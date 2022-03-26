Despite Homophobia and Bullying, Gay Haitian Comes Out and Learns Strength and Patience [Video]

.

.

When Dimitry was a child, he was surrounded by homophobia. He was called a “masisi,” a homophobic word for “gay” and was poked with sticks at recess by peers. And his father hurled condoms at him while telling him to “be a man” and have sex with women. After moving to Miami, he saw a young gay man from the Bahamas who was kicked out of his home for being gay. In short, Dimitry had little incentive to come out. But he found the strength to do so anyway, and in the process, built a stronger relationship with his mother and learned an invaluable lesson: “We have to have that patience to teach them how to love us.”

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04 I’m Dimitry Etienne. I’m from Carrefour Marin in Haiti.

00:09 Growing up there, being in school, there were words that people would use that I had no concept

00:15 of because we lived so far away from the city. And one of those words is “masisi”, which means gay.

00:22 On a drive home, I was probably around 10, My mom stopped to buy something from one of the many

00:28 street vendors. And the one that happened to come up to her was this big burly guy,

00:33 but he was so effeminine. She bought some things and after she rolled up the window,

00:38 was driving away, she goes, “Oh, look at that masisi.”

00:41 I had probably some feminine tendencies, so I was always bullied in school and I

00:46 was called masisi here and there. And I didn’t think much of it.

00:49 One day, my dad was taking me to school. And he was a military man. Captain of the army of

00:56 Haiti at the time. He would push for me and ask me questions. “Do you have a girlfriend?

01:00 Where’s your girlfriend? Why don’t you have a girlfriend?” And it was always very aggressive

01:05 the way he would ask. And that particular day, I remember, he grabbed a handful of condoms and

01:10 just threw them at me in the backseat. And says, “You need to… you need to have sex with a woman so

01:16 that you can become a man.”And that was the end of that. Made the car rides very uncomfortable.

01:21 One day we had recess and, for some reason, I got bullied extra that day because I fought

01:27 back. They didn’t hurt me physically, but it’s just poking me with sticks,

01:32 pretending there were penises, saying – calling me masisi the whole time.

01:37 I remember just everybody turning their heads away from me, didn’t want to be associated with me.

01:41 And I climbed up to the top of the building and I kept looking down and wanting to jump. One of

01:46 my friends finally came up, saw me, grabbed me, pulled me off the edge and told me it’s going to

01:52 be okay. And I started crying. Went back to class. And I got picked up from school by my mother. She

02:00 took me home. I didn’t want to eat, went to bed, closed the door and just stayed there.

02:04 The phone rang and it was my friend that took – that saved me that day,

02:10 who called to check up on me. So my mom screamed at him and I could hear her

02:15 asking him what happened in school. And he told her.

02:19 My mom ended up being the one to go to the school

02:22 and almost had every one of those kids expelled. And that was the end of that

02:26 episode. We never talked about it. That word was never really mentioned

02:31 after. My dad would make comments here and there, but not really. Because at that point, after that,

02:38 the abusive behavior he had came to an end because he ended up getting cancer. And I ended up moving

02:43 to the US a few years later when I was 16 years old, where I truly learned what being gay was.

02:50 My mother bought a house in Miami, and she would come to visit regularly,

02:56 but I lived in the house with my aunt. It was just the two of us for a while and then my sister came.

03:01 When I was taken to or invited to my first gay club,

03:06 of course I was 18, I came in and I remember specifically seeing this

03:13 other kid probably my age sitting on one of the booths with a huge mohawk. Come to find out that

03:22 they had lived in the US alone for the past two years. He was from the Bahamas and his

03:27 parents found out he was gay and kicked him out. My first time in a gay club in the US,

03:33 I see these things that I’ve always never knew about and I was happy to experience,

03:38 and at the same time, I got a stark reminder of the consequences of being gay.

03:43 One of the occasions that my mother happens to be visiting, I got mail from a testing center

03:50 of my HIV results. And my mother is standing right there in the kitchen in her house in Miami,

03:58 looking at the mail and looking right at me as I opened the door.

