Dangers of Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation in Tennessee Roundtable [Video]

We partnered with Tennessee Equality Project and Free Mom Hug to host Tennessee parents of transgender youth, faith leaders, and local advocates for an intimate roundtable discussion on the repeated efforts of Tennessee lawmakers to discriminate and harm LGBTQ+ and specifically transgender youth over recent legislative sessions.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

uh hello everyone my name is reg calcano i am the deputy national campaign

director with the human rights campaign and i am joined here

um for a wonderful conversation about parents and advocacy and tennessee

and i would like to i’m going to have my my company up here introduce themselves

chris sanders he him executive director tennessee equality project

karen orslack this tennessee state chapter leader for free mama hugs she her

my name is reverend don bennett my pronouns are she her hers i am the pastor at the table here in nashville

hello i’m zachary rohn she her i am on the board of governors with the human rights campaign and also a board member

with the tennessee equality project hi my name is julie biscard i

used to pronounce she and her and i am a district chairperson in montgomery county for the tennessee equality

project hello sarah cunningham she her founder of free mom hugs

well we’ll try to make this as as seamless or not as possible

uh i am so happy to be here in nashville today i want to give a special shout out

to the folks here on the on the stage with me um thank you so much to pastor don

um and to the table who have opened up their space for us sarah for joining us

on your tour uh karen for for being our lovely local host here

um and for all the folks who are here in the audience um who are both at the

training and are just here for the round table as well so uh you know we are here in a state that

saw 35 anti-lgbtq bills introduced this session

is that is that correct chris we were tracking 20 bills but i don’t know what you all are counting so we’d have to

compare notes but it was a lot it was a lot it was a lot now these

bills range from uh barring transgender youth and college students from sports

censoring the merest mention of lgbtq people in school hallways and classrooms

and bills that would make it a crime to provide life-saving health care to children

it’s also a state where advocates children

students faith leaders businesses parents like the the parents on the stage and in this

room business owners doctors all came together and fought back and

defeated a majority of these bills

when anti-lgbtq legislation is introduced it has a clear

impact on our communities and on the people we love and particularly on the children we love

data from the trevor project shows that 94 percent of lgbtq youth reported that

recent politics negatively impacted their health that same study

found that 42 percent of lgbtq youth seriously considered attempting suicide

in the past year including more than half of transgender non-binary youth now i cite these statistics

for the media in the room but for many of us here these are more than just horrifying numbers they are lived

realities as the parents in the room

we know firsthand why these statistics exist and that’s why we’re here today

you have heard your elected officials tell you that they know what’s best for

your child and you’ve seen the hurt in your kids eyes

when they come home from a hard day at school where someone told them they were not

who they were supposed to be and you like any parent

have felt that deep instinctual fire rise up in your core

as you swore to yourself that you would do anything to protect your child

and when we talk about lgbtq kids it’s all too often that we hear those

devastating statistics but we know that there is so much more to the story

we have seen the honor student who loves languages and dreams of being

a doctor when doctors without borders we’ve seen the budding gymnast who turns

cartwheels and does backflips into the pool and we have seen the mini deva diva who

is just born to be on stage and we see each other

as parents and as caregivers working hard to ensure that our children

our families enjoy the same health happiness and opportunities that all

children deserve and so with that said let’s get started

so uh you know for the folks on the panel but specifically for chris

um chris can you tell us a little bit about what you saw this past legislative

session and maybe the past few legislative sessions in terms of

what’s been covered and what’s happened thank you reg and uh thank all of you

for being here especially my fellow panelists who work so hard

we saw this year a record number of bills and i think part of the ambiguity in the number is

i think a lot of national organizations count the senate and the house bills as separate bills whereas we

count them as one bill a pair of bills sent in the house is one so i think that’s that’s part of that but either

way you count it this year was a record year

hitting issues of trans people in athletics the curriculum at many points

the contents of public school libraries

what pronouns teachers can use and refuse to use for

students the full gamut and health care

now as reg noted most of these bills did not pass

but there were a few that did there were two anti-trans athlete bills that passed

