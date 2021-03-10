Diamond Select Toys and Hasbro Team up on New Collector Products!

The new range will include products based on Transformers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, classic animated Dungeons & Dragons, Advanced Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and Jem and the Holograms!

Products will include both retro-styled collectibles as well as items based on the newest iterations of the characters. It is DST’s first time working on Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, two fantasy brands that continue to capture the imagination of fans worldwide.

“Hasbro is the home of wildly popular brands with deep, rich histories that have spawned some of the most iconic heroes and villains in pop culture,” said Diamond Select Toys president Chuck Terceira. “It’s a real thrill to be able to work with these characters – some of them for the first time – and present them to fans as unique, dynamic collectibles.”

The new range will span multiple categories of collectibles, including Gallery Diorama PVC sculptures, Premier Collection and Milestones resin statues, Legends in 3D half-scale busts and Minimates mini-figures. The first products will launch in Fall 2021 at comic shops, specialty stores and drug stores worldwide.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms.

Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens.

Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past ten years, and one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the past four years.

They routinely share important business and brand updates on Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

About Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys and Collectibles, LLC, was founded in 1999 to create unique and exciting collectibles for children and adults alike, and with the acquisition of Art Asylum in 2007 and Gentle Giant Ltd. in 2019, they have become the premier source for pop-culture products. “DST” licenses a variety of entertainment properties from partners Hasbro, Marvel, Disney, Lucasfilm, Universal, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Nickelodeon, Sega, Skybound, Netflix and Sony Pictures. Products include Gallery Dioramas, Select action figures, Vinimates vinyl figures, Minimates mini-figures, statues, busts and more. They are headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.



For more information, visit diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Art Credit – Diamond Select Toys