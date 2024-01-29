Destroy Your Ideas and Other Charlie Munger Quotes

I like Charlie Munger because he was a curmudgeon who said what he thought. It’s preferable to learn from people who actually say something.

Charlie died November 28, 2023, at 99 having not liked vegetables.

Charlie loved learning and he loved sharing surprising ideas.

Destroying ideas:

“Part of the reason I’ve been a little more successful than most people is I’m good at destroying my own best-loved ideas.” Washington Post

You can’t worship your own brilliance and succeed for long. The person who commits to learning wins, especially when they start out exceptionally smart.

Learners win. Knowers congeal.

Above average people are in the majority if you ask around. Above average learners in my experience are outliers.

The first question is, “What do you know?” The better question is “What are you learning?” What you know serves the past. What you learn makes the future.

Spend more time challenging your ideas than defending them.

Don’t know:

“Knowing what you don’t know is more useful than being brilliant.” The Tao of Charlie Munger

7 ways to know what you don’t know:

Eliminate perfection from your vocabulary. Tell yourself you could be wrong when you feel right. Ask questions about assumptions. Seek feedback. When it stings multiply it by 3 because people were holding back. Make friends with people smarter than yourself. Study broadly. Admit mistakes. Idiots need to be right all the time.

Intelligence, work, and luck:

“The records of people and companies that are outliers are always a mix of a reasonable amount of intelligence, hard work and a lot of luck.” WSJ

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Don’t worship surprisingly successful leaders. Yes, they were smart. Yes, they probably worked hard. And yes, they were at the right place at the right time.

What do you learn from Charlie Munger quotes?

Still curious:

10 Marks of Learn-it-all Leaders

How Do You Keep Learning?

Dear Dan,

Just curious – what are some things you do to keep learning? … How do you keep yourself continually looking for inspiration?

Thanks,

Katie

Thanks for your question, Katie.

Learning is rare because it’s uncomfortable. It often requires unlearning.

Learners prefer rigorous transformation to comfortable confirmation.

The number one source of learning is openness to others. When I say ‘others’, I include ‘different’ others. You like your friends because they likely think like you think.

You learn from those who think differently from you.

Listen for new ideas.

What idea surprises you? What ideas make you uncomfortable? What thoughts seem to contradict your current opinions?

Rather than quickly rejecting or refuting a surprising idea, explore it. Ask questions.

I learn by putting new ideas into practice. I have a very low tolerance for bloviating. I’m always looking for the main point and practical application.

Staying open is a challenge when you plan to put a new idea into practice.

Learn FOR others. I have a client that’s working on recruiting top talent. This makes me more alert and ready to learn about recruiting talent.

Trying to solve a problem is motivation to learn. A new problem is a reminder to stay open.

Teaching is a way to learn. The teacher learns more than the student.

I use audible when I travel. I also peruse many pre-publication manuscripts and newly published books. It’s one of the perks of writing Leadership Freak.

The book Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman continues to show me that I don’t know as much as I think I know.

Reading comments on this blog is helpful to my learning.

The pursuit of better is motivation to learn. I believe there’s always a better way so I’m not content with the last way something was done.

What might leaders do to continue learning?

From Leadership Freak: Dear Dan: How Do You Keep Learning

—

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash