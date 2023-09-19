Debunking Food Safety Myths: A Parent’s Guide to Packing Food-Safe Lunches

By Media Decision

Are parents unknowingly risking their child’s health when they pack lunches? According to the FDA’s most recent Food Safety and Nutrition Survey (FSANS), 45.2% of respondents believed that foods prepared at home are not a common source of food poisoning.

With children particularly vulnerable to food-borne illnesses, it’s time to clear up this and other food safety misconceptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that 1 in 6 Americans get sick from contaminated food or beverages, and 3,000 die from food-borne illnesses yearly.

“While there have been huge strides in food safety, at least 48 million people in the U.S. are still affected by food-borne illness every year,” said USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Emilio Esteban. “Our children’s health and safety depend on the safe food handling practices we teach and practice at home.”

Clearing up Food Safety Misconceptions

Myth: “I’ve always made food this way, and my kid hasn’t gotten sick, so I don’t need to worry about it.”

If a child has never gotten a food-borne illness, it’s tempting to think this means they won’t in the future. Researchers have found that consumers tend to have an optimistic bias regarding food-borne illnesses, thinking their chances of getting one are less likely than their peers, leading to riskier behaviors in food handling.

Food-borne illness also may go unrecognized. Some only associate food poisoning with stomach pain and diarrhea. Consider also that someone in the home who is experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, or nausea might have a foodborne illness.

Truth: Food safety experts estimate that good food handling practices at home could prevent more than 40% of food-borne illnesses.

Myth: “I take the necessary precautions in my home.”

When people think they’re already safely preparing food, it can lead to an unwillingness to change food-handling behaviors, and results from the FSNAS show that most Americans believe they are taking proper precautions in their home kitchens.

Truth: A recent USDA observational study on food preparation showed otherwise. In the study, only 44% of participants attempted to wash their hands before meal preparation. Even fewer participants (3%) washed their hands properly by rubbing hands for at least 20 seconds.

How to Prepare a Food-Safe Lunch

Parents and caregivers can pack a food-safe lunch by following four practices recommended by the USDA regarding food preparation.

Clean Hands and Surfaces

Frequently washing hands and contact surfaces during cooking helps prevent cross-contamination. Food preparers should wash their hands with soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food and after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and handling pets.

Ease of cleaning is also crucial when choosing kids’ lunch containers. Multiple moms on the Bounceback Parenting Facebook page said they prioritize lunch containers that are dishwasher safe for this reason. “Be careful,” said mom Laurie Palmeri, “some have seals that need to be removed and cleaned; otherwise, they go moldy.”

Keep Raw Foods Separate From Ready-To-Eat

The kitchen can become a playground for bacteria through cross-contamination. Keeping raw foods separate from ready-to-eat helps prevent this. Some home cooks use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for meat and poultry to make it easier to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Cook to a Safe Internal Temperature

The same USDA study that highlighted poor handwashing, found only 45% of participants used thermometers to check for doneness when cooking meats. Cooking enough meat and poultry to use later in school lunches is helpful, but relying on the color or texture of the meat to know if it’s done is not. The only accurate way to tell if meat has reached a safe minimum internal temperature is by using a food thermometer.

Chill Food Rapidly After Cooking

Preparing cooked food like meats, pasta dishes, or hard-boiled eggs ahead of lunch-packing time allows for thorough chilling in the refrigerator [40 °F (4.4 °C) or below]. Cooks can divide large amounts of food into shallow containers to chill the food quickly.

Keeping Lunch Out of The Danger Zone

Lunches are safest when hot foods stay hot and cold foods stay cold. Bacteria grow most rapidly in temperatures between 40 °F and 140 °F, doubling in number in as little as 20 minutes. This range of temperatures is often called the “Danger Zone.” Food that stays out too long at room temperature can cause dangerous bacterial growth levels, leading to illness.

To keep lunch foods cold and maintain a temperature under 40 °F, lunch makers should include at least two cold sources in an insulated lunch box. These can be frozen gel packs, juice boxes, or bottled water. Frozen juice boxes or bottled water will thaw and should be ready to drink by lunchtime.

A prewarmed, insulated container helps keep hot foods like soup, chili, and stew hot. The USDA recommends reheating foods to 165 °F before packing them and keeping the insulated container closed until lunchtime to ensure the food stays at 140 °F or above.

“Please make sure your kiddos can open and close it themselves.” preschool teacher Susan Pasternak notes, “So many kids in my preschool class have cute reusable containers that they struggle with daily.”

Other Food-Safe Options

Non-perishable foods are a great option when it comes to food safety. Items not requiring refrigeration will be safe past lunchtime and are the perfect addition to school lunch boxes.

These include:

Pre-packaged, shelf-stable meals

Whole or dried fruits like apples and bananas

Whole vegetables like baby carrots and cherry tomatoes

Hard cheeses like cheddar, Gouda, and Parmesan

Grains like bread and crackers

Jerky-style beef, chicken, or other meats

By incorporating these tips into the lunch preparation routine, parents and caregivers can help ensure their children stay healthy and free from food-borne illnesses throughout the school year.

Photo credit: iStock