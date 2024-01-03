Demisexuality – The ‘Godfather III’ of Orientations

I’ve never been especially great at talking about sex and dating with the befleshed humans in my life. It’s one of those weird categories of conversation where holding up a bullhorn to my deepest psycho-emotional travails for an infinite, labyrinthine network of strangers (that’s you!) is easier than discussing it with even my housemate’s cat. And he’s a damn sturdy listener. And it’s not like I have a ton to contribute to the social discourse about either experience to begin with – I’m as physically appealing as an undeveloped aye-aye fetus with flat-out incorrect body proportions and an even more unpredictable pattern of body hair, so opportunities and experiences don’t float my way often. Also, I’m demisexual, which is a pretty convenient airbag for me to faceplant into anytime I straight up botch those rare learning prospects.

In case you’re one of the few people who weren’t aware of the term before long before I learned about it, demisexuality is when somebody either minimally or doesn’t at all experience primary sexual attraction, which are the things you first notice about a fellow biped – physical appearance, aromas, appreciating “Farscape” references and the like. They rather operate almost exclusively on secondary sexual attraction, which comes after developing an emotional linkage with said character. Put simply: I have to really believe whoever I dig is seriously into me before I can even try making the beast. The term “gray asexuality” is also a commonly accepted one, and I honestly prefer it since it carries a mysterious, almost Jedi-like aura of mystique about it if you squint hard enough.

I’ve wanted to do a diatribe of sorts on this predilection for a while now, because a) even in a culture that’s sporadically becoming more sex-positive it feels strangely unacknowledged to me and b) I hate it. That second bit’s not entirely true, but when your relationship with flesh fencing is about as straightforward as the time-travel science in “Primer,” it’s hard not to wish I was wired differently. And speaking of circuitry, my own is a makeshift concoction of incompatible and frayed-beyond-repair cabling, so I most definitely don’t claim to speak for any other demi-truckers out there in the wide open world. Except for the parts that maybe ring at least a little true. In which case, you’re a gorgeous soul with a stunning bone structure and I’m proud of you!

Call me a mainvoyarder if you will, because it’s a word I just made up and I’m trying to get some velocity behind it, but I don’t believe there is such a thing as “meaningless” sex. Even just a sweaty exchange of body heat during a rampant bout of meat stampeding with someone you don’t know or especially care for, it still means you’re tempering an animalistic instinct we collectively aren’t evolving out of anytime soon. The difficulty of demi-dom isn’t that sex has to mean something, it’s that it has to be about something on top of that primal urge – emotional security, expressing affection, affirmation, acceptance and encouragement within reason of our browser history, and all other manner of idealized bric a brac that me and my fellow social insufferables pine for.

We all need skin-on-skin contact to maintain sanity, and that’s not lyrical puffery. People with clipboards and grant proposals and labcoats full of Sharpies have looked into it and they’ll totally back me up. It doesn’t matter if it’s a handshake or nude-nudging, connecting your salty outer armor to someone else’s is a pathway to intimacy, which is one of the few things that every one of us need in some amount or another. Like burritos, or Ian McShane. And therein lies another major hurdle of being a demi-god (sorry, I had to). There’s a thought experiment called the Buridan’s ass paradox that says if you take a donkey that’s equal parts hungry and thirsty, then put it exactly center between a pile of hay and a barrel of water, the poor flea-farming dope will probably die. It can’t figure out which one is closer or which need is more pressing, so it ends up going with neither.

Demisexuality is this weird limbo where you aren’t fully asexual to the point where that depth of physicality is something you don’t particularly crave, but not psychologically unencumbered enough to find at least some solace in even a superficial coupling. It won’t kill you, but faith and begorrah can it ever get emotionally frazzling.

You might say the upside to it all is that, by the transitive property, every coital exploit demisexuals have is a momentous, blissful and spiritually rich happening with a trustfully adoring counterpart(s). Well, it definitely doesn’t start that way, but I like to think a decent sum of us get there at some point – I may be a wiseacre, but I do fancy myself a romantic deep down. Chartering a course to that destination can go through some seriously rough seas, though. Finding genuine core compatibility with someone who makes you feel seen and understood is hard enough. Now fold in the fact that your capacity for sexual performance is entirely dependent on whether or not they recognize that chemistry the same way you do and are enticed enough to act on it. That kind of rarity means that when demis crush, we crush hard. Prospects feel so limited and the closeness so desperately needed that it’s hard not to think that you’ve got a ton riding on anyone who can make your heart thump. It also makes rejection exceedingly painful each and every time. Not only is one of your few prospects unattainable, but when you instinctively assign so much emotive weight to sex, it’s excruciating to think of them doing it with someone else.

But, again, I don’t mean to speak for all of us. Even among our own categories, everyone’s experience is different despite sharing a lot of plot beats. It’s mostly a sense of feeling completely cut out of nearly every discussion of modern sexuality that set me to jotting, which I know is somewhat ironic since we’ve already established I’m a bit squeamish when it comes to openly talking about this stuff in real life. Also, my neighbor changed their Hulu password and I can’t crack their new one, so it’s deafeningly quiet around here with my thoughts. I guess just bear in mind that as we’re all making progress when it comes to accepting whatever it is that you and the rest of our fellow cadre of sapients are into, not all of us are super keen on divulging. It’s not because we’re prudish (though I admit I kinda am). It’s because our chances to discover our contributions are difficult, confusing and frequently disappointing – not unlike what my future partners will enjoy, assuming there’ll be any. And yet at the same time, just like anyone else who’s finally figured out this particular niche of their identity, I honestly don’t think I’d opt to change it if the chance presented itself appeared. Though I’d definitely ponder it pretty hard.

