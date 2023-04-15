Dealing With In-Laws as a New Dad – Navigating Relationships With Your Partner’s Family

Becoming a new dad can come with a lot of challenges, including navigating relationships with your partner’s family. In this video, we’ll be discussing some tips and strategies for dealing with in-laws as a new dad. We’ll cover topics such as setting boundaries, building relationships, and finding common ground.

Whether you’re just starting out as a new dad or have been in the role for a while, this video will provide valuable insights and advice to help you navigate relationships with your partner’s family. So tune in and learn how to successfully deal with in-laws as a new dad!

—

For more information on Dad University Membership, visit https://www.daduniversity.com/?ytd=200

Dad University is a one-of-a-kind educational platform for dads. We help men go from overwhelmed and confused to calm and confident father with our courses, videos, live broadcasts, support forum, and more.

Our monthly membership is designed to support fathers through their entire parenting journey. Whether you are a soon to be father, have a young child, or even an experienced dad with older children, everyone can benefit from the tools and resources within Dad University.

Founded by Jason Kreidman in 2012 as a local meetup group, Dad University has grown from a few dads meeting in a spare office space once a month to educating and helping thousands of fathers around the world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We invite you to join our community and Become a Member. If you are looking for more information about Jason, you can read more about him here:

“Hello, I’m Jason Kreidman, Founder of Dad University Like many men, I struggled with the transition from single Dude to Married Dad with kids. Transitioning from the single life to becoming a married father of two young children, I found myself overwhelmed and stressed out with the increase in responsibilities and demands. I was taking my stress out on my young children and recognized that I needed to change the way I was doing things if I wanted to be a successful father (and avoid a heart attack). Attempting to take back control, I took my first parenting class and was amazed at the immediate transformation I saw in my own life. I wanted to go deeper and continue learning, but the majority of parenting resources at the time were tailored to Moms. Recognizing a need for parenting resources for Dads, I started a local meetup group in San Diego just for Dads. The reactions to this meetup group convinced me that there was a need for this information. I proceeded to start a Podcast, and eventually started the Dad University channel on YouTube. Through the podcast, YouTube videos, and website, I was able to spread my message to dads all over the world. Over the last few years I have seen the growing need for a comprehensive, ongoing education system for fathers to benefit from. As a result I created the Dad University membership. Dad’s across the globe finally have a comprehensive parenting resource to become the best version of

Previously Published on YouTube

—

iStock image