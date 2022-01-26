Debunking Common Myths About Phobias and Treatment

Phobias are a common mental health condition affecting 19 million Americans. However, this type of anxiety disorder remains largely misunderstood in many ways. Referring to a strong dislike of spiders or heights, the words fear and phobia are often used interchangeably- when in fact, there is a significant difference. There is also widespread misinformation about what treatment for phobias looks like. Throughout this article, we will debunk these common myths by looking at what characterizes a phobia, as well as the process of Exposure Therapy and its effectiveness in treating phobias.

Fear vs. Phobia

It is crucial to distinguish between fear and phobia. For example, an individual who fears needles may experience some uneasiness around receiving an injection or having their blood drawn. However, they can manage their feelings of discomfort when the time comes and move on with their day. On the other hand, a person with a needle phobia will likely be unable to control their feelings of fear. Their reaction upon seeing a needle or even the thought of having to get a shot may evoke an extreme reaction. In some cases, it may spur a panic attack. Even though most people can cognitively recognize that their fear is irrational, the feelings of anxiety are still intense, uncontrollable and ongoing. To be diagnosed with a phobia, there must be a significant impact on an individual’s quality of life and relationships.

Another key way to identify a phobia is avoidance. If an individual goes to extreme lengths to avoid encountering a feared object or situation, it may be indicative of a phobia. While avoidance can reduce anxiety in the short run, it only serves to intensify the phobia in the long run. It can also significantly interfere with an individual’s ability to live in alignment with what is important to them. For example, an individual may desire to visit their family across the country, but be unable to do so due to their phobia of flying.

Common Types of Phobias

Three main types of phobias include specific phobia, social phobia, and agoraphobia.

Specific phobias are then broken down into distinct types. These are animal type (fear of dogs, spiders or snakes), natural environment type (fear of storms or heights), blood-injury-injection type (fear of receiving injections or seeing blood), situational type (fear of flying or enclosed spaces), and other types (such as fear of choking or vomiting).

Social phobia, also known as Social Anxiety Disorder, is characterized by an intense fear of social situations in which one may be judged or criticized by others. This can lead to extreme feelings of anxiety in anticipation of, during, and following a social event. An individual with Social Anxiety Disorder will often avoid certain situations that cause distress such as interacting with new people.

Agoraphobia can be thought of as a fear of public places in which they will be unable to easily escape if they begin having symptoms of a panic attack. Due to this, a person may have extreme fear or avoid crowded places, using public transportation, etc. Sometimes, an individual with agoraphobia may have trouble leaving their home entirely.

What is Exposure Therapy?

Studies have shown that exposure therapy is an extremely effective treatment for many types of anxiety disorders, including phobias.

First, it is important to clarify what exposure therapy is not. It is not about haphazardly throwing an individual before their fear. For example, an individual with a fear of vomiting (called emetophobia) is not going to be asked to vomit. Instead, exposure therapy involves working with a therapist to gradually expose an individual to situations that cause anxiety. Using a fear hierarchy from least to most distressing, they will begin with the least distressing thing (such as saying the word ‘vomit’) and continue to take small steps towards what they find more difficult. This includes re-entering situations that have been avoided due to the phobia.

Many individuals with phobias are hesitant to commit to exposure therapy, due to the extent they go to in order to avoid their fear. However, it is truly not as scary as the name may seem. Ultimately, a therapist will not force you to do anything you are not ready for. With each small step, you continue to build self-confidence as you remind yourself that you are brave and though it is not easy, you are able to confront your fears.

The goal of exposure therapy is breaking the cycle of avoidance that only serves to intensity phobias in the long run. By continuing to engage in exposures, an individual habituates; in other words, they adjust and their feelings of fear decrease over time. Through exposure therapy, an individual learns that they can tolerate feelings of anxiety. They build up confidence in being able to cope with discomfort instead of running away from it and arranging their lives to avoid it.

If you are experiencing warning signs of a phobia, consider reaching out for professional support and treatment. Through exposure therapy, many individuals have overcome their phobias and learned to manage their anxiety. It is possible to live in a way that is not limited by fear.

Photo Credit: iStock