like a log i woke
00:10
up in the fireplace
00:11
ah so anyway um one important thing
00:14
if you’re ever to build a fire in your
00:16
fireplace you got to make sure the
00:18
dampers open
00:19
okay so i’m going to show you how to do
00:21
that but you know in the
00:23
winter months when it’s cold and you
00:24
don’t have a fire you want to keep that
00:26
damper closed
00:27
so that cold air isn’t coming in right
00:30
and the warm air is escaping
00:31
so you keep that closed but if you want
00:33
to light a fire you’ve got to make sure
00:35
that’s open
00:36
okay so i’m going to show you a close-up
00:38
of what that looks like
00:40
okay so this is looking up my chimney
00:42
kind of from the side of my
00:44
fireplace looking up just to be able to
00:46
show it to you
00:47
and that most of them have a little loop
00:49
like that on them so you can loop in
00:51
your
00:51
your poker like this to open it up
00:55
see how it just opened it you want to
00:57
keep it closed
00:58
if you don’t have a fire um and if you
01:01
do light a fire
01:03
keep it open until all the embers are
01:05
gone so you don’t have any smoke in your
01:06
house but then when it’s finally
01:08
uh when the fire is done you close that
01:11
up
01:13
okay i hope that was helpful for you you
01:15
know i’ve had people ask me how to start
01:17
a fire
01:18
basically similar to how i started the
01:20
campfire
01:21
uh so you could look at that video but
01:23
when you start a fire in your fireplace
01:25
make sure that damper’s open so the
01:26
smoke goes on up and out
01:28
okay thanks for watching and god bless
01:34
[Music]
01:35
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