and of course in the last couple of days there was a bill

that was amended to hijack the book selection

and censorship process for school libraries in the last two days

echoing the previous year within the last two days the critical race theory bill

was passed so there were some down times when

you’re facing multiple bills you’re getting several bills up in

committee every week makes it harder for the media and your community to keep track of

if a bill is deferred and then the next week it’s back the community gets confused and says i thought i thought

they were putting that one away why do we have to cut it’s wearying to a

community to be under attack but under attack in a compressed way in

a four-month period

the great thing about these advocates is

that they act they were there on the hill

transgender people testified before committees a record number of times

this year there were people showing up to show

support for those testifying to be in the audience there were people who were meeting with their legislators

having hard conversations with socially conservative elected officials

because that is what the love of their family and friends demands

so the people who are up here on stage with reg and me

are emblematic of who was in the legislature advocating

for their own children and other children they know

i think it’s important to point out a few patterns obviously at a national level and reg

can speak more to this there is a concerted effort to attack trans youth

and turn real people and their real lives into a wedge issue for opportunistic

reasons i say turn us into a wedge issue you

know i progressives sometimes try to be helpful and say well it’s just a wedge issue if

that’s not helpful language we are not a wedge issue our families and our friends are not a wedge issue

we have been used that way but we are not a wedge issue

now i am encouraged by the fact that when i travel tennessee i meet parents

like these in every county of the state the most rural suburban urban wherever

but the road ahead is tough i’m going to give you an illustration of that

41 members of the tennessee house of representatives

face no opposition in their reelection bid not even in the primary

41 out of 99. there are only 30 some

house seats i can’t remember the exact number where both a democrat and a republican

are in the general election so it’s going to be a tough road ahead

but the people who are up on stage with us are going to get us through that

thank you chris and chris is right as a mother of a transgender youth those

bills are hurting every single day and as reg said those statistics i did tear up

my own child was suicidal my own child pardon me my own child had to be hospitalized

because of these laws in tennessee my own child had to do virtual school

because in knoxville tennessee she wasn’t accepted the teachers wouldn’t call her she and

her wouldn’t call her by her preferred name and wouldn’t recognize her for who

she was but once she graduated and turned 18 she could get on hormones in the state of

tennessee because before that it was illegal she couldn’t be herself

so these laws are affecting and they are hurting and they’re hurting in my home they’re hurting my child

and thankfully she’s 19 now and she can make her choices and she’s been on hormones now for over a year she was

able to get facial feminization surgery not in tennessee she had to go to beverly hills because she can’t get it

here so these are affecting and i’m a mom just like many of you guys who has a

child who’s hurting thank you karen and i’m so

i’m sorry that you experienced that um you know these bills are

are heinous uh as a faith leader and a very loud faith leader in this area um not only in

tennessee but in the deep south i call them crimes against humanity the reality is

as human beings we are tripark creatures we are mind body spirit creatures

and these bills are heinous in such a way that they attack the very fabric

of our personhood they attack the fabric of our children

while they are outside our supervision supervision and purview right

they attack our parents who are doing the best that they can to raise their children

but the other thing that happens and i have started to preach and teach about the red thread

that in my best and most humble understanding every american wants good

use of their tax dollars that is not something that we disagree on right

with the reality of these bills and bills like these not only in tennessee but other states primarily we’re here to

talk about tennessee the problem with these bills is that not only do they tear at the fabric of our children and

therefore our families families do not live in a vacuum they too are tri-part members of a

community they have jobs they participate in the education system they participate in the

local economy they participate in the health care industry right and so these

laws as they are tearing apart individual people and families they are also tearing apart

neighborhoods they are tearing apart local economies

and as a faith leader the thing that stings for me the most is that the vast majority of

elected officials in this state identify as very public

faith-oriented people particularly in the christian tradition

and that to me is the most heinous thing and what i repeat most often is beloved god has not said any of these

things about you people have said these things god has not passed these laws people

have passed these laws in god’s name and that is why it is a crime against humanity

right so we really really just have to vote we have to become educated about who we

put in office because once they’re elected it’s too late and then we end up in

panels like this love your babies love your babies love your family and if

you don’t have a supportive network reach out and find one because we are everywhere we might be underground in

your neck of the woods but we are everywhere

yes um that gracie her um having a network in the community is

everything i shared earlier during our training is that i came out at 18 in the early 2000s

