We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Pleasant Valley State Prison With Inmate #49837

Pleasant Valley State Prison With Inmate #49837

Mike's been arrested enough times to call it a part-time job

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
Mike’s been arrested enough times to
00:04
call it a part-time job and he is still
00:06
alive pulled over and beat by the pigs
00:09
in our neighborhood
00:10
Chapman town though everyone he cut his
00:13
teeth on is dead killed at a house party
00:15
or a while locked up shot and drive-by
00:18
and it’s no coincidence all while Mike
00:20
was away on a bid in Coalinga high
00:23
desert San Quentin shared a block with
00:26
Charles Manson racist son of a bitch
00:28
Mike Spitz both held by the invisible
00:31
cloak of whiteness a different density
00:34
but the linchpin still navigating this
00:37
hard truth is one of the great stumbles
00:39
of my life maybe I’ll learn to say it
00:42
better someday
00:43
sometimes our kind of white boy breaks
00:46
from the shell of the middle of nowhere
00:47
he became himself in but most times he
00:50
turns into the man who votes a rapist
00:52
over the free world carries a baseball
00:54
bat laced with nails to keep his little
00:56
sister safe violence is masculinities
00:59
garter belts all my uncle’s hold fast
01:02
anyway
01:03
the boys Mike did his longest bid with
01:05
column red nose the screws call him
01:08
crazy white boy but most folks just keep
01:10
their distance but not me blood and
01:13
memory tether me to the sad beast of him
01:16
so I sit in the waiting room wait my
01:19
turn with all the other women as we
01:21
stare off aglow under the fluorescents
01:23
waiting for our man’s number to be
01:26
called
01:33
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

