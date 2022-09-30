Debunking The Myth All Guys Want Is Sex. Do You Really Know The Stats?

WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT?

Media is an interesting outlet. All of us were conditioned. Even me. I’ll admit it. I was guilty. Never in my wildest imagination could I guess what I read. Men fall in love faster than women. Men want relationships more than women too. Men want marriage more than modern women. What a shocker. I’m as shocked as you. You would think it was women.

This opener is more than sensation.

Trust me. It’s based on some real interesting studies. Scholarly references are provided in the footnotes.

It seems any woman complaining about the lack of good men is projecting herself. We attract what we are. We project our insecurities. A person who complains all people suck probably sucks themselves.

Perspective and objective sight are different.

EACH EYE SEES DIFFERENT

The perspective eye sees path obstacles, potential hazards, future injuries, and dubious intentions.

The objective eye sees a challenging path to walk and a present where nothing has occurred.

Perspective is a great deceiver of things not occurred. Objectiveness is an observant watcher of reality which presently has no danger.

How we see things is based on framing. Rarely do people see things in context. I can imagine all the bad things which could happen. Rarely do any of them happen. I do not act based on what could happen. I act based on what is happening. There is a difference.

Perspective is often a waste of most peoples’ time. They see things which could happen but never do happen. Their decisions are based on unlikely outcomes which never occur. I see this as a fool’s errand.

Many do not give potential partners a chance. Many will not wait to see what a potential partner may or may not do. It’s easier to cut them off. Some cut people off because of resource standards, professions, or status.

Those who prejudice their selection complain. They say the men they choose won’t love them. Interesting.

MEN FALL IN LOVE FASTER THAN WOMEN

I was surprised at this one. Men fall in lover faster than women (1). The misconception of this is men will say they love a woman after they have sex. No. Men don’t love after sex. Men and women only felt the compulsion to say ‘I love you’ 3% and 1.2% of the time after their first sexual experience (1).

We already know it’s not sex which makes men fall in love.

What we didn’t know is the actual time men took to fall in love.

The results showed the men in the published study (1) revealed men thought about confessing love after about 97 days.

Women?

Women didn’t think about love until about 42 days later.

THE MODERN WOMAN MOVEMENT IS BY NECESSITY NOT CHOICE

Here goes another surprise. I’ve read a lot about independence. It’s everywhere. You think this movement was started by choice. Women’s liberty, right? Actually…wrong.

Extensive research concluded modern women are not the product of choice (2). Modern women are the product of necessity.

Men today simply don’t make enough money for a one earning household to be feasible (2).

You would think with all the passion on the internet women wanted this world. As the research shows…they didn’t. Maybe modern western women today embrace what was forced on them. That’s a positive. That’s admirable. It’s great to say you wanted a bad hand. Talk about optimism. Research conducted says the women who started this movement didn’t want the hand today’s women are playing with.

That was a big wow to me.

Talk about misinformation.

MEN HAVE CHOICES TOO

I am free to choose my type of woman. It is not about shaming. It is about respecting men have choices too. It is extremely rare for men of my type to choose independent women. They are typically not compatible with our values.

I earn all my family needs. There is literally no “need” for a second income. I am not against a woman making an income. I never said that. Many trolls misinterpret my statements. High earning men earn all the income required for family needs.

What high earning men need is a woman who puts their family first. Yes, this means your professional life comes second to the man’s. It is not about sexism. It is about logic. If a man already has all the money he needs and wants…there is nothing to be gained by marrying a woman who wants to put money first too.

I would argue the same for a woman who earns more money than me. She has no need for my money. I would probably make a bad fit. Equality ladies. Remember that concept?

Men who earn large sums of money don’t need a woman to give them more money. Men with large sums of money need women to give them a family. There is no shame in that need.

Everything beyond a need is a want. Independent women represent a want. Independent women are not a need to a high earning man. It is easy to discard what you want. It is difficult to discard what you need.

I support independent women. I think they are great for society. They make good business partners. They provide a lot of benefits. Some have large sums of money. Most don’t (statistics apply equally women).

Men like me don’t need women who prioritize money and professional accomplishments over family. We need wives in romantic settings not business partners. Don’t take it personal. I don’t take it personal when you say I’m incompatible. There are men who will want you. I never said you couldn’t get married either.

Don’t misinterpret my statements.

You remain unmarried and single because of your own choices.

INDEPENDENT WOMEN WANT US ANYWAYS

I am not against an independent woman. It is her choice. Feminism is about choice. All women have the right to choose what they want out of life.

I’m all for it.

The issue is independent women keep trying to exclusively choose men who earn a lot of money. So, they are frustrated with men. Women who set the bar as “a lot of money or nothing” ignore 99% of men.

An army of independent women telling the 1% we need to change to accommodate their marriage desires does not work. We don’t need to change what we want. We don’t need to change what we need.

Men like us will not be manipulated to change our minds. We fall in love faster than women. We want women who will be wives not partners (3). We don’t have to change our view on women. There are women who are willing to accept our views, values, and morals.

There are women who will be wives. Trust me.

NO PERSPECTIVE SPEAKING WELCOME

Objectively speaking. Let’s talk facts. There are less than 70 million high earning men in this world (1% earners). Objectively speaking there are about 3.6 billion women on this planet (about half total world population). Remember, we have resources to go anywhere in the world.

Objectively speaking I say our odds are great. Odds are we find what we want and need. There are too many options. Odds are we find a woman who matches our morals and values.

This high earning man’s objective eye says the western modern-day independent woman’s perspective eye who wants us to change to her is delusional.

An argument a small minority must change to another small minority sounds controlling, manipulative and full of ego. Men have no right to tell a woman what to want or need. The catch? Equality. Women have no right to tell a man what to want or need. Everyone is entitled to want whatever they want. Everyone is not entitled to have what they want, desire them back.

Drop the income requirement my high earning independent ladies. You will probably be married by the end of the year (if that’s what you want). You can wear the pants. Some guy is willing to wear the dress.

To your knowledge success!

