Dad, What Was Living During COVID-19 Like?

Dear Son,

Thanks for writing to me. I am glad we have gone back to more ancient forms of communication; I still struggle with the hologram.

Well, COVID-19 was a deadly virus that took many lives. We felt it in every corner of the world. Governments shut their borders, markets crashed, and people stayed at home.

You might not remember this, but the playgrounds had to close. I couldn’t explain this to you because you were so little.

It was a very reflective time for many. People had to stay at home and think. We realised how connected we all were. How similar many of our circumstances were. I guess it brought many of us together in some way. We contemplated a bit more on why we were here. What it all meant to us?

Some thought about their health. They had been too busy to look after themselves but in the wake of the pandemic; it became a priority. They dug out their running shoes and dusted the cobwebs off their bikes. They brought fresh air and a new sense of optimism back into their lives.

Some thought about their families, both near and far. Fathers reached out to long lost sons and cousins skyped in for family time Sunday roasts. That Easter was something special. We connected deeper than we ever had while remaining in isolation. We were grateful for our partners and our children.

Some thought about those in need in their communities. They volunteered to help. Food was donated. Medicine was delivered to doorsteps. When the government asked for volunteers; many raised their hands. Doctors and bakers both remained essential. It was beautiful to see.

Some thought about their employees. Even when faced with uncertainty, they kept them on their payroll. They protected their jobs, though they were home looking after their families. They rallied governments for relief and clients to continue to support them.

Both did what they could.

Some thought about the environment. Maybe it was time to do something. The lockdown had a visible effect on pollution. The air felt better against our cheeks. It got many of us thinking that we had taken it all for granted. The restrictions on grocery items showed us we could have more with much less.

On a personal level, I was fortunate. I had my best friends with me. Your mother, your little sister and you. We flew kites and drew treasure maps for our daily walks. I learned to slow down. It was the first time; I forgot we needed money to live. That I needed a purpose to be happy.

We just were, and that was enough. Hope can be a wonderful thing.

Love always,

Dad x

