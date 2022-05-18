Did You Lose the Perfect Lover Because You Were Greedy?

Have you ever lost the perfect affair partner?

The best friend, a great lay, knew how to compartmentalize, sexy