where there was not a lot of known resources to me and so i really had to

i had to be diligent myself in research and ask questions to really find validation

for myself because being here in the bible belt you hear immediately how wrong you are and you

can it’s so confusing and i can only imagine what the youth go through now um

just to hear that just existing is wrong and so community is so important and it’s so

important to to reach out and to rely on all of us like there’s

power in this room and so if you don’t feel like you have anybody else reach out and rely on us because it’s going to

take us all and speaking to us who have children speaking to your your neighbors

your family members and just having very intentional conversations because that’s so important i have a non-binary teen

she goes by she day and she also is dealt with suicide has been

hospitalized twice within the past year and it just breaks my heart when she

comes home and she talks about the treatment and not being validated or become being being called it or

you know question about one day she comes to school looking this way the next day you know she may feel like she wants to dress another way and just

being ridiculed for that about that and so we really need to tackle these these

laws because living in nashville is you know a little bit more liberal here but when we get to these these rural

areas they do not have a sense of community so these bills really affect them and that is really why we really need to stick

together and pull together and rely on each other and show up and make noise and continue to make noise because

it’s not going to stop until we get in their faces

i’d like to speak about going to talk to my legislators when i go in and talk to them it’s not

uncommon for me to put a picture of my family in front of them and say this is who i’m talking about this is a real

family and when i come down here and i ask you to vote on a certain bill i want

this child to be treated just like my other two kids and i want him to be treated just like any

other child within this state i’m a retired public school teacher and i feel like i want to speak out for all those

kids that have been rejected not only in the schools by teachers that

won’t use the correct pronouns just this last week i was contacted by a child that was kicked out of his home

so they’re rejected by their families sometimes they if you look around your church

those empty seats sometimes those are lgbtq kids so they’re rejected by their

churches and now the legislative sessions um are rejecting those kids can you imagine every day waking up and

facing one more hurt and it’s no wonder those kids are suicidal so i feel like you know i feel

like i’m a privileged white woman in our society but i want to stand up for those kids that don’t have a voice

they can’t come down to legislative plaza because they don’t want their identities known yet

they need to hide but these are some amazing resilient people

and i feel like i just need to speak up for them and i would hope that you all would speak up

for them as well [Music]

wonderful responses here i can’t add much except for i have two children a gay son and a

straight son and i was in my 40s before i learned that my straight son has more rights

than my gay son and my gay son has more rights than my transgender friends

and it we are accountable to our children no mother should ever have to worry about the health care

housing uh whether their child would be refused service in a public space simply for who they are

i was in my 40s before i met a transgender adult

that i know of i listened to their stories and after that particular meeting i went

in my car and i cried hot tears because i thought these are beautiful

misunderstood people and what a difference in their lives

could it have made if they had opportunities to be happy and healthy

throughout their entire life and when you have the suicide rates that

we’ve talked about here could you imagine thinking that the government is against

you we have moms in texas looking for safe places to raise their children

we have i belong to a private online facebook group over 40 000 moms and we

all have the same stories as we affirm our child we are alienated from our church homes

from our families and from many parts of society and let me tell you lastly i know the

power of fear and ignorance and these bills are birthed

out of fear and ignorance and i also know the power of love and education

and that’s where we find our voice and that’s where we will be

what you victorious said is is something that i’ve i have talked

about um repeatedly on like with within hrc uh with folks like chris

with both folks like zachary when we hear these stories when we hear

what the lawmakers have said on the floor when we hear what um people who come to

testify in support of these bills we hear so much fear we hear so much and

we hear so much about the statistics um and we hear so much about the suicidality

and what often gets lost is some of that joy

and what often gets lost is some of that magic because we see our kids sort of lose some of that magic

when they hear these things like being a kid is hard enough being an

adolescent is hard enough uh if you ever ask someone and you’re trying to like connect on empathy and

you talk about have you ever had a time and you felt different and they’re like no i haven’t felt time felt different at

all you asked them about middle school and suddenly everybody has a story um and

what is amazing though about like the kids that we know the kids that we’ve seen

like i think about kids that i have spoken to in places

like texas in places like oklahoma and places like tennessee in places like new york all over the country

