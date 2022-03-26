Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Despite Homophobia and Bullying, Gay Haitian Comes Out and Learns Strength and Patience [Video]

Despite Homophobia and Bullying, Gay Haitian Comes Out and Learns Strength and Patience [Video]

When Dimitry was a child, he was surrounded by homophobia. He was called a “masisi,” a homophobic word for “gay” and was poked with sticks at recess by peers. And his father hurled condoms at him while telling him to “be a man” and have sex with women. After moving to Miami, he saw a young gay man from the Bahamas who was kicked out of his home for being gay. In short, Dimitry had little incentive to come out. But he found the strength to do so anyway, and in the process, built a stronger relationship with his mother and learned an invaluable lesson: “We have to have that patience to teach them how to love us.”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
I’m Dimitry Etienne. I’m from  Carrefour Marin in Haiti.
00:09
Growing up there, being in school, there were  words that people would use that I had no concept
00:15
of because we lived so far away from the city. And  one of those words is “masisi”, which means gay.
00:22
On a drive home, I was probably around 10, My  mom stopped to buy something from one of the many
00:28
street vendors. And the one that happened  to come up to her was this big burly guy,
00:33
but he was so effeminine. She bought some  things and after she rolled up the window,
00:38
was driving away, she goes,  “Oh, look at that masisi.”
00:41
I had probably some feminine tendencies,  so I was always bullied in school and I
00:46
was called masisi here and there.  And I didn’t think much of it.
00:49
One day, my dad was taking me to school. And  he was a military man. Captain of the army of
00:56
Haiti at the time. He would push for me and  ask me questions. “Do you have a girlfriend?
01:00
Where’s your girlfriend? Why don’t you have a  girlfriend?” And it was always very aggressive
01:05
the way he would ask. And that particular day,  I remember, he grabbed a handful of condoms and
01:10
just threw them at me in the backseat. And says,  “You need to… you need to have sex with a woman so
01:16
that you can become a man.”And that was the end  of that. Made the car rides very uncomfortable.
01:21
One day we had recess and, for some reason,  I got bullied extra that day because I fought
01:27
back. They didn’t hurt me physically,  but it’s just poking me with sticks,
01:32
pretending there were penises, saying  – calling me masisi the whole time.
01:37
I remember just everybody turning their heads away  from me, didn’t want to be associated with me.
01:41
And I climbed up to the top of the building and  I kept looking down and wanting to jump. One of
01:46
my friends finally came up, saw me, grabbed me,  pulled me off the edge and told me it’s going to
01:52
be okay. And I started crying. Went back to class.  And I got picked up from school by my mother. She
02:00
took me home. I didn’t want to eat, went to  bed, closed the door and just stayed there.
02:04
The phone rang and it was my friend  that took – that saved me that day,
02:10
who called to check up on me. So my mom  screamed at him and I could hear her
02:15
asking him what happened  in school. And he told her.
02:19
My mom ended up being the one to go to the school
02:22
and almost had every one of those kids  expelled. And that was the end of that
02:26
episode. We never talked about it.  That word was never really mentioned
02:31
after. My dad would make comments here and there,  but not really. Because at that point, after that,
02:38
the abusive behavior he had came to an end because  he ended up getting cancer. And I ended up moving
02:43
to the US a few years later when I was 16 years  old, where I truly learned what being gay was.
02:50
My mother bought a house in Miami,  and she would come to visit regularly,
02:56
but I lived in the house with my aunt. It was just  the two of us for a while and then my sister came.
03:01
When I was taken to or  invited to my first gay club,
03:06
of course I was 18, I came in and  I remember specifically seeing this
03:13
other kid probably my age sitting on one of the  booths with a huge mohawk. Come to find out that
03:22
they had lived in the US alone for the past  two years. He was from the Bahamas and his
03:27
parents found out he was gay and kicked him  out. My first time in a gay club in the US,
03:33
I see these things that I’ve always never  knew about and I was happy to experience,
03:38
and at the same time, I got a stark  reminder of the consequences of being gay.
03:43
One of the occasions that my mother happens to  be visiting, I got mail from a testing center
03:50
of my HIV results. And my mother is standing  right there in the kitchen in her house in Miami,
03:58
looking at the mail and looking  right at me as I opened the door.
