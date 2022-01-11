Dear Glitch: Why Do People Say They Love You and Then Leave You?

Dear Glitch:

I don’t understand why people say they love you and then they leave you. Isn’t that the opposite of love? This has happened to me a couple of times, and it’s very confusing. I just want to know if someone says they love me, why would they leave? Now, I am very cautious when it comes to getting serious with someone. I don’t want to be hurt again.

Signed,

I Can’t Take It

Dear I Can’t Take It:

The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve learned that what people say and do has more to do with them than with the person they are directing their actions and words at. I wouldn’t go inward with this examination of an ex’s words. It sounds like that is what you are leaning toward doing, and that’s just not fair to you.

Every situation and person is so different. Your ex might’ve had a commitment phobia, and when you guys started getting too close, they ran to protect themselves from ever getting hurt. Maybe you started out with great chemistry, but it disappeared for the other person. Chemistry is important. Being on the same page with finances, child-rearing, how you keep the house, what you want to do in your downtime, etc., I believe is a predictor of longevity. If an ex felt out of sync with any of those things or something else they thought was a big deal, they might’ve surmised that it made sense for them to leave.

Someone saying I love you and then leaving might not mean they don’t love you. It might mean they love themselves more to make decisions they believe are in their best interest. And while this hurts, they are actually saving you pain by taking themselves out of the picture and not prolonging what they feel is wrong.

Sadly, it is possible that this person did fall out of love with you. It happens sometimes, and it really freaking hurts when it does. They also might’ve not felt love and said it anyway. Who knows why? They felt pressure from you or themselves; they were afraid of losing you at the moment, and so on. It’s hard to unequivocally understand anyone else’s feelings when they don’t tell you. Be careful trying to guess on this, too, because you might create more pain by ascribing their emotions.

People can love in all kinds of ways. Love can reflect a very deep friendship or connection without being romantic. It’s possible this was going on.

No matter your situation and the reason why people left, don’t let that stop you from trying to find that right long-term partner in your life. Your worth is more than what someone said or did as they exited your life. Never forget that. The emotions your partner felt right before leaving, when they exited your life, were temporary. Your worth will last forever. So put yourself first, and go easy on you.

