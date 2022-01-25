Get Daily Email
Dear Glitch: Am I the Problem in My Relationship?

Dear Glitch: Am I the Problem in My Relationship?

I don’t even know how to act in a relationship without hurting my partner or me.

by Leave a Comment

Dear Glitch:

If the way I want to be loved is toxic, am I the problem in the relationship? I know I have issues, and I am working on them, but right now, I don’t even know how to act in a relationship without hurting my partner or me. I try to think of different solutions to provide or offer, but I’m pretty broken right now. If I can’t heal, can I ever have a real relationship?

Signed,

It’s Not You

 

Dear, It’s Not You:

First, great job on your self-awareness. I believe that is a huge part of healing. Not only that but pausing to think about your involvement and how you are affecting other people is huge. In my experience, this means you are starting to heal from your past traumas.

Remember, there is nothing wrong with taking time for you to sort out your feelings and what you need. If you are continually coming up against walls in your relationships and don’t know how to get past them, or don’t feel like you know of different choices you can make, it’s not a bad idea to see a counselor so they can help you see different solutions. When we have experienced trauma and pain, our responses change. Our internal reactions change. Our ability to make decisions without them being colored by trauma impacts what we do and say. You might need a little help to move past your challenges.

I am very optimistic that you will heal. That you will find love if that is what you want. Putting yourself in a short timeout is very respectful and compassionate. It means you are putting other people first to save them pain. Good on you!

We can heal when we tell ourselves we can. And it doesn’t mean that we will go back to the way things were before we felt pain, but we will improve. Life will get better. When it improves for you and you can understand your life choices that involve you and other people, as well as you can control your impulses and work on getting security from yourself, then you will be ready to bring another person into your life.

Give yourself the time to work on you. You and your future partner will benefit from this. It’s time to prepare for that lasting relationship. You just might need to take a few precautions first.

 

Have a question for Dear Glitch? Send it here: [email protected]

This Post is republished on Medium.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

