Debunking Myths About Transgender Athletes [Video]

We sat down with Schuyler Bailar, the first openly transgender NCAA Division I athlete, to break down several myths about transgender athletes, specifically transgender female athletes, that have gained wide-spread traction amid the surge in transgender sports-bans in state legislatures.

Schuyler is the author of Obie Is Man Enough and the creator of the LaneChanger.com gender literacy learning series.

See more of Schuyler’s work here: https://www.pinkmantaray.com/

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

my name is skyler baylor i use he-him

pronouns and i am the first transgender

athlete to compete for a division one

men’s team in college

i swam all four years on the men’s team

at harvard and i’m also an advocate for

inclusion honestly i can’t believe that

i’m here today to share what it means to

be transgender what it’s like to be a

transgender athlete

there is so much misinformation and

disinformation propaganda lies

about trans athletes in sports and we’re

going to try to dispel a few of those

today

a lot of people say things like if we

let them do this then a man is going to

pretend to be a woman so that he can win

women’s sports and i don’t want that to

happen

no man trying to boost his ego or feel

better about himself is going to think

that he’s going to do that by winning

women’s sports i mean do people know

anything about toxic masculinity if you

are afraid

of cisgender men masquerading as women

to win women’s sports you are afraid of

cisgender men

not trans women

now i know what you’re thinking she has

bigger lungs bigger arms bigger hands

and now she’s competing

against women who don’t have that the

first thing i want you to recognize is

that biological diversity exists

everywhere within every demographic

including within cisgender women and

cisgender men

when biological differences exist within

the men’s category we usually celebrate

these things in fact we almost always do

michael phelps stands six feet four with

an enormous wingspan of six feet seven

12 inch hand span is fit for someone ten

feet tall when henry gets in the open

field he can build up the same momentum

as a wrecking ball

swinging at about five miles per hour

it’s all adoration it is all celebration

but when we look at the women’s category

these biological differences are not

always celebrated especially when a

woman does not fit what people think

quote a woman should look like what her

body should be how it should perform

scoring that they have given two biles

under values for signature moves which

no other gymnast has ever performed

before there’s this bias there against

her if you are too masculine if you are

too strong caster sylvania she’s being

punished for being too fast and not

conforming to western standards of what

a female athlete should look like

especially when a woman is black or

brown she made history when she won 21

grand slams her sixth at wimbledon but

people didn’t seem to notice that they

seemed to notice her shape referred to

serena and sister venus as the williams

brothers essentially racist tropes to

depict serena williams or maybe also

transgender cece telfer is a very large

human being how tall do you think this

person is closing it on six feet

probably cctell for won the women’s 400

meter hurdles at the ncaa division two

championship i wonder why these attacks

are actually riddled with racism with

transphobia with sexism and with

misogyny

a lot of people say that banning trans

girls from girls sport is about

protecting girls but is it

no

the reality is that when you try to

exclude transgender girls from girls

sport you have to know which ones are

trans which means you have to test them

and most states are proposing genital

testing gender verification tests and

body examinations at what point is a

girl too tall to be accused of being not

girl enough to be accused of being

transgender at what point is a girl too

strong or her hands too big or her look

too masculine whatever that means at

what point is a girl too good to be

accused of being transgender

what’s happening is we are legally

enforcing what a girl’s body can look

like and how a girl’s body can perform

in order for her to play sports

this legal enforcement of policing of

girls bodies is what will destroy the

women’s category not the inclusion of

transgender girls

lots of people who claim to care about

fairness in women’s sports

never watch the wnba don’t care about

the pay gap between women athletes and

men athletes and are doing nothing to

stop the sexual assault of women

athletes around the world

there are so many different things that

threaten women’s athletes and women’s

category but the inclusion of

transgender women is not one of them and

here’s the thing the thing they don’t

want you to know

people in power are fear-mongering they

are using propaganda and they are trying

to sway people like you

people who care about women’s sports

people who care about feminism about

equality

they think that they can sway you

because they think that if we use this

feminist argument about quote protecting

women that you’ll think that you’re

doing the right thing

but the reality is if you want to

protect women you need to protect all

women

transgender women included

i want you to remember above everything

that we are real people that trans

athletes are real people that trans kids

are real kids with human emotions just

like you

the amount of vitriol and hatred and

unkindness i’ve seen at trans athletes

is unbelievable and the thing is when we

try to dehumanize someone else the

person’s humanity that’s lost is our own

not that other person when you try to

dehumanize trans athletes by calling

them horrible names by telling them that

they are destroying women’s category

you are the one who loses your humanity

not us

—

