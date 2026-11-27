By Edge45

Analysis of telematics data finds that drivers are dangerous braking is much more common on UK roads than driving at a dangerous speeds.

Drivers are seven times more likely to engage in dangerous braking than dangerous speeding, according to new data from Marshmallow Car Insurance.

Marshmallow Move, the insurer’s telematics service, analysed 10 million trips over a three-month period.

Different behaviours were scored out of 100 and grouped into six ratings: Dangerous, Very Poor, Poor, Average, Good, and Excellent.

Nearly 1 in 5 brake dangerously

Braking was the biggest area for improvement, with nearly 1 in 5 drivers (19.4%) of the policies analysed rated Dangerous for their braking.

This is compared to speeding where only 2.7% scored Dangerous, and less than 1 in 10 for using their phone (9%).

Telematics Metric % Who Scored ‘Dangerous’ Braking 19% Phone Handling 9% Cornering 4% Speeding 2.7% Acceleration 1.5%

Common reasons for harsh braking include following too closely to the car in front, not paying close attention to the road and not anticipating events, all of which can put you at greater risk of having an accident.

Phone usage linked to Poor braking

Drivers who use their phone more often while driving also scored lower on braking.

The worst 25% of phone users had a “Poor” braking score on average. Whereas the best 25% of phone users were rated “Good” on braking.

Stephen Hemmings, Marshmallow’s Group Product Manager for Telematics, said: “This data highlights a clear association between poor phone-handling scores and harsher braking.

“Distraction can reduce the time drivers have to recognise and respond to changing road conditions, increasing the likelihood of sudden braking.

“We hope these insights will encourage drivers to keep their phones out of reach and give the road their full attention.

“With Marshmallow Move, as well as getting a discount up front, drivers get insights on their driving and tips on how to improve, helping them to stay safe on the roads.”

Dr Leanne Savigar-Shaw, Associate Professor in Policing at the University of Staffordshire’s Institute of Policing and Justice, said: “Harsh braking can be a sign that a driver or rider has responded late to a situation or event.

“This is likely to happen when people are using their phones while driving or riding, whether handheld or hands-free, because it takes longer to process information within the road environment.”

Aman Sanghera, Driving Instructor at Clearview Driving, said: “As a driving instructor, one of the most important things I teach is anticipation. Using your phone while driving can take your attention away from developing hazards, meaning you may not notice a vehicle slowing down or a pedestrian stepping into the road until you’re forced to brake suddenly.

“It’s not just phones either. Loud music and passengers talking over one another can also affect concentration, particularly for newly qualified drivers who are still building their experience.

“My advice is to put your phone away, keep music at a sensible volume, minimise distractions from passengers and look well ahead. The safest drivers don’t just react to hazards; they anticipate them before they become emergencies.

Students and young drivers worst for dangerous braking

Students and young drivers recorded some of the worst harsh-braking results.

In total, 24% of students and 26% of drivers aged 17–24 received a rating of Dangerous for their braking.

Dr Leanne Savigar-Shaw added: “Research shows that novice drivers have poorer hazard perception, so they may have to respond more quickly to hazards in the environment.”

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of Edge45, on Tuesday 10 November, 2026. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

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Previously Published on pressat.co.uk with Creative Commons License

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