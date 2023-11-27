Denialism and the Mental and Moral Collapse of Western Civilization

Last week we celebrated Thanksgiving Day here in the U.S. Supposedly. Thanksgiving? Well … not so much anymore.

While I am personally still safe and outwardly ‘comfortable’ — for now — my baseline mental and emotional health seem to be … slipping. Fast. As is my thankfulness.

I am extremely fearful about what 2024 will bring in the U.S. — with all of Trump’s looming trials, his constant goading incitement, our upcoming election tumult, intensifying climate disasters, and spreading far-right denialism and violence — and overall, I find very little to be thankful or joyous about.

And it’s not just me. These days, almost every thinking person seems to be ‘stuck’ in a dark rut of anxiety and fear about our near future — and the fear and ‘stuckness’ seem to be getting steadily worse.

Stress, denial … and more stress

Recently, several studies have come out which all show that Americans’ mental and emotional health is in the toilet, with many young people — over 50% — faring so badly that they often feel paralyzed, super-stressed, and unable to cope with daily life. Plus, a full 70%of Americans say they’re severely stressed financially. Severely stressed.

These numbers are truly horrific. My take on this frightening pattern is pretty basic: We all just went through a terrible once-in-a-century pandemic that killed 1.14 million Americans; inflation has vastly increased our cost of living; our climate is going haywire; and we’re all experiencing intense emotional reactions to the constant lies, denial, and utter B.S. we’re exposed to.

The current level of denial in America is both astounding and horrifying. Our overall information environment is now highly toxic — and increasingly dangerous to our mental, emotional, and moral health.

Why do I say this? Our media, politicians, industrialists, and policy makers are all invested in massive denial of our true global/ecological situation, and constantly downplay the worsening dangers of climate disruption and the global refugee crisis (among other issues).

No one wants to fully admit the whole truth, and no one wants to follow through on what we truly need to do to effectively deal with climate disruption and other vital issues.

Denial, pretense, lies, and PTSD

Instead, the powers that be seem to have decided, en masse, to put their energy into either pretending to pursue solutions OR disputing and denying both scientific and experiential realities.

Such intense denial, pretense, and refusal to admit the truth, when repeated over and over endlessly, stimulate strong mental and emotional anguish; these toxic choices hurt us all, collectively, and hurl us headlong into prolonged fear, anxiety, and deepening PTSD.

They literally traumatize us and undermine our ability to mentally and emotionally cope with our reality. All the lies, denial, and pretense capture and deflect our attention, and even prevent us from consciously and adequately dealing with our (disintegrating) reality.

For example: yesterday I came across a chilling and infuriating CNN.com article, “How climate solutions got sucked into a fevered culture war.” This must-read article makes clear that the ‘war’ against science, reason, and forward-looking social planning is ramping up worldwide — with totally foreseeable and disastrous results.

All across the globe, far-right ‘climate change deniers’ are busy attacking and undermining both climate science and any practical proposals re: minimizing climate change and disruption. All for short-term political gain; long-term vision and wise planning are out.

Denial and intense politicization are driving us crazy

In the U.S. in particular, everything is getting insanely politicized. What few of us recognize yet is that this degree of politicization is literally making us insane. And by ‘insane’ I mean ‘out of touch with reality’ or ‘in total denial about the realities we’re facing.’

I’m not saying that most people are clinically insane, but I AM saying that increasing numbers of people, especially in the global West, are turning into robotic, mindless political-cult members who are dangerously ‘out of touch with reality’ — and thus are becoming a clear and present danger to others and to their societies.

When damaging ‘politicization’ thrusts itself into every little aspect of life, and interferes with and takes over peoples’ rational thought processes, that’s a surefire sign of imminent social disaster — whether that disaster takes the form of fascism, intense social dysfunction, denialism, intensifying violence, or all the above.

We’re quickly losing many precious ‘social goods’

One way to understand the destructive processes operating in many societies is to identify and examine the precious ‘social goods’ we are rapidly losing. We’re now undergoing the deep, intensifying loss of our most basic social contract with each other: our underlying agreements about the fundamental nature of our reality.

