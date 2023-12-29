Deleting all Dating Apps Was Both the Best & the Worst Thing I Did in 2023

“It’s probably not just by chance that I’m alone. It would be very hard for a man to live with me, unless he’s terribly strong. And if he’s stronger than I, I’m the one who can’t live with him.” — Coco Chanel

I had to make a choice between men and mental peace once again.

I have chosen the former with a 100% hit rate in the past.

Not anymore.

This comes from a person who has met some amazing men from Bumble in 2020–2022, been in solid relationships and called dating apps her wishing well.

And holds a national record for installing and uninstalling these apps for the 5676557ᵗʰ time.

But things changed this year.

May be my luck had run out or my overall attractive index reached a -300/10,

or my desperation to be in a relationships like situation behind the facade of a “cool no fuss girl” was finally scaring off my dates,

or like my least favorite aunt would say “ all the good guys will be taken before you know”.

Now I know.

The dates only seemed to get worse and I was left with confusion and an aching heart.

Not many talk about recovering from a relationship that could have been.

The flowers he could have given me, the love I could have poured on him, the nick names our girl child could have ( I mean it’s a delusion why limit it?) and the trips we could have taken running into the sunset and setting the sheets on fire.

All I can say is it’s goddamn torture I was inflicting on myself.

So, by February I had deleted all the apps and swore never to install them ever again and maintaining the same till this very moment.

Here are my experiences so far:

…

The Good Part

Time. Like a lot of time.

There is enough time to sleep, to rest and to rest because I slept a little too much. You get the picture.

Now a teeny part of this time goes into implementing my crazy business ideas.

I have no shame in admitting that while I was in the dating phase, I was hyper focused on the text messages left unread, planning the next dates, ordering dresses and debating in showers about a lot of things I shouldn’t have said.

I was an epitome of what Gen Z would call the “pick-me girl (woman?)” who centers men and chases them. The ultimate “worst dating mistakes millennials do” case study.

Not anymore and that brought me a lot of mental peace.

Working On my Awkwardness In Meeting People In Real life

My friends would roll their eyes to the moon when I say this.

I am the hyper energetic extrovert that just doesn’t stop talking.

But the worst part — I talk 100x more to someone I am attracted and throw them off their balance or end up become their bestie (sigh!).

I overshare when I am anxious.

I took this break from dating apps to work on this.

After a YouTube self-care, feminine energy essentials marathon plus self-reflections the verdict:

I am able to listen more, hold the essentials (at least for an extended period of time), stay in a calm energy because I have no control over the outcome and not get friend zoned much.

Meeting folks in real-life with no goals in mind to date them is scary at first but a revelation nevertheless.

If you are planning to face your fears in 2024, this is a good habit to add to your bucket list.

If nothing, you sharpen a crucial social skill.

Escaping the Algorithm, Disappointments, the lousy questions and the cliched Profile write-ups

“ So what are your kinkiest fantasies, R?”

Literally the second question someone asked after I sent a “Hi there”.

Forget wanting to know my name — Don’t you even want to know if R stands for a Real person?

“ So when will I get to meet your dogs, my dear?”

(Never in this lifetime, my love. I don’t expose them to disappointments)

I am also happy to not open the app a millionth time to check if the really cute guy right swiped me while praying he doesn’t ask a cringeworthy question.

To save us both, he ignores my swipe.

I have gone through profiles of my guy friends to see what I am up against and been left fuming at the stunning women there. Like how?

Plus writing a bio without wincing is difficult too:

“Dog(s) mom, knows all cafes with best pancakes, ENFP, mountains over beaches, writer by the night and sleep deprived all morning..”

I somehow forget to add — “ Will read you like a detective during the first date but will attach like a leech after the third with a strong tolerance for red flags”

Phew, not any more.

…

The Sad Part

The Sudden Invisibility

Going off dating apps is a great test test of your pretty privilege in real world.

Gone is the advantage of posting your best pictures from years ago and getting super-swiped & basking in the validation.

As someone with some advantage in the pretty aspects here it’s not an easy feat when the tables can turn against you any second.

What Nigel says about fashion industry applies perfectly to the dating scene:

“That’s what this multi-billion dollar industry is all about anyway, isn’t it? Inner beauty.”

Then there is you.

Have you ever been told you have a threatening presence and people mistake you for arrogance?

Have you noticed your vibe can easily polarize the room by just stepping in?

Well, I have that and it nullifies the little pretty privilege left.

Dating apps sometimes helps to evade this by establishing an impression (good or worse) before you meet someone.

Losing the ability to Filter Out The Wrong Ones

Dating apps give you a head-start in understanding someone much better. The flow of the conversation, common passions can be gauged easily over a call or even texts.

It is much easy to left swipe, report, block and exit when the conversations gets uncomfortable to creepy.

Plus you can do all in the comfort of your pajamas with your hair looking like a crow’s nest.

In some cases, these apps do give us a layer of protection that would be missing in real life while scams & cat fishing is other side of the coin.

Not all people you meet in real-life are the real deal.

As someone who has trauma from having encountered stalking, revenge sl*t-shaming, lots of insecurity it’s a steep learning curve in this meet-in real experiment.

But I am not giving up.

The Stockholm Syndrome thanks to my *needs*

Maybe I overreacted a bit too much, oh why did I delete his number?

He treated me like sh*t at least the sex was good.

A frequent thought not only when I am drunk but on a fine Tuesday morning.

The hangover from stepping out of hookup culture for initial few months is damn real.

Quoting my favorite actress Vidya Balan’s answer on what is the one thing about women men need to know?”:

“That women like it, need it and want it as much as they do!”

You are thankful of evading the bad encounters but the good ones or the fact that you used to have one easily, lingers for quite some time.

A piece of advice: Add a lot of exercise, creative stimulation, a regular self-help time (ahem!) in this phase. It’s okay & a human thing to miss the physical intimacy part.

It gets better, I promise.

…

Closing Thoughts

Dating apps are not the only problem because they are clear with their intentions. They are here to make money and not to find us the One.

And that is why they confuse us with a truck load of choices while keep us desperate and single.

We are not the naive ones here either.

Our misconceptions from culture, overall mindset and stereotypes towards the opposite gender needs to be worked upon.

Yet, If you can master detachment, manage your time and play the algorithm — dating apps are looking for you to add to their success stories.

As for me, I am continuing to work on myself, and see how far I can go with this decentering men-no app phase while enjoy the perks of it.

Wish me luck:)

—

