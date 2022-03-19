Diabetes and Ayurveda – All Your Questions Answered

Vikas Solanki

Is ayurvedic medicine effective for diabetes? Can ayurvedic medicine cure diabetes? Are allopathic treatments necessary along with ayurvedic treatment for diabetes? These are some of the most common questions that come up when diabetics try to use alternative medicines. What is becoming increasingly clear is that while different therapies can be used in conjunction with one another, combining them may not always be beneficial. Read on for more information about diabetes and Ayurveda.

1. What is Ayurveda?

Ayurveda is a traditional medical system that has been used in India for several millennia to treat various ailments, including diabetes. It works on the principle of balancing the three doshas in your body. These include Vata, Pitta and Kapha – through dietary guidelines, herbal remedies and aromatherapy.

Vata:

People with a predominance of Vata dosha have a slim, tall body with prominent bones. They suffer from dryness and constipation and also complain of pain near joints and muscles.

Pitta:

Pitta dominant people are medium built with strong muscles and digestive fire (agni). They tend to become overweight or obese due to excess pitta; this leads to diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular problems.

Kapha:

People with a predominance of Kapha tend to be overweight with strong bones and muscles. Their digestive fire (agni) is weak due to which they are prone to obesity, allergies, sinusitis and respiratory tract infections.

2. What Are the Benefits of Using Ayurveda?

There are many benefits to using ayurvedic practices for diabetics. Some of them include:

Improved quality of life by reducing stress. Stress is a major factor in causing diabetes as well as increasing its complications. As a result, it makes sense to use alternative medicines to reduce its effects.

Reduction in the need for insulin injections and other medication by regulating blood sugar levels, insulin production and other metabolic processes. This makes your body more responsive to conventional treatments.

A more holistic approach that prevents you from developing chronic conditions in the future. Allopathic treatments tend to only deal with the symptoms and not the source problem, so there is a risk of developing complications later.

3. What You Should Know About Allopathic Treatments and Ayurvedic Medicine

It is important to note that ayurvedic therapies cannot be used as replacements for allopathic treatments.

Replacing insulin injections with herbal remedies would only lead to an increased chance of developing diabetic ketoacidosis or hyperglycemia.

Neither of these is good conditions to be in, so you should continue using allopathic medicines even if you are taking ayurvedic medicines.

4. Is diabetes something that can be managed according to Ayurveda?

Yes, it is possible to manage diabetes according to Ayurvedic principles. However, you need a nutritional specialist who can help you to create an individualized plan.

Ayurveda focuses on the digestion and metabolism of food you eat, to prevent disease and strengthen your immune system.

It is important that you eat quality food to ensure that your body gets the nutrients it needs in its natural form rather than as supplements.

You’re nutritional specialist should also be able to adapt your diet based on the seasons as Ayurveda believes that food that is seasonal and locally grown has a stronger effect on your mind-body system.

5. What Are Some Ayurvedic Treatments for Diabetes?

There are many different therapies that you can use to treat diabetes, including:

Panchakarma – detoxification. It is believed that this stimulates the self-healing mechanisms in your body and helps reduce inflammation, blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels.

Njavara – helps to prevent cardiovascular disease by reducing cholesterol levels. It also regulates sugar metabolism in your body and can help to strengthen your respiratory system.

Guduchi – Ayurvedic practitioners also use this herb to treat diabetes, especially Type 2 diabetics. It regulates insulin production and reduces blood glucose levels by increasing insulin sensitivity. It can also help treat early-stage diabetic complications including atherosclerosis and neuropathy.

Amalaki – This is considered the best herb for diabetes because it reduces blood sugar levels, both short-term and long-term. It induces insulin secretion from the pancreas and improves glucose tolerance as well as liver function.

Ashwagandha – This herb enhances insulin production and reduces blood sugar levels while also promoting the healthy function of the adrenal glands. It can be used in conjunction with allopathic treatments to treat complications of diabetes, including neuropathy and coronary artery disease.

More Ayurvedic Treatments

Tulsi – Ayurvedic practitioners use tulsi leaves as a treatment for diabetes as well as respiratory conditions such as asthma. It is believed that the herb can regulate blood sugar levels and reduce its harmful effects on your body.

