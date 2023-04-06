Dear Men, Please Fight Harder for Her in These Many Battlefields

Men need to fight harder for her

Men are not the problem, but our collective acceptance of sexism, like our general denial of racism, is the problem.

Please, heroes, fight for her.

Who is she? She is your mother, your daughter, your sister, your colleague, your teacher, your spouse, your next-door neighbor, your niece, your fellow student, your pollinators, your food provider, your planet.

Here is who she is (probably) not:

She is usually not your favorite faith leader, your highest-ranking athlete, your national leader, the corporate CEO earning the most money from you, the highest-paid musician, most famous movie star, superhero, or even the cartoon you love best.

Your doctor, your truck driver, your enlisted cousin, your mechanic — and we could go on most of the day — still tend to be overwhelmingly male.

That’s because in each of these roles, women are still seriously under-represented. In most cases, men are more likely to be in these professions by more than eighty percent — 80%.

Religion and the apple in the jar

Let’s start with religion. It’s the best and brightest force for patriarchy starting with monotheism, and working its way into things like populism, authoritarianism, and male preference, in everything from Putin’s Russia to a uterus near you.

Christianity gets top billing in the USA. With more than half of believers represented by women, and less than fourteen percent of women holding leadership positions in the clergy, we can see a pattern. Although fewer of you work in the church, many more men earn from the church.

Of course, if you leave the USA you will look in vain for anything other than a male member (I don’t recommend it) among the Imams, Supreme leaders, Pope, or Dali Lama. In Hinduism, most swamis, gurus, pandits, and yogin are still men.

In each of these major world religions, Allah, God, Buddha, or the Primary Brahman believes in perfect equality and harmony among genders. Yet, coincidentally, these equality enforcers are personified as male to find this perfect union, also known as yoga.

Memes are the most powerful social medium throughout history. Since even before Eve took the apple, and Pandora opened the jar, (or box) men have dictated to women the right way to find God.

It’s time to let men be strong enough to take some responsibility for earthly events. It’s time to stop punishing women. It’s time to give women a voice.

Company policy

In the corporate world, you probably spend with a major CEO banker who is a man. The first female was in 1903. Maggie Lena Walker was a woman. Bonus surprise! She was Black. We’ve had very little interest since then, with about fifteen percent of all prominent CEO positions held by women in all the top Fortune 500 corporate CEO positions.

Sports and athletics favor men

It took some considerable time to research, but what I found is that with the highest-paid and most well-known 100 athletes in the world, two of the first one hundred, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, were women.

Oscars were handed out, he looks like a guy…

In the film, Don’t Look Up, Leo DiCaprio was paid $5 million dollars more than his equal screen-time co-star, Jennifer Lawrence. Maybe the Hunger Games are justified because women are smaller and younger?

Sandra Bullock said of the huge Hollywood pay gap: It’s bigger than money.” Women’s lower salaries earned for movie performances, she explains, are “a by-product” of sexism.

Most directors, producers, investors, and infrastructure workers in the industry are majority male.

Listen to the music and dance for better deals

Maybe you, or your wife or daughter, like Beyonce, or Taylor Swift.

The ladies are working hard, but generally, men in the industry earn more even now. Paul McCartney is a billionaire, Taylor Swift has a way to go.

Before you protest, but, Sir Paul has been here forever, note that Dolly Parton has less than half of that. If we are hanging out in the 1980’s (Cool!) then note that Elton John and Bruce Springsteen are paid more than Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar, and Janet Jackson combined.

But it is not just the rich, famous, and fabulous. Earnings and careers among musicians, overwhelmingly favor men.

World leadership: Earth needs women!

Earth needs your daughters to lead. So look at the reality of the issues we face.

We need every able-bodied person to be on deck and not only to make babies or serve sandwiches. Please.

Many of us can think of women leaders who are the exception to the rule. Yet with leadership, it is also important to look at the extreme misogyny, bigotry, and obstacles women must overcome to attain powerful positions.

In Australia, for example, one can “expect sexism.” In the USA, not just Hilary Clinton, but Sarah Palin, too had to contend with it. In Germany, Angela Merkel was constantly asked if she is a feminist. She believes in equality, so yes. But no one asks Donald Trump, Putin, or Bolsonaro to define what kind of equality they believe in, and by what name.

It is clear a lot of people do not like the term feminism. Whatever you wish to call helping women become equal to men, use that term. Men want equality too, that is not disputed. But by whatever name you call equal opportunity for women, please work very hard to see that your daughter — and every other female — gets it.

—

