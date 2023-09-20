Did Donald Trump Turn Himself in to Sell Donald Trump Mugshot Shirt?

I sell t-shirts online. I’m lucky to sell a shirt in a day. Today, the Donald Trump mug shot t-shirt is a hot commodity.

Who better to sell the mugshot shirts than the man of the hour, Former President Donald Trump himself?

It has been a historical day for America, the first president to be booked and have his mug shot and all because he was a sore loser.

That was Trump after losing the 2020 US Elections, but his being a bad loser had its consequences, his supporters took it to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and it resulted in the deaths of innocent Americans.

. . .

The mugshot of Donald Trump taken after he surrendered to authorities in Georgia represents a stark and iconic image, capturing a pivotal moment in Trump’s legal challenges and political career.

The photo shows inmate number P01135809 staring straight at the camera, his face expressionless. The simplicity of the image is striking for someone like Trump who built his persona around his image and bravado.

The mugshot was taken as part of an investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Trump was charged with racketeering and faces over 90 criminal charges across four cases, though he denies any wrongdoing.

The photo is likely to become one of the most memorable images of a U.S. president. It symbolizes the culmination of Trump’s disregard for presidential norms and frequent testing of legal boundaries.

For Trump’s supporters, the mugshot may enhance his status as a political martyr and rallying point. Trump himself has quickly leveraged the photo to portray himself as persecuted and raise campaign funds.

While humiliating for most politicians, the mugshot represents another opportunity for Trump to control the narrative around him. As with many iconic photos of presidents, this stark image is likely to come to define the controversial Trump era for future generations.

. . .

Trump’s campaign already selling merch featuring his mug shot

“…Today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.” — Donald Trump

But as with everything about Trump, it is all about the money, and the Trump campaign is already cashing in on the former president’s mug shot by turning it into merch — t-shirts and what else but coffee mugs.

And where else to better publicize your merch but on X, formerly known as Twitter where the former president was for a time after the January 6 uprising was banned.

And who else is very happy with Trump’s return but Elon Musk himself? This comeback could very well be what Twitter needs, a Trump presence that will bring back all the Trump supporters on the social media platform.

As of today, Trump’s tweet has already amassed 91 million views.

Are they real people or trolls, it is hard to say for sure as the age of AI has begun a long time ago on social media.

The new line of mug-shot-inspired gear appeared on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign site Thursday night shortly after the photo taken at an Atlanta jail was released to the public. The products include T-shirts and long sleeve shirts for $34, a $25 coffee mug and $15 beer Koozies. The tagline under the mug shot on the official MAGA gear states “NEVER SURRENDER!” in all caps, despite the fact that Trump, 77, did in fact surrender on Thursday before he was released on a $200,000 bond. — Excerpt, NewYorkPost

. . .

Did Donald Trump turn himself in to profit from his mugshot merch?

Who knows what goes on in the mind of a 77-year-old man who could potentially win the 2024 elections?

Or of a man who could be twice a loser.

Elon Musk can’t hide how happy he is now that Trump is back on Twitter or X.

With a single tweet that has over 91 million views, add to the recent viral Tucker Carlson interview exclusively shown on Twitter.

The right-wing audience is back.

It is what Elon Musk needs right now to salvage what many believe is his biggest blunder — Twitter.

Who knows what happens next as the 2024 election is almost upon us.

“Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME,” Trump wrote in a message that appears on the landing page of the site. “…Today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.” — Donald Trump

Donald Trump has mastered the art of portraying himself as a victim, and nothing we can say about him even matters to his loyal supporters.

But today, a question remains,

Did Donald Trump Turn Himself In To Sell Donald Trump Mugshot Shirt?

A $34 shirt that costs less than $10, is a good side hustle however you view Trump, he is a master salesman, no doubt.

Thank you for reading.

—

This post was previously published on blogninja.

***