Guggul – This resin from the Commiphora Mukul tree has been shown to have a beneficial effect on blood glucose levels, triglycerides and cholesterol levels by reducing LDL, total cholesterol and triglycerides while increasing HDL, “good” cholesterol.

Shilajit – This is a herb that can benefit people with diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. However, it should not be used to replace conventional treatments, especially insulin injections.

Multivitamins and Minerals – It is important to take a daily multivitamin and mineral supplement in order to ensure that you are getting all of the nutrients that your body needs.

Many of these therapies are also used for other ailments, so you should discuss their use with your Ayurvedic doctor to determine the best approach according to your condition and body type.

6. How can diet and lifestyle changes help to manage diabetes according to Ayurveda principles?

Ayurveda recommends a vegetarian diet that is low in carbohydrates, sugar and salt. This will allow your body to function at its best while also promoting overall good health.

You should avoid eating too many sweet foods as well as junk foods because they can cause inflammation, fatigue and stress – all of which can worsen diabetes symptoms.

Important nutrients include B12, potassium and magnesium so you should aim to eat more leafy green vegetables, berries and kale. Fruits in moderation will also be beneficial.

Fermented food is recommended by Ayurvedic practitioners because it can promote overall well-being by balancing the acidity in your body. Sauerkraut, tempeh, water kefir and kimchi are all good choices.

There are many ways that you can adapt your diet to ensure that it meets the principles of Ayurveda.

The D’Mello Method of Vedic Gourmet Cuisine is a practical guide by an ayurvedic expert who gives tips on

7. Is there a link between excess sugar in the diet and diabetes according to Ayurveda?

Yes, Ayurveda believes that excess sugar in the diet can lead to diabetes because it inhibits the formation of Ojas, one of the three mind-body energy sources.

Ojas ensures our wellbeing and sustenance so its weakening is believed to be a precursor to disease. However, this only applies when excess amounts of sugar are regularly consumed.

It is important to remember that Ayurveda does not believe diabetes is hereditary and that it has various causes including stress, anxiety, lack of exercise and poor diet. 8. What dietary changes can you make according to Ayurveda if you have Type 1 diabetes? According to Ayurveda, Type 1 diabetics need a diet that is low in sugar and starch. They should eat foods such as black gram (urad dal), green gram (moong dal) and Bengal gram (chana dal) to improve their digestive fire. The slow-cooking method will ensure that these pulses are easier to digest, moderate the blood sugar levels and they also prevent further insulin resistance. They should also have a teaspoon of jaggery three times a day with hot water to promote the secretion of insulin from the pancreas. Further herbs and spices that can help Type 1 diabetics include turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cumin and fenugreek. 9. Is there a link between diabetes and stress in Ayurveda philosophy? Yes, in Ayurveda stress is believed to be a major contributor to the development of type 2 diabetes. Stress causes aggravation in your mind-body system which disrupts digestion, sleep and immunity – all factors that can lead to increased blood glucose levels. This is because stress increases cortisol levels which can help the body to break down muscle into amino acids that are then converted into sugar. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Ayurveda aims to reduce stress through breathing techniques, meditation and yoga so that you can maintain positive vibrations on a cellular level and prevent further disease. If you have Type 1 diabetes, you may be able to manage the condition more effectively if you adopt a stress-reducing lifestyle. Ayurveda recommends yoga, meditation and being in nature as part of a daily routine. However, if these techniques do not work for you then dietary changes can also help to reduce stress levels. There are many types of spices that have anti-stress properties such as ginger, black pepper and cumin as well as herbs such as ashwagandha and Shatavari. 10. Which is the better option according to Ayurveda for a diabetic; honey, jaggery or sugar? Honey and jaggery are better options than sugar according to Ayurveda because they contain antioxidants and vitamins. They can help the body in various ways, such as: Jaggery is believed to improve metabolism and digestion.

Honey helps to calm the mind and body, allowing you to sleep more easily.

