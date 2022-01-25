Dear Glitch: Am I the Problem in My Relationship?

Dear Glitch:

If the way I want to be loved is toxic, am I the problem in the relationship? I know I have issues, and I am working on them, but right now, I don’t even know how to act in a relationship without hurting my partner or me. I try to think of different solutions to provide or offer, but I’m pretty broken right now. If I can’t heal, can I ever have a real relationship?

Signed,

It’s Not You

Dear, It’s Not You:

First, great job on your self-awareness. I believe that is a huge part of healing. Not only that but pausing to think about your involvement and how you are affecting other people is huge. In my experience, this means you are starting to heal from your past traumas.

Remember, there is nothing wrong with taking time for you to sort out your feelings and what you need. If you are continually coming up against walls in your relationships and don’t know how to get past them, or don’t feel like you know of different choices you can make, it’s not a bad idea to see a counselor so they can help you see different solutions. When we have experienced trauma and pain, our responses change. Our internal reactions change. Our ability to make decisions without them being colored by trauma impacts what we do and say. You might need a little help to move past your challenges.

I am very optimistic that you will heal. That you will find love if that is what you want. Putting yourself in a short timeout is very respectful and compassionate. It means you are putting other people first to save them pain. Good on you!

We can heal when we tell ourselves we can. And it doesn’t mean that we will go back to the way things were before we felt pain, but we will improve. Life will get better. When it improves for you and you can understand your life choices that involve you and other people, as well as you can control your impulses and work on getting security from yourself, then you will be ready to bring another person into your life.

Give yourself the time to work on you. You and your future partner will benefit from this. It’s time to prepare for that lasting relationship. You just might need to take a few precautions first.