where they yeah they could talk about being trans but they’d really much rather talk

to you about their dog they’d really like to tell you about this really cool lego thing that they

built they’d really like to tell you about this class that they’re taking

and how amazing would it be if instead of focusing on to to pastor

don’s part about where money is spent can you imagine

instead of tennessee having to defend lawsuits which they wind up losing

uh and costing the state money imagine if they invested that money into

their schools into their children into into our families into

being and doing what we all want when we talk about parents rights

you know julie i would love to hear more about some of your story

you have talked about your your kids i know you said you have three children and

what i love most about these moments is what i think we all as parents

do and are guilty of which is like that’s really great but let me tell you about my kid

so i want to give the parents on this stage some moments to like talk about this joy

i want you all to lift up your children and i want you to like if the parents on this stage

could tell me like share it share the thing that you love

about your kids and we’ll just well whoever wants to hop in will will get the mic to you but who’s who’s up

well we have um my husband and i we have two daughters we have obviously one that’s transgender and then one is

cisgender and the thing that i love most about my oldest and

the one that’s transgender she is an opportunist she will um search out

anything if she’s interested in it she’s also she’s also neurodivergent so autistic and there’s

new research coming out about transgender and autism so that’s interesting but um

she will search out anything if she is interested she’s going to figure it out and we were talking before the panel

started about her researching her facial feminization surgery she

went out and got her job at starbucks so that starbucks would pay for her surgery she researched the surgeon on her own

she went to the second best surgeon in the united states to have the surgery and have it all paid for

which is pretty amazing for a 19 year old but if you ask her to clean her room not going to happen

we’ve still been waiting on that for a while but she’s amazing she’s outgoing she’s friendly

and she’s a life of a party at times and she’s just awesome and my other daughter

is they’re complete polar opposites um straight lace rule follower always

concerned about her grades she’s first honors at school she’s made the national honor society when i was in beverly

hills so we had dad stand in and one of our good friends stand in this for me

so they’re just awesome kids they’re great but now one of the things that’s new

is that christmas this year was really different i’ve never had them compete so much

because now i have two girls so it was a lot different this year and no one

warned me there should be like a handbook about that um because that was different it was well you got this makeup well i wanted this

makeup or you got this purse well i wanted this purse so that was different i wasn’t prepared for that because we

didn’t have that before so that would be a nice little handbook to have so somebody want to create that i’ll buy it

i am blessed with three children my middle child was assigned female at birth and came out as

lesbian when he was 14 in high school right here in tiny town tennessee in a

very conservative spot and that’s actually that was actually my entry point into community advocacy work

long before i formally entered the pulpit because i kind of dragged my feet doing that right

because just because i knew what i was signing up for and um but i i still wouldn’t trade it but you

know the beautiful thing about my child uh at 20 years old he transitioned and i was so blessed to be

his surgery partner her top surgery and he was not living at home and so

uh i said to him i said you know what why don’t you just move in with me for a few minutes i’m not living with my mom

i said i’m not asking you to move home i’m asking you to move in during surgery and recovery because it’d be a whole lot

easier on me to run down the hall instead of running down the street so he he agreed to that

and while he was living with me staying with me while he was staying with me i have to

correct myself because he will correct me while he was staying with me we just had the opportunity to bond

as adults right and it was such a very different experience than when he was in high

school because he was just he was a band kid i was a band mom you know and it was just a very different

experience having a lesbian daughter to having a transgender uh son who is a man he’s 27 right he

relies on me for nothing but i think one of the one of the more interesting opportunities for me now

as a pastor is i was on the beach one day uh several years ago and i had this

vision of this tattoo and it was it was the names of my children

and i i was just deep in prayer and there was a sunrise or sunset and i thought you know this is

beautiful and i came home and i tattooed it on my arm and um and it and it became uh very

clear to me that it forever and ever it would be a conversation piece because i put all four names on my arm

and people say oh you have four children no i have three this is my son this is

my daughter and my second child is transgender and so you know i got to raise an older sister

and now a younger brother and and he’s just uh he’s happy to be an uncle and um

it’s just it’s a beautiful opportunity really to have uh

to have this element in your family that not every family gets to experience it is heartbreaking i spend a lot of time