04:01 She asked me, “Why are you getting tested?” And I wonder why she asking me this,

04:06 even though the results are negative. I somehow dodged that. Told her some story about anybody in

04:13 the US needs to get tested. It’s just something everybody does. And just ran to my room.

04:19 One day I come home and my sisters are there, my mother’s not there. She’s not visiting

04:23 this time from Haiti. I found out from my sister in the kitchen, ”Hey, you need to know this.”

04:28 And I said, “What’s going on?”

04:30 “You need to stop doing this gay stuff in front of Mom. She’s taking calming pills every time

04:34 she gets a hint that you’re… you may or may not be gay. And I need you to stop. You’re killing mom.”

04:39 One of my best friends invited me to a house party in Tallahassee. As I was drinking,

04:44 I was laughing and having a great time. And I remember going to my best friend

04:50 and I don’t know what I said and he says, “I’m not your mother.” And when he said that I froze

04:56 and I just started crying. His friends and himself, they took turns talking to me.

05:03 And they all came to find out that my mother doesn’t know, I’m being blamed for my mother

05:09 taking calming pills, that my sisters are telling me that I’m killing my mother.

05:13 So the next day on the drive home, my best friend and I are talking about everything that

05:17 happened at the party. When I got there, my mother wasn’t home. She happened to be out with my aunt,

05:23 her sister. So I said, you know, I’m going to do it today. I’m going to get it over with. And I

05:29 started packing my bags.I put some of my favorite clothes in a bag and figured, you know, if I am

05:34 going to get kicked out, I might as well take the things that I like because I don’t know if I’ll

05:37 have time, if there’s going to be any screaming involved, or how this is going to happen.

05:42 My aunt came home with my mom. My mom went to do something in the house. So I went to talk

05:47 to my aunt outside. So I told her that I’m gay and she immediately turned away

05:52 and started crying and told me that she is scared of how people and the world would treat me,

06:03 knowing that I’m gay. And I looked at her and I said my family has treated me worse than anybody.

06:09 I hug her and I tell her I’m going to tell my mom and she tells me good luck.

06:13 I walk inside, go upstairs, find my mom. And I tell her, “I need to talk to you in my room.”

06:20 She looks at me a little suspicious, like, I mean, she could see that I’ve been crying.

06:23 And finally got around to telling her that I’m gay.

06:28 I don’t remember the expression, but I do remember her saying that “You are my son

06:33 and I will love you no matter what.” And then she hugged me. I already had my… my bags packed. I was

06:39 ready to just say, Okay, I’m not going to have a family anymore. And this is what she says.

06:45 After I came out to my mom, there were little things that happened. I introduced her to

06:50 two of my boyfriends. You could tell that it was… there were points of time,

06:56 like points in time that it was a little uncomfortable for her.

06:59 I was going on a trip to Alaska and I was taking one of my older gay friends there.

07:04 And my mom stands there and goes, “So are you guys going to sleep in the same bed?”

07:08 And I said, “Yeah, we are. We are going to hold each other and tell each other how much we care

07:12 about each other. Naked.” There were little moments like that where I would lash out.

07:17 Fast forward a few years later, I moved to Philadelphia. Now I’m walking

07:22 from something in the city and I’m talking to her on the phone about my experience with some

07:27 guy. I don’t remember exactly what I was saying to her, but I do remember pushing for a type of

07:33 response. Like I wanted some type of attention. And finally she told me to stop. “Dimitry,

07:40 I grew up and I was taught my whole life to hate gay men.

07:47 I need you to be patient with me. I am trying. And I need… I need you to give me some time.”

07:55 I remember just the silence that I had and I told her I’m sorry. And it made

08:00 me realize just how unfair I’ve been to her. From that point, I… I stopped. I respected her.

08:09 I learned that I cannot expect anybody to… I cannot push or expect anybody to catch up to where

08:16 I am in my life. And I just have to accept where they are in their lives and make my adjustments.

08:23 We would want them to love us the way that we want to be loved, but they only know how to

08:29 love the way they were taught to love. And they are learning to love differently, so we have to

08:34 have that patience to teach them how to love us. And not expect them to just know how to do that.

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock