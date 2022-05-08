Debunking Myths About Transgender Athletes [Video]

We sat down with Schuyler Bailar, the first openly transgender NCAA Division I athlete, to break down several myths about transgender athletes, specifically transgender female athletes, that have gained wide-spread traction amid the surge in transgender sports-bans in state legislatures.
Schuyler is the author of Obie Is Man Enough and the creator of the LaneChanger.com gender literacy learning series.
See more of Schuyler’s work here: https://www.pinkmantaray.com/
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
my name is skyler baylor i use he-him
0:02
pronouns and i am the first transgender
0:04
athlete to compete for a division one
0:05
men’s team in college
0:07
[Applause]
0:09
i swam all four years on the men’s team
0:11
at harvard and i’m also an advocate for
0:13
inclusion honestly i can’t believe that
0:15
i’m here today to share what it means to
0:17
be transgender what it’s like to be a
0:19
transgender athlete
0:21
there is so much misinformation and
0:23
disinformation propaganda lies
0:26
about trans athletes in sports and we’re
0:28
going to try to dispel a few of those
0:30
today
0:32
[Music]
0:36
a lot of people say things like if we
0:38
let them do this then a man is going to
0:40
pretend to be a woman so that he can win
0:43
women’s sports and i don’t want that to
0:45
happen
0:46
no man trying to boost his ego or feel
0:48
better about himself is going to think
0:50
that he’s going to do that by winning
0:52
women’s sports i mean do people know
0:54
anything about toxic masculinity if you
0:56
are afraid
0:57
of cisgender men masquerading as women
1:00
to win women’s sports you are afraid of
1:02
cisgender men
1:04
not trans women
1:08
[Music]
1:10
now i know what you’re thinking she has
1:12
bigger lungs bigger arms bigger hands
1:14
and now she’s competing
1:16
against women who don’t have that the
1:18
first thing i want you to recognize is
1:20
that biological diversity exists
1:22
everywhere within every demographic
1:24
including within cisgender women and
1:27
cisgender men
1:28
when biological differences exist within
1:30
the men’s category we usually celebrate
1:32
these things in fact we almost always do
1:34
michael phelps stands six feet four with
1:36
an enormous wingspan of six feet seven
1:38
12 inch hand span is fit for someone ten
1:42
feet tall when henry gets in the open
1:45
field he can build up the same momentum
1:47
as a wrecking ball
1:49
swinging at about five miles per hour
1:52
it’s all adoration it is all celebration
1:55
but when we look at the women’s category
1:57
these biological differences are not
1:59
always celebrated especially when a
2:01
woman does not fit what people think
2:03
quote a woman should look like what her
2:05
body should be how it should perform
2:07
scoring that they have given two biles
2:09
under values for signature moves which
2:11
no other gymnast has ever performed
2:14
before there’s this bias there against
2:16
her if you are too masculine if you are
2:18
too strong caster sylvania she’s being
2:20
punished for being too fast and not
2:22
conforming to western standards of what
2:25
a female athlete should look like
2:26
especially when a woman is black or
2:28
brown she made history when she won 21
2:32
grand slams her sixth at wimbledon but
2:34
people didn’t seem to notice that they
2:36
seemed to notice her shape referred to
2:39
serena and sister venus as the williams
2:42
brothers essentially racist tropes to
2:44
depict serena williams or maybe also
2:46
transgender cece telfer is a very large
2:48
human being how tall do you think this
2:50
person is closing it on six feet
2:52
probably cctell for won the women’s 400
2:54
meter hurdles at the ncaa division two
2:56
championship i wonder why these attacks
2:58
are actually riddled with racism with
3:00
transphobia with sexism and with
3:02
misogyny
3:06
[Music]
3:09
a lot of people say that banning trans
3:11
girls from girls sport is about
3:13
protecting girls but is it
3:15
no
3:16
the reality is that when you try to
3:18
exclude transgender girls from girls
3:20
sport you have to know which ones are
3:21
trans which means you have to test them
3:23
and most states are proposing genital
3:25
testing gender verification tests and
3:27
body examinations at what point is a
3:30
girl too tall to be accused of being not
3:32
girl enough to be accused of being
3:34
transgender at what point is a girl too
3:36
strong or her hands too big or her look
3:39
too masculine whatever that means at
3:42
what point is a girl too good to be
3:44
accused of being transgender
3:46
what’s happening is we are legally
3:48
enforcing what a girl’s body can look
3:49
like and how a girl’s body can perform
3:52
in order for her to play sports
3:54
this legal enforcement of policing of
3:56
girls bodies is what will destroy the
3:58
women’s category not the inclusion of
4:00
transgender girls
4:04
[Music]
4:06
lots of people who claim to care about
4:08
fairness in women’s sports
4:10
never watch the wnba don’t care about
4:13
the pay gap between women athletes and
4:15
men athletes and are doing nothing to
4:17
stop the sexual assault of women
4:19
athletes around the world
4:21
there are so many different things that
4:23
threaten women’s athletes and women’s
4:25
category but the inclusion of
4:27
transgender women is not one of them and
4:29
here’s the thing the thing they don’t
4:31
want you to know
4:32
people in power are fear-mongering they
4:34
are using propaganda and they are trying
4:36
to sway people like you
4:39
people who care about women’s sports
4:41
people who care about feminism about
4:43
equality
4:44
they think that they can sway you
4:46
because they think that if we use this
4:48
feminist argument about quote protecting
4:50
women that you’ll think that you’re
4:52
doing the right thing
4:53
but the reality is if you want to
4:55
protect women you need to protect all
4:56
women
4:57
transgender women included
5:00
[Music]
5:01
i want you to remember above everything
5:04
that we are real people that trans
5:06
athletes are real people that trans kids
5:09
are real kids with human emotions just
5:12
like you
5:13
the amount of vitriol and hatred and
5:16
unkindness i’ve seen at trans athletes
5:18
is unbelievable and the thing is when we
5:21
try to dehumanize someone else the
5:23
person’s humanity that’s lost is our own
5:26
not that other person when you try to
5:27
dehumanize trans athletes by calling
5:30
them horrible names by telling them that
5:32
they are destroying women’s category
5:34
you are the one who loses your humanity
5:36
not us
5:38
[Music]
5:55
you