at the psych hospital i spend a lot of time i have done funerals i have done baptisms too though

so it’s a wonderful it’s a wonderful thing and i think that um i think

you know sarah you mentioned earlier that you were in your 40s before you had met a transgender person

i have several members of the table who are older trans folks and it’s because

we have created a safe space for them to be who they are in a faith place right

and so i’ve got to do some affirmation of baptisms and um and i think what’s so what’s so ironic

is that trans people are around they’ve been around for so so so long right

they’ve been around for so long but because of laws like what we have in many states they’re forced to live

in the shadows when really we have so much to learn and so much to enjoy through their lives and

and fig and ignorance is is fear and knowledge is power

have two children a six-year-old son and a year old non-binary teen and

it’s always very eventful in our house my fiance and i

um our non-binary teen she she goes by she they

she has really taken on the role which makes this warms my heart she’s taking on the role of like the big sister

her her friends and her her peer at school she um

she is a part of an lgbtq group in her school and she’s one of the leaders she

volunteers with hrc nashville all the time and she brings her friends home and like you know we give them a little care

package the t-shirt that affirms them or something and i just i love it i just love to see um how much she’s blossoming

and how much she’s stepping up and owning her own um her own sexuality and

identity she’s teaching me a lot because i thought that i was very

well versed on the different identities but she comes and throws things at me like oh okay

i’m like okay but it’s just it’s just amazing to see and um she’s so nurturing um she wants

to be a nurse when she graduates i’m just excited to see all that she does and

how she is persevering through her mental health challenges and what

she faces at school she’s just adamant about being an advocate for

for this generation and it just makes me so proud

i am the mother of three adult children um they are my pride and joy i can remember when i was younger that’s all i

ever really wanted to be was a mom and a teacher so i had these three kids and we were probably just the normal

family next door we went to church we went to scouts they were all on the swim team they all got jobs

we were very close to both of our families and i remember going to their bedrooms every night saying god just let

them grow up to be happy so when the youngest one reached middle school in high school this child was not

happy and i could not figure it out because this child was raised in the same home same environment but something

was different and when my child finally came out as lesbian and then trans things started to

click that is why my child wasn’t happy and i can remember praying please don’t let this be

please change my child well i got educated and something along the way changed me and it opened up my

whole world and i think it’s been one of the biggest blessings in my life to be introduced to

these lgbtq people and just to to experience their challenges something

that i never would have known about um i’m very proud of my my youngest son

he now works for an engineering company during the pandemic i was afraid he’d get laid off because he was just hired

but he has risen up he’s very well liked in his company he’s just gotten a raise

he’s been able to fly across the united states and over to ireland he loves his job he’s coming into his

own self he’s got a wealth of good friends when i go to visit i meet them all

he just bought his own home so last week when we were traveling i got to stay with my youngest child

and again i don’t think my life would have been as rich if i had not had

this youngest child and when i was praying that he would be changed that was that was the wrong prayer you

know it just really changed me and i would encourage people to become educated because that is what changed me

and so when i go to meet with legislators and when i go to meet with other parents you know sometimes i meet with parents where they don’t understand

their own kids i say give it time this is still the same person

and they they learn that this child will grow up to be happy as long as you can love and support that child and that

makes the difference just the love and the support that surrounds them

i can only add that there’s a before and after in my child’s

life parker he lived with anxiety at risk behavior self-harm until he was

allowed to live authentically and he is a wonderful talented creative

human being he um he adds such a wonderful dynamic to my family that i cannot imagine our lives

any other way and in being an advocate and fi getting plugged in with the community my

life has been enriched i experience my faith even more than i ever thought possible and i see the true

essence of humanity and it’s been a wonderful experience that

i missed an entire adolescence of my son’s life out of fear and ignorance so i at

free mom hugs we really try to spare that we pour into the community we celebrate the community and we encourage

the families to have authentic relationships with their children and through getting educated we find our

voice through the organization and i want to thank the human rights campaign

for helping us to make our words count

and this is i believe this is going to be our last our last question so

keeping in mind uh all of the the bills that have been passed both this past session

as well as the the year before um what does the future

look like for you and your families um following the passage of these

anti-trans bills and are there specific things that you are worried or concerned about

