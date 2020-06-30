Dave Harris – ‘I Haven’t Killed My Father Yet’

By Button Poetry

Dave Harris, performing at Honey in Minneapolis, MN.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02

I haven’t killed my father yet,

00:05

but I know love’s brutal blade.

00:07

Brown flesh turns yellow when it rots.

00:11

I nurture wrath like a mother.

00:13

Keep it calm, Baby’s teething.

00:16

I want him dead like history.

00:19

I heard long time ago, ancestors made drums

00:22

with their master’s skinned ribcage.

00:24

The hollow inside would echo like an endless mouth.

00:28

I can’t help but think of this.

00:31

I could make music of his dying,

00:33

could pass the instrument to my children,

00:36

the beat of the kill.

00:38

Revenge is a fine religion.

00:41

Good God, his faithful fist.

00:44

I’m a wicked son.

00:46

I got my mother’s stomach.

00:48

He must have said, “I’ll never do it again.

00:51

I swear, won’t even think about it.”

00:55

My mother doesn’t talk about him.

00:57

Silence– a simple forgiveness.

00:59

She screamed loudest when I told her I was looking for him,

01:03

said my eyes were familiar.

01:05

But I’m young, a better body of rage.

01:10

These days, my mother tries to plant flowers.

01:12

She says, “Just give it time.”

01:14

Patience– that’s one way to pray.

01:19

I have another.

01:21

I know he knows I’m coming.

01:24

I’m his son.

01:26

The day I was born, he fled,

01:29

I chased.

01:30

We both runnin’.

01:33

(audience) Wow!

01:34

(applause)

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video