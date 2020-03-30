Debate: How Can We Change Antimicrobial Use to Prevent the Rise of Superbugs?

—
Concern that microorganisms are becoming resistant to common antimicrobial drugs, such as antibiotics and malaria treatments, is sparking debate across the globe. Antimicrobial resistance could lead to the rise of superbugs, creating a global health security risk — the UN warned last year that the number of deaths caused by antimicrobial resistance could reach 10 million by 2050.
How can policy makers, and antimicrobial producers, prescribers, and users, be encouraged to prevent the overuse of antimicrobials? And what can be done to curb the rise of drug-resistant infections in low- and middle-income countries? Following a panel discussion, run by Chemonics International in partnership with The Economist Intelligence Unit, exploring new and emerging behaviour change strategies aimed at preventing the rise of antimicrobial resistance, we hosted an interactive online debate to further explore these important issues. The two-hour debate included specialist panellists as well as views from SciDev.Net readers, and comments from social media.
- Claire Heffernan, Director, London International Development Centre
- Eric Fèvre, Professor of Veterinary Infectious Diseases at the Institute of Infection and Global Health, University of Liverpool
- Christie Peacock, Founder and Executive Chair, Sidai Africa Ltd
- Wondie Alemu, Antimicrobial Resistance Prevention and Containment Adviser
- Sian Williams, Policy Officer for Wellcome Trust’s Drug-Resistant Infections Priority Programme, supporting Wellcome’s expanding policy and advocacy work on the topic of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
We asked the panelists, the following questions, along with others raised by our readers:
The debate is still open, to add your comment, you will need to log into the debate session using a very simple registration process and you’ll be ready to add your comments. Or you can comment as a guest.
Hashtags: #AMR #SciDevDebate
This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.
—
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStockphoto.com
Leave a Reply
.