and i’m gonna pass it to the parents first but chris if you wanna if you wanna add anything at the end you’re welcome

too for our daughter her number one thing um and this is awful her number one thing

is to move out of tennessee she said even with her surgery is

she needs to leave tennessee because she needs to be safe we have another area leader

that’s actually from franklin tennessee who does have a transgender son who actually just

moved out of tennessee to california where the quality there is absolutely

amazing and her son moved out of tennessee for safety and

to go to college because did not feel safe here so unfortunately our child feels the only way to be safe

is to get out of tennessee and i hate that and i don’t like that but i also

i for my husband and i we totally support that because it’s the truth

um and for the youth now that are under the age of 18 i will continue to fight i will

continue i’m a social worker anyway so my job in general is to fight so i will continue to fight i will continue to do

free mom hugs and i will show my support and be an advocate because that we have to we have to change the future because

right now it’s it’s it’s hell sadly

my story with my child is the same way he’s 27 he’s saving and working and working and

saving so he can leave the state he was raised here i raised my entire family here i’ve

dumped a lot into the economy into the education system and it breaks my heart but um the reality is he’s not safe here

i’ve said that multiple times to him i’ve said it in interviews i’ve had to accept it as his mother

so i’m going to enjoy the time that i have with him my work sadly with bills like this i have job security

and um it does not make me proud to say that it hurts my heart to say that

so i will continue to do rites of burial

with the authentic names and the authentic pronouns and the authentic lived experiences i will continue to honor

families i will continue to marry same-sex couples i will continue

to marry in any way shape or form

i will continue to do the work of propping people up and helping them find a way to

embrace their faith as they understand it because god has not given up on anybody

and i’m not going to give up on anybody and so i am hopeful for the future

i’m i’m angry but in the clergy world we call it righteous anger and that gets me a long way

[Laughter] well my

my non-binary teen she also is planning to move once she graduates she

doesn’t feel comfortable about going to school here someone earlier mission about

holding um

she doesn’t want to be she doesn’t want to be here which is very sad it’s unfortunate

for myself and my fiance we will be here i just i feel such a

strong sense of responsibility to stay and to fight to show up in more communities to

diversify the hrc national steering committee to get into communities

of color with more of a youth even with our elderly just to get be more intentional about where we are to make sure that everybody

has community and make sure that we are providing a space and [Music]

resources so next year when the legislative season comes then we’re ready

my child also lives out of state in a more affirming place i live north of nashville in a more rural area so it’s

not as affirming and every season i say i’m not going down to legislative

plaza because it’s just too emotionally draining and every year i’m back down here

because i feel like i need to fight for those younger families and those younger lgbtq people

and i know all the moms up here will know what i’m talking about but some people may not realize is that the

families of trans kids they start building a safe folder and that includes letters from their

doctors letters from their therapist saying that this is a good family that their child

is not being coerced or forced into being trans because even with with my child a few

years ago we got his passport updated in the in the event that we might have to leave

the country we even had that thought like what if we have to leave where would we go

and the one thing is that in tennessee i believe we’re the only state left that does not amend the birth certificate so

when a child when a child changes their name all they do is they cross out the name george and

they type in above susie so like if they were to go show that it would be very obvious that this is a transgender child

and we need to get that fixed um and but it’s just a shame that here in the united states of america there are

families building up safe folders i can think of three families i know that have moved

out of their states because it’s not safe not just here in tennessee but in other states

and that that just should not be i do feel hopeful although some days i

don’t but i feel hopeful because of the younger generation there’s no doubt that the younger

generation gets it and they accept each other and i feel like we are getting better

and again it’s back to education we need to educate and teach these people

well thank you all so much and julie that was that really was perfect uh

because as as much as as much as we fight as much as we say we don’t want to

do this anymore we know that we all will be here we know that we are hopeful i talked to

when we talked earlier today uh during the training um i said this is this is the moment of

hope this is the moment when we realize this is the moment when other people begin to

realize that this doesn’t just impact transgender children who are out there this impacts children

in our lives in our families lives in our friends lives and our neighbors lives

and at the end of the day all we as parents want

all we as families want is for our children to be happy healthy and

successful so thank you all

please a round of applause for my my fellow guests

