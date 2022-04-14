Dance Like No One Is Watching…But What if They Are?

Dance like nobody’s watching; love like you’ve never been hurt. Sing like nobody’s listening; live like it’s heaven on earth.

—Mark Twain

Righto, Mark. So, I took your advice a few weeks ago and danced like no one was watching. Problem was, someone was watching…and promptly told me how stupid I looked.

That someone was, perhaps not surprisingly, a 12-year-old girl.

Here’s what happened:

I have danced hip hop, on and off, for the past twenty years. I love dancing hip hop. I love my hip hop dance teacher. And yet, even after two decades of dancing hip hop, I have never really progressed much past beginner. I’m okay with that. And my hip hop dance teacher still loves me because…I love dancing. And that’s good enough for her. In fact, she’s the one who taught me that’s the whole point of learning hip hop at an, er, advanced age: love the dance and feel the joy.

Since she was the one who shared her passion for hip hop dance with me all those years ago, I thought I’d share my passion for the dance with the 12-year-old girl in question (a friend’s daughter), so took her along with me to my teacher’s class.

Things did not go as I had expected.

There I was in the second row, groovin’ away and thinking I looked pretty good…not great, but you know, not that bad. The peanut gallery in the row behind me, however, had a very different opinion…and, for some odd reason, felt the need to tell me her opinion—right there in class. I had glanced back to see how she was doing and noticed she had a strange expression on her face. So, thinking there was something wrong with her, I quickly went over and asked if she was okay.

“I’m laughing at you,” she said.

Ouch.

I can’t remember the details of what else she said (plus the rap music was super loud) but I certainly got the gist of what she was trying to communicate: I was making an idiot of myself.

To be honest, I was so surprised by this kid’s rude and rather cruel comment, I didn’t know what to say (plus we were in the middle of a crowded dance class), so I just said something to the effect of: “We’re here to have fun, okay? Let’s just do that.”

Then I went back to groovin’ in the second row. When I glanced back at her again a few minutes later, she rolled her eyes and shook her head. And the term, “Mean Girl,” popped into my head.

If her intent was to make me feel like an idiot, it worked. For a moment, I was embarrassed and ashamed of being me: a happy, joyous, goofy 54-year-old woman dancing hip hop.

Shame is the warm feeling that washes over us, making us feel small, flawed, and never good enough.

—Brene Brown

It was an awful feeling. But it was also very educational. Which is why I’m writing an article about it – for a publication with a target audience of adult males, of all things.

Because here’s the thing: this kid is not a mean girl. She is a sweet, kind, sensitive soul who, I would like to think, would be devastated to know just how much her comment hurt me. I have known this girl since she was born. I have been close friends with her father for more than twenty years. He is a good man and an excellent dad. I have watched him, over and over again, patiently teach his kids, how and why to treat other people with kindness and respect.

Something doesn’t add up.

Yes, of course hormones play a role. As a pre-teen, she is entering a very difficult stage of life. I get that. I also get that her discomfort observing my comfort of being over-the-moon happy doing something I wasn’t particularly good at (in her eyes anyway) is likely a projection of her own lack of self confidence.

All that aside, her behaviour still concerns me. Why? Because how she made me feel is so out of character for the type of person she is.

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.

—Eleanor Roosevelt

Theoretically, Eleanor, yes. Practically…it’s a little trickier.

When a twelve-year-old girl makes a snarky comment to a 54-year-old woman in dance class that hurts that woman enough to cause her to burst into tears (when alone again), the question arises:

Should the one who felt inferior look within for, say, a deep-rooted belief about herself that may still be lurking in the subconscious mind? Or should the one who felt inferior put on her big girl panties and communicate to the pre-teen – in a kind and respectful way – that her comment really hurt?

The answer?

Well, all the dads of daughters reading this blog will have their own opinion (which I would love to hear) as to how best to handle this situation, in terms of whether or not to talk to the kid in question…and if so, how.

Personally, I think it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie and let this one pass. Least said, soonest mended. But if a similar comment happens again, you can bet your bottom dollar I shall say something. And then I’ll shut up and listen. Because I strongly suspect this kid’s out of character behaviour is her way of expressing her own insecurities. Twelve is a tough age.

Fifty-four, on other hand, isn’t a particularly tough age. In fact, it’s a fabulous age because quite frankly, I could care less about what people think of me. So then why did a 12-year-old’s comment make me cry?

Well, being laughed at is a horrible feeling. We’ve all experienced it at some point…likely right around the age of twelve. The subconscious mind holds on to those experiences – and, more importantly, the emotions – so then, when a similar incident happens later in life and those same emotions are brought to the surface, it’s like no time at all has passed. It hurts.

Shame is an extremely uncomfortable emotion. Regardless of our age, as Brene Brown said, shame makes us feel small, flawed, and not enough. Thankfully, I’m not twelve anymore.

From time to time, people are gonna laugh at us, instead of with us. That’s life. The key is to hold our heads high and just keep dancing…groove bigger, faster, goofier, happier. Whatever we do, we can’t stop dancing.

Got it, Mark.

Plus we can always choose to learn from those uncomfortable moments.

In her book, “It’s Go Time,” author Jill McCabe puts it this way: “I force myself to think of ways anything that upsets me could become the best thing that happened to me.”

Beautifully said, Jill. Because the one good thing about feeling ashamed because of what someone said to us is that it helps us remember how impactful our words can be on others.

