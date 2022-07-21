Did You Know There’s a Connection Between Emotional Invalidation and Chronic Pain?

All pain is real, and all pain is generated by the brain. — Dr. Howard Schubiner, author of 𝘜𝘯𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘗𝘢𝘪𝘯⁠

⁠

The brain processes emotion, memory, and pain in similar regions. — @curablehealth⁠

We live in a culture that normalizes emotional invalidation.⁠

Emotional invalidation is like: If someone slammed your finger in a door and then told you that it shouldn’t hurt because they didn’t do it on purpose.

They may well have slammed your finger unintentionally. But the absence of acknowledgment and care for your hurt can injure you more deeply than the slammed door. It may lead you to feel “crazy,” to doubt yourself, to abandon yourself by rejecting your own feelings…

And emotional invalidation can have negative consequences to our health.⁠ Emotional and physical health are equally important — and they’re inextricably intertwined.⁠

All pain — both physical and emotional — is created in the brain. And all pain — both physical and emotional — is real. So all pain — whether physical or emotional — needs acknowledgment and care so that it can heal. 💗

We can’t adequately address the epidemic of chronic pain without addressing the cultural epidemic of emotional invalidation.⁠ But here’s something to consider: Each and every one of us has the power to contribute to a real cultural shift by starting with ourselves and validating our own emotions. Seriously.⁠

If the person who hurt you — whether emotionally or physically — won’t offer acknowledgement and care, then make it your mission to find acknowledgment and care elsewhere. And most importantly: Give acknowledgment and care to yourself.

Your healing demands it. And you are worthy of healing.

This healing work is so worth it, because WE are worth it collectively.⁠ And we’re in it together. 💖

With love, solidarity and care,

Anna

