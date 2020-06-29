Dads Do Cry

Today I broke down sobbing after something small reminded me that this is not normal and life used to be very, very different only a few weeks ago.

I thought it was going to be a brief moment and then I’d get back to what I was doing. But it quickly became evident that there was no going back. A massive wave of emotion was coming up, and there was no stopping it.

It felt great to just totally give in, lay on the floor, stare at the ceiling and cry in great big heaving sobs.

Cathartic.

I did this right in the middle of the kitchen and it disrupted my 6-year-old son enough to get him to pause his YouTube video and check on me. He seemed genuinely confused, especially since this seemingly came out of nowhere in the middle of the day. But I was crying so hard I couldn’t really respond or console him, so he had to just guess at what could be wrong.

I caused so much of a commotion that my wife heard me in the shower upstairs and yelled down asking what was happening and if everyone was OK. My son yelled back his best guess at a diagnosis:

“I THINK A TEAM LOST AT SPORTS!”

Which is funny for a couple of reasons. 1) I’m (at best) a casual sports fan, and 2) There ARE no sports right now.

Apparently he internalized masculine stereotypes that guys only cry about sports and not a life-altering global pandemic. Hashtag crying Jordan meme.

Anyway, I continued to let it all out for 20 (!) minutes and it was an incredible relief. I highly recommend it. I now feel better than I have in weeks.

Boys cry. Men cry. Dads cry.

It’s important to feel it, to say it and to show it.

Photo credit: Unsplash