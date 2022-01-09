Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Daniel – Stockholm: A Love Story in Three Parts [Video]

Daniel – Stockholm: A Love Story in Three Parts [Video]

"I guess obsession holds water better than love."

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Daniel, performing at Park Square Theatre in Saint Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
– One, it’s not entirely true
00:08
that esposa means wife in English.
00:12
Once, it meant bride.
00:15
The distance between the two isn’t vast just a world.
00:19
Even boyfriend lost its essential meaning.
00:22
Once, in Spanish, it might have meant newlyweds.
00:28
If held to the light,
00:30
I guess obsession holds water better than love.
00:34
In each of the stories though, the hero rescues his love
00:38
and stops the canoe
00:39
just before it tips over the world’s edge.
00:41
The moral is a cliff is still a cliff
00:45
even if the hero put you on it.
00:47
It doesn’t matter if one word bound you to the edge,
00:50
and the other became the river
00:52
promising to carry you over it.
00:54
None of that is the point.
00:56
I’m waiting for the canoe to tip over.
00:59
I’m waiting for him to save me.
01:02
Two, how long is it before captivity sets in?
01:07
Is it the circle of metal teeth,
01:09
its gentle latch around one wrist
01:11
or, perhaps, the step back, the silent offer,
01:15
“Now, you try, stupid man-child.
01:18
“Don’t you know what you’ve done to me?”
01:20
Groom reads first, then bride.
01:23
I wanted you to do the fastening, both wrists.
01:26
That’s not the point either.
01:28
Don’t you know?
01:29
In Spanish, esposa also means handcuff.
01:34
– [Woman] Wow.
01:35
– I wanted to say no.
01:37
I tried to say no.
01:39
No, that’s not true.
01:42
I didn’t try to say no,
01:43
but I think I should have wanted to if I could have.
01:46
I couldn’t say no.
01:47
How could I say no?
01:48
The alternative was too sad.
01:50
What is rape when it isn’t done by a stranger?
01:54
Is it sad?
01:55
Should I be sad?
01:57
Am I sad?
01:59
Is rape sad if I counted the seconds
02:01
while I looked at the wall?
02:03
There would have been fingers left over.
02:05
That’s how long it was.
02:07
Would it have made a difference if I used my hands?
02:10
If I chose to have fought?
02:12
If I was sad in that impossible forever
02:14
where we were tied, where we said, “Where?”
02:19
After you pulled your fingers from me,
02:21
I put myself against your side,
02:23
and you held me, and I leaned in so you could kiss me in bed
02:26
and made me feel safe, and tender, and warm.
02:30
I knew I would say nothing, or had I said no,
02:33
I knew it would kill me
02:35
because some part of me still thinks this is it,
02:40
because how else would I know I am loved?
02:42
How else would I know I am loved?
02:44
Three, memory says I must have showered.
02:48
Heartbreak asks why I would.
02:51
Here’s the thing.
02:52
My wrist is getting sore.
02:54
It doesn’t matter what I did.
02:55
I already know how to bind myself to something that hurt me,
02:59
but you took one choice and left me with another.
03:01
If you must be a thief, then let it be everything.
03:04
Even if I wanted to take it off,
03:06
not even time can scrub the memory of wearing it.
03:09
Claw the church’s windows back into sand.
03:11
Light the whole thing ablaze.
03:13
Flood what remains until it is mushy foundation,
03:16
and a bride will still be a bride until vows say different.
03:19
Do you understand now?
03:21
You said nothing when you were in me.
03:23
So, then, picture a young boy at the altar of his own heart
03:28
waiting for his turn to speak.
03:31
Which sin is worse?
03:33
That it won’t be long before the other wrist is shackled,
03:36
that I know how to put it on,
03:38
or that I learned it from my mother.
03:42
I wanted to.
03:45
I tried to,
03:47
but I couldn’t.
03:51
How could I?
03:53
The alternative was stranger.
03:58
Am I the seconds left over?
04:04
How long would I have fought
04:10
if forever tied me against your side.
04:17
You and I leaned in.
04:21
Kiss me or kill me
04:26
because this is how I know I am loved.
04:35
(audience applauding)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

