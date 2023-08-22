Dear Me: A Love Letter to Myself

Hello there! Do you have time?

I know you have been very busy. It is quite obvious with your disheveled hair and puffy eyes. Have you paused and looked in the mirror today? I don’t mean to be rude. I know you have a lot on your plate, but I want you to stop and take a moment to breathe.

Let’s talk.

You have a week left of summer. The little guy must be bored at home while you work. I know sometimes you get unfocused, not knowing what to do or which task to prioritize. Hey, don’t fret. He is smart. He understands you, and he knows you need to work. Don’t pressure yourself. Besides, two weeks can fly by so quickly.

Speaking of work, I know it’s frustrating not getting that position you wanted. It’s okay. There is something better for you. Right now, you have to focus on where you are and continue to do your best. Let yourself grow and become better. Be patient.

I know you are worried about the future and its uncertainties. You have always been a planner, listing down all you wanted to do, and it scares you not to be in control. It’s time for you to let go and let God. There is no possible way you can control everything. I urge you to live in the present and have faith. And remember, you are never alone.

Your best life is ahead of you, so stay in the moment. Know in your heart that everything will be fine. It’s okay to feel anxious. It’s okay to worry. But don’t dwell on it. Breathe and give time for yourself. Don’t be afraid of the future. You never know the surprise it has for you.

Now, breathe and relax. Let’s take a walk. Smell the flowers. Breathe the fresh air. Don’t rush through life. Live in the moment. Smile and be still.

Yours truly,

The Other Me

—