Jaggery also has an alkalizing effect on the body which is believed to prevent disease. However, Ayurveda also recommends that you only eat these sugars in moderation because they are still forms of sugar and can therefore induce a rise in blood glucose levels. 11. Is the consumption of alcohol, caffeine and tobacco linked to diabetes according to Ayurveda? Yes, Ayurveda associates the overconsumption of alcohol, caffeine and tobacco with diabetes because they are all considered life-shortening behaviours. This means that if you overindulge in these substances on a regular basis then your lifespan will shorten.

If you want to prevent or manage type 2 diabetes then it is important to find ways to control these life-shortening behaviours.

repeated urination, especially at night.

thirst and a dry mouth

increased appetite and thirst due to a feeling of burning in the body or a feeling that ants are crawling around under the skin.

weakness, fatigue and irritability

15. Which exercise is best for a diabetic according to Ayurveda? Ayurveda recommends that diabetics should not over-exercise as this can cause fatigue and tiredness and affect insulin production. However, it does recommend that you exercise at least three times a week. If you suffer from type 2 diabetes then Ayurvedic medicine recommends that you walk for at least half an hour every day. This is because walking increases your circulation and strengthens the heart which in turn helps to lower blood pressure. If you are suffering from type 1 diabetes then Ayurveda recommends that you should do some light exercise but nothing too strenuous as this will deplete sugar and deplete the immune system. 16. What is an Ayurvedic approach towards the early stages of diabetes? A person with early stages of diabetes is said to have a Vata imbalance. Vata according to Ayurveda is wind and it circulates nutrients throughout the body to promote its healthy function. However, if it becomes aggravated then it can cause many problems such as insomnia, constipation or anxiety. Also followed by tiredness and depression which can lead to low blood sugar. To help balance Vata Ayurvedic medicine suggests:

massaging the body and scalp with oils such as sesame oil, coconut oil or almond oil before having a warm bath. This will increase circulation and calm the nervous system.

eating warm, cooked food in small quantities

reducing intake of raw vegetables and salads, fruit juices and carbonated drinks

keeping the stomach warm by eating whole grains in moderation with plenty of ghee (clarified butter), coconut oil, olive oil or sesame oil to provide the right amount of fat to keep blood sugar levels stable. 17. How can people get started on an Ayurvedic approach to managing their diabetes? There are several steps that people can take to get started with an Ayurvedic approach to managing diabetes: It is important that you find a qualified practitioner who has been trained in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes from an Ayurvedic perspective. You should also have a thorough consultation with your regular medical doctor so they can help you to decide whether an Ayurvedic approach is a good fit for you and your needs. It is also important that you determine what your goals are because not every treatment option suits everyone. It all depends on the severity of the condition, personal preferences, lifestyle choices and medical history. You should start by applying some of the lifestyle changes that Ayurveda suggests such as: eating a diet according to your body type,

taking appropriate exercise and

reducing stress. In cases where diabetes is caused by poor digestion, it may be beneficial to have a course of panchakarma. This will clean out the digestive system and help to regulate insulin production. If you are overweight then it may be beneficial for you to have a regular abdominal massage with sesame oil. This helps to reduce anxiety and stress, increase metabolism and help you lose weight. You can also apply some other measures along with these lifestyle changes such as taking Ayurvedic herbs that suit your particular dosha such as garlic, cinnamon and fenugreek which help to regulate blood sugar levels. Key Takeaways The Ayurvedic view on diabetes is that it can be caused by many different factors. These factors include lifestyle choices, food choices, stress levels and genetics. Ayurveda recommends a holistic approach towards managing and treating diabetes because it is a very complex condition and cannot be treated as an isolated disease. It is important to find a qualified practitioner who has been trained in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes from an Ayurvedic perspective. It may also be beneficial for you to make some lifestyle changes such as increasing physical activity, reducing stress levels and eating a diet that suits your food type. You can also combine these lifestyle changes with appropriate Ayurvedic herbs and oils to help manage the symptoms of diabetes. Did I answer your question about Ayurvedic medicine and diabetes? I hope I was able to provide you with some insight into this complicated topic. More questions? Please leave them in the comments section below, I’ll try my best to answer them for you. Please remember that I am not a medical professional so before making any changes to your lifestyle or diet you should always speak with a qualified medical professional first.