04:01
She asked me, “Why are you getting tested?”  And I wonder why she asking me this,
04:06
even though the results are negative. I somehow  dodged that. Told her some story about anybody in
04:13
the US needs to get tested. It’s just something  everybody does. And just ran to my room.
04:19
One day I come home and my sisters are there,  my mother’s not there. She’s not visiting
04:23
this time from Haiti. I found out from my sister  in the kitchen, ”Hey, you need to know this.”
04:28
And I said, “What’s going on?”
04:30
“You need to stop doing this gay stuff in front  of Mom. She’s taking calming pills every time
04:34
she gets a hint that you’re… you may or may not be  gay. And I need you to stop. You’re killing mom.”
04:39
One of my best friends invited me to a house  party in Tallahassee. As I was drinking,
04:44
I was laughing and having a great time.  And I remember going to my best friend
04:50
and I don’t know what I said and he says, “I’m  not your mother.” And when he said that I froze
04:56
and I just started crying. His friends and  himself, they took turns talking to me.
05:03
And they all came to find out that my mother  doesn’t know, I’m being blamed for my mother
05:09
taking calming pills, that my sisters are  telling me that I’m killing my mother.
05:13
So the next day on the drive home, my best  friend and I are talking about everything that
05:17
happened at the party. When I got there, my mother  wasn’t home. She happened to be out with my aunt,
05:23
her sister. So I said, you know, I’m going to do  it today. I’m going to get it over with. And I
05:29
started packing my bags.I put some of my favorite  clothes in a bag and figured, you know, if I am
05:34
going to get kicked out, I might as well take the  things that I like because I don’t know if I’ll
05:37
have time, if there’s going to be any screaming  involved, or how this is going to happen.
05:42
My aunt came home with my mom. My mom went to  do something in the house. So I went to talk
05:47
to my aunt outside. So I told her that  I’m gay and she immediately turned away
05:52
and started crying and told me that she is scared  of how people and the world would treat me,
06:03
knowing that I’m gay. And I looked at her and I  said my family has treated me worse than anybody.
06:09
I hug her and I tell her I’m going to  tell my mom and she tells me good luck.
06:13
I walk inside, go upstairs, find my mom. And I  tell her, “I need to talk to you in my room.”
06:20
She looks at me a little suspicious, like,  I mean, she could see that I’ve been crying.
06:23
And finally got around to  telling her that I’m gay.
06:28
I don’t remember the expression, but I do  remember her saying that “You are my son
06:33
and I will love you no matter what.” And then she  hugged me. I already had my… my bags packed. I was
06:39
ready to just say, Okay, I’m not going to have  a family anymore. And this is what she says.
06:45
After I came out to my mom, there were little  things that happened. I introduced her to
06:50
two of my boyfriends. You could tell  that it was… there were points of time,
06:56
like points in time that it was  a little uncomfortable for her.
06:59
I was going on a trip to Alaska and I was  taking one of my older gay friends there.
07:04
And my mom stands there and goes, “So are  you guys going to sleep in the same bed?”
07:08
And I said, “Yeah, we are. We are going to hold  each other and tell each other how much we care
07:12
about each other. Naked.” There were little  moments like that where I would lash out.
07:17
Fast forward a few years later, I  moved to Philadelphia. Now I’m walking
07:22
from something in the city and I’m talking to  her on the phone about my experience with some
07:27
guy. I don’t remember exactly what I was saying  to her, but I do remember pushing for a type of
07:33
response. Like I wanted some type of attention.  And finally she told me to stop. “Dimitry,
07:40
I grew up and I was taught my  whole life to hate gay men.
07:47
I need you to be patient with me. I am trying.  And I need… I need you to give me some time.”
07:55
I remember just the silence that I had  and I told her I’m sorry. And it made
08:00
me realize just how unfair I’ve been to her.  From that point, I… I stopped. I respected her.
08:09
I learned that I cannot expect anybody to… I  cannot push or expect anybody to catch up to where
08:16
I am in my life. And I just have to accept where  they are in their lives and make my adjustments.
08:23
We would want them to love us the way that we  want to be loved, but they only know how to
08:29
love the way they were taught to love. And they  are learning to love differently, so we have to
08:34
have that patience to teach them how to love us.  And not expect them to just know how to do that.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

