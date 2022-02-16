Dating in Your 20s Sucks — But Here’s How To Make It Better

I wish I didn’t chase that one guy who clearly wasted my time. He wasn’t interested; he never did. Why was I so freaking blind?

But that’s just one of my regrets over the bad decision I made in my early 20s.

The thing is when we feel like we’re ready to finally date during our 20s, no one can tell us the “right way.” to do it. We need to learn it the hard way. And sometimes, that past failed relationship brings trauma that can hugely impact our current relationship.

If you just get started and are so ready to date, read these hard truths about how hard it is to actually find and build a long-lasting relationship during your twenties.

…

Learn to give love to yourself first before doing it to someone else

Isn’t it tempting to devote all of our time and energy to this new person we are madly in love with?

I was this miserable and insecure young woman who always chased guys and had spent the whole early twenties doing it. It’s embarrassing to admit, but that’s just what happened when you didn’t know what you wanted.

You simply “go along with it,” and when bad things happen, you’re surprised and complain. Of course, you’re being ghosted. Of course, that one guy you like says he doesn’t want to commit, and of course, you’re still going to wait for him.

Because you don’t know better and you haven’t figured out what’s your standards. So if you’re in your early twenties and new to dating, please, do me a favor by learning everything about yourself first before doing it for someone else.

Never take early red flags lightly

The red flags have been there since the very first night you went out with him, yet you chose to ignore it. You’re somehow sold to this idea that “love conquers everything.” Looking back — I was pretty fucked up.

I thought my love for him would change his bad behaviors that were slowly harmful to my mental health. I couldn’t see it back then, but it all makes sense now.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Whenever you see red flags, no matter how small it is, you should never ignore them. Does he like to flirt with other girls in front of you? That’s a red flag. He gaslighted you and made you feel like shit all the time? That’s a giant red flag.

Take them seriously and start creating your exit plan. People who treat you badly in the get-go won’t change just because they “love” you. I can guarantee you that.

Online dating might not be for you

With that being said, it’s easy to feel like you’re missing out when you don’t participate. Many claim Bumble is much better than Tinder, but they also admit they still get ghosted by someone they like.

The online dating world can be messy, and if you aren’t ready, you’d better think twice before you sign up. I’ve had friends who started joining when they were 22, and now they’re 32 and still chase people with commitment issues.

Don’t let it be you — invest your time wisely.

You don’t need to follow the trendy dating styles

My brother is turning 22 this year, and he’s been in and out of what’s the so-called Friends with benefits type of relationship. He also likes trying out the casual dating style where no commitment is required.

While it’s the perfect choice for people who still want to fool around until they are “ready” for a serious relationship, it’s definitely not for those who want to get exclusive right away.

Those types of relationships barely evolve, and the percentage that they turn into a real serious one is very small. Just because your friends at college are doing it, that doesn’t mean you should do it too.

Ask yourself what kind of relationship do you need and stop following the trendy dating styles that everyone seems to be doing.

Getting involved with married men/women is always a bad idea

Many young women in their early 20s are stuck with this one problem. Your life can turn upside down once you get involved with someone else’s husband/wife. It’s a very dangerous situation, and you need to avoid it as much as you can.

I wish I had known this earlier. As it messed up with my mental health, and the guilty feeling of it isn’t just worth it. Sure, they can be charming as heck, and that’s how it all started. You feel like they “get” you, and no other single man out there can provide what you need except this person.

But it’s not true. You just need to see it from another angle. Letting go of such a relationship is never easy; that’s why trying your best to stay out of it in the first place is what you can do.

The bottom line

Dating in your 20s does suck; getting rejected by your crush, being ghosted, getting involved with married men/women, getting dumped by someone you thought the love of your life. It all can lead you to depression.

But let’s not forget that as we get older, our ability to make better decisions also increases. Learning how to put yourself first, setting the right boundaries in the get-go, and trying your best to stay practical and logical can help your journey in dating so much easier.

…

I write about all things that you might struggle with within your love life. My main goal is to make you feel less alone on your journey. If you resonate with my stories, stay in tune by becoming a Medium member here, or you can buy me a coffee here 🙂

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***