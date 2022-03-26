Despite Homophobia and Bullying, Gay Haitian Comes Out and Learns Strength and Patience [Video]

.
.
When Dimitry was a child, he was surrounded by homophobia. He was called a “masisi,” a homophobic word for “gay” and was poked with sticks at recess by peers. And his father hurled condoms at him while telling him to “be a man” and have sex with women. After moving to Miami, he saw a young gay man from the Bahamas who was kicked out of his home for being gay. In short, Dimitry had little incentive to come out. But he found the strength to do so anyway, and in the process, built a stronger relationship with his mother and learned an invaluable lesson: “We have to have that patience to teach them how to love us.”
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock