Dear Glitch: Help, I’m Being Ghosted in My Marriage!

Here’s one you probably haven’t heard before. I hope you can help. What do I do? I’ve been ghosted in my marriage. You know how people don’t answer texts and calls? How they ignore any attempts at a person trying to communicate with them? That’s where I am. How the heck do I try and talk about my relationship when my partner won’t even acknowledge me?

Ghost

Dear Ghost:

I am so sorry this is happening to you. How incredibly frustrating. It is heartbreaking when a relationship dies–especially a marriage. We pin so many of our hopes on long-term and meaningful relationships. This makes us ache that much more when the people we had such aspirations of building a life with leave.

I need to be practical here. You are in a legal relationship, not in a mutual relationship. You are the one participating partner. That does not a marriage make–even if you have the paperwork to prove it.

You are going to have to find a way to get communication across. At this point, if your spouse just disappeared and you have tried all sorts of ways to speak to them, a lawyer can help you. They can serve your spouse with paperwork to respond to a dissolution of marriage. Maybe that feels extreme, but you need to elicit a response from this person. If they don’t have the maturity to tell you what they want or how they feel, that they don’t want to be in the marriage–at least not right now–you still need to know, so you can get on with your life–with or without them.

I am a big fan of counseling, but both of you need to be able to talk to each other–or at minimum, agree on a time to meet with a therapist. If you can’t get your spouse to respond to you, call an attorney who can locate them and serve them papers they are legally required to respond to.

Wishing you all the best, Ghost. You deserve better than this type of treatment. It’s time to get it from yourself.

