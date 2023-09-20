Dear Straight Men: Please Don’t Tell Your New Date You Had to Have a Therapy Session About Her

I spoke with this very nice man only once by phone. We had great energy on the phone, lots of shared cultural references and experiences personally and professionally. I really enjoyed it and was excited to get to know him further.

Afterwards he sent me several texts expressing his strong interest in me and hope of what we could become. It seemed like he might be romanticizing a bit but we texted back and forth that day and all was well, I thought.

He promised to call in a few days after he returned from a trip with his kids.

I heard bubkis for a week and sensed that his energy had shifted.

So I reached out to him. He told me that the reason he was late getting in touch with me was because he had to have a therapy session before he spoke to me again.

I was not prepared for that response. Why did he need his therapist? We had had good energy!

Dating is all about energy, right? We ask ourselves on new dates- Is there enough energy between us, good vibes, is the meta-communication between us alive and strong?

I answered yes to all after our first call. We had both agreed there was a flirtatious spark, a sense of playfulness, easy banter, great vibes, and we talked for an hour and a half.

So on our second call, I got to listen to a very long story of past emotional trauma stemming from a break up decades earlier. His therapist hadn’t been available and so he felt he needed to wait to talk with him first, which took several days.

He concluded his 20-minute diatribe by saying he had needed to tell me this because he is very honest. He equated being honest with something proximal to a confession. This is where we differ.

I look for appropriate honesty, one with discretion that shows some awareness about what is appropriate to share as two people get to know each other. A confessional is like having a heap of stale store bought cookies dumped on me, when I wanted to be graciously invited into someone else’s house for a delicious, light meal fresh from the garden.

He inadvertently violated the ‘be chill and carry on’ rule of dating.

He blew it by coming on too heavy, too needy, too soon.

While I felt for him and his issues with past rejection, I also felt that this was TMI and inappropriate. I never had met the guy. I didn’t have a relationship with him. Our brand new rapport was just not ready for this type of highly personal, sensitive information. It was just too soon. For me.

And what happened in those days between that he got triggered?

He explain that he felt afraid of being rejected by me. Something I said in my texts about taking it slow and the many steps between a great first call and the reality of building a long term relationship made him concerned.He felt that I was telling him it probably wouldn’t work out.

By this point in the conversation, I was completely turned off. I didn’t know him well enough to know if he was needy or dependent or emotionally immature. I only knew that his approach did not work for me.

I am not trying to criticize him. I am trying to make a point.

Yes, I would surely be open to hearing about his traumatic break up if we had been seeing each other for a while and we were establishing trust and vulnerability. But on our second call, it would have been more appropriate to let me know he was dealing with some personal stuff that he might tell me sometime and to just continue to build rapport with his great energy.

Without knowing each other more, it was very hard to come back from that conversation where he felt I wasn’t feeling enough for him and I felt turned off by his lack of discretion about what was appropriate to share. His need for therapy before he could even talk with me was not helping my view of him.

I still think he is a great guy. Maybe he is a great partner. Maybe another woman would not be turned off. But when he pivoted from hoping he had met his beloved after the first call to choosing to end things in the second phone call, I was relieved.

—

Photo credit: christopher lemercier on Unsplash