Plus, we’re losing any sense of trust in others’ good will and mutual caring about our society; instead, we’re busy vilifying other races, ethnic groups, and the ‘other side’ as ‘unpatriotic’ or even ‘evil.’ We’re undermining or outright destroying our capacity for sharing, cooperation, and cooperative planning for the future.

The thing is, there IS a ‘real world’ we’re all living in, and if we are to deal effectively with that world we MUST have some basic societal agreements about the nature of that reality, and how to deal with it.

Yet we are rapidly losing all that, and our deep divisions and wildly different interpretations of ‘reality’ are both driving us bonkers and miring us in deepening social and political paralysis.

If, for example, you’re totally committed to current far-right ideologies, that means that you’re also committed to a rigid anti-science, anti-vaccine, anti-equality, and anti-progress stance. In practice, it means that you’re in total denial about much of what’s really happening in our world — both our human world and the natural world that enfolds us — and thus act directly as a force of increased social blindness, conflict, and destruction.

Division, conflict, and looming disaster

If you buy into today’s most rabid far-right ideologies — as many millions of people do — this means you are deliberately choosing to create deep division and conflict, and to undermine our societies and governments and prevent any meaningful or sufficient response to looming climate and societal disasters. You, and millions like you, are effectively dooming the human race, and millions of animal species as well, to utter disaster and possible extinction.

I’m sorry, but that’s just plain nuts. The bottom line about today’s far-right, anti-science, ‘climate change is a hoax’ crowd is this: they are making themselves increasingly irrational and crazy, and in the process are making entire societies — and our response (or non-response) to climate disruption — increasingly irrational and crazy as well.

As the thinking processes and outward reactions of tens of millions of people continue to deteriorate and collapse into sheer lunacy, the relatively-sane rest of us need to keep pushing for sanity and realistic responses to our global and societal situations.

And most of all, we need to recognize what’s going on around us, in all its horrific, spreading craziness and terrifying ‘non-glory’ — and start making serious preparations to weather the coming storms (literally and figuratively).

I’m talking about serious inner preparation — including radical honesty with ourselves and others about our societal and global situations — although practical outer preparations (such as having 2+ months’ supply of food, water, and cash on hand if possible) are also crucial.

Such preparations may not ‘save us,’ ultimately … but then again, they might help. A lot. And they certainly can’t hurt.

And now for all the right-wing outrage

Of course, as I write this I can almost hear all the outraged cries and fury of right-wingers, who no doubt will accuse me of prejudice, hypocrisy, and unfairness, and will engage in their usual ‘what-about-ism’, i.e. what about the excesses of ‘wokeness,’ what about ‘Biden’s corruption,’ what about violent Antifa ‘anarchists,’ etc.

But my response to these criticisms is quite basic and straightforward: Only one ‘side’ here is denying science and keeping our society from doing much at all to combat looming climate disaster.

Only one ‘side’ is advocating a return to more racist, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Only one ‘side’ here favors White supremacy and the oppression of ‘lesser’ races.

Only one ‘side’ is lost in total denial, and working hard to dumb people down and turn them into irrational, antisocial, enraged anti-progressives.

Only one ‘side’ here hates inclusivity and tolerance. Only one ‘side’ encourages exclusion, misogyny, ignorance, and hate.

Maintaining our own sanity — and helping others do the same

Unfortunately for us, that ‘side’ is the domineering far right, and it’s spreading fast and gaining power all over the world right now. As I’ve recently written, we’re living through intensifying ‘end times’ — many of which are being directly brought on by disastrous far-right and/or discredited capitalist/globalist ideologies.

That’s the freakish bottom line of our lives now: living through and surviving the accelerating viciousness of these ‘end times.’

As much of our outer world descends into chaos and madness (meaning both craziness and deep rage), we need to find ways to keep our own sanity, and help others do the same … on the way, hopefully, to eventual renewal and more conscious new beginnings.

That is our most critical task during the dark times ahead.

** I sincerely, deeply hope I’m wrong about what’s coming in our near future. But the warning flags are all up, and the signs aren’t good.

