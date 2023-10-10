Damn You Down Dog, the Yogi Who Created You, and the Dog Who Inspired the Yogi

In the U.S. yoga has gone from esoteric health practice to as common as kale. Another joke on gullible Americans from health trend influencers. We chomp down on inedible tough “leaves” and pretend to like it because it’s “healthy.”

Much like how we pretend to enjoy contorting our bodies into impossible poses while striving to keep straight, serene faces.

No pretend serenity for me. I’m the one falling over and rolling on the mat consumed by giggles. Don’t judge. Laughing is core work.

Speaking of kale — weren’t we? — don’t eat it and then go to yoga class. Take my word for it. Unless having people move their mats further from you doesn’t embarrass you. Actually, maybe I will eat kale before yoga class.

While kale sounds like a digression, the gas it produces is one of the reasons I hate down dog. Although, at this stage of my yoga-ing, all foods and most positions cause the expulsion of gas. Good for me — bad for the class.

Down dog — or downward facing dog — is the worst culprit. And the only time a dog does anything close to the yoga “downward facing dog” is when their face is in their food bowl. That’s a down dog I could live with.

What’s really bad for me about down dog in yoga class, although arguably better for the class than gas, is the pressure on all the wrong body parts. Wrong as in the ones that have evolved to torture me as payback for supporting me in doing difficult things far longer than the body parts think is wise or practical.

Twenty years of Aikido, a martial art that uses joint locks, has rendered my wrists useless for propping myself up. Yes, I know to spread my fingers and put the weight there in down dog, but those joints aren’t young and springy either. Everything hurts. Add in short arms and legs, and a tummy middle-age generously provided just to humble me, and down dog is torture worthy of any black site.

Have you ever seen an actual dog do down dog? They don’t have wrists and fingers. The closest they get is “elbows.” My elbows are still relatively hinged and operable, so there’s that.

However, my body is not a dog’s body — not even in the Agatha Christie sense. My legs won’t stay straight with my elbows on the floor as a real dog Thwould do down dog. They aren’t even happy staying straight with my wrists and fingers on the floor. So the pose isn’t even really down dog, now is it?

If that far-away, long ago yogi was going to be inspired by a dog, why didn’t he — no woman would come up with down dog — create poses an actual dog does that we can conceivably emulate? What do dogs do best?

They sleep. Curled in a ball. Or fetal position, like the one I want to fold into after yoga class in place of the baby or child pose. Let’s just be honest, and go all the way fetal after all the effort of holding poses not even a dog can do.

As I think about it, when dogs do down dog, they’re actually preparing to lie down.

Dogs also only lift their legs to pee and scratch. They don’t do it just to be doing it. They have a clear purpose.

When I’m in down dog in yoga and the teacher says, “Lift your left leg,” I’m going to need to know my motivation.

Am I getting in position to pee? Release gas? Preparing to scratch my ear or other body parts with that leg? No? Then why in the name of all that is Dogly am I going to lift it??

If yogis want to use dogs as inspiration, there are plenty of poses and dogginess better and easier than down dog. We could chase balls. Well some of us, anyway.

We could pant and beg to be petted. I’m particularly good at that. I’m also quite good at leaning into the petting. Which makes so much more sense than bending over and lifting my legs one at a time for no good reason.

Petting might lead to down dog, sure, but on elbows and knees, not hands and feet. See? Motivation.

This post was previously published on MuddyUm.

