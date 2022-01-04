Get Daily Email
Dear Glitch: Help, I'm Being Ghosted in My Marriage!

You are in a legal relationship, not in a mutual relationship.

Dear Glitch:

Here’s one you probably haven’t heard before. I hope you can help. What do I do? I’ve been ghosted in my marriage. You know how people don’t answer texts and calls? How they ignore any attempts at a person trying to communicate with them? That’s where I am. How the heck do I try and talk about my relationship when my partner won’t even acknowledge me?

Signed,

Ghost

 

Dear Ghost:

I am so sorry this is happening to you. How incredibly frustrating. It is heartbreaking when a relationship dies–especially a marriage. We pin so many of our hopes on long-term and meaningful relationships. This makes us ache that much more when the people we had such aspirations of building a life with leave.

I need to be practical here. You are in a legal relationship, not in a mutual relationship. You are the one participating partner. That does not a marriage make–even if you have the paperwork to prove it.

You are going to have to find a way to get communication across. At this point, if your spouse just disappeared and you have tried all sorts of ways to speak to them, a lawyer can help you. They can serve your spouse with paperwork to respond to a dissolution of marriage. Maybe that feels extreme, but you need to elicit a response from this person. If they don’t have the maturity to tell you what they want or how they feel, that they don’t want to be in the marriage–at least not right now–you still need to know, so you can get on with your life–with or without them.

I am a big fan of counseling, but both of you need to be able to talk to each other–or at minimum, agree on a time to meet with a therapist. If you can’t get your spouse to respond to you, call an attorney who can locate them and serve them papers they are legally required to respond to.

Wishing you all the best, Ghost. You deserve better than this type of treatment. It’s time to get it from yourself.

 

Have a question for Dear Glitch? Send it here: jhillmar[email protected]

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

Jane Dough
Jane Dough
2 months ago

It’s technically called stonewalling, Ghost, and it sucks.
I live with one of these, sadly, and unfortunately my stonewaller had painted me into a corner of no escape.

I hope you have someone, anyone, you are able to talk to, and I agree with the given advice. If you are not able to break through the wall of silence, get any reaction, have any conversation about your relationship that is real or serious, or be able to go to counseling together with him being a real and active participant, then I would have papers prepared and served.

