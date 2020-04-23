Pleasant Valley State Prison With Inmate #49837

By Button Poetry

Mike’s been arrested enough times to

call it a part-time job and he is still

alive pulled over and beat by the pigs

in our neighborhood

Chapman town though everyone he cut his

teeth on is dead killed at a house party

or a while locked up shot and drive-by

and it’s no coincidence all while Mike

was away on a bid in Coalinga high

desert San Quentin shared a block with

Charles Manson racist son of a bitch

Mike Spitz both held by the invisible

cloak of whiteness a different density

but the linchpin still navigating this

hard truth is one of the great stumbles

of my life maybe I’ll learn to say it

better someday

sometimes our kind of white boy breaks

from the shell of the middle of nowhere

he became himself in but most times he

turns into the man who votes a rapist

over the free world carries a baseball

bat laced with nails to keep his little

sister safe violence is masculinities

garter belts all my uncle’s hold fast

anyway

the boys Mike did his longest bid with

column red nose the screws call him

crazy white boy but most folks just keep

their distance but not me blood and

memory tether me to the sad beast of him

so I sit in the waiting room wait my

turn with all the other women as we

stare off aglow under the fluorescents

waiting for our man’s number to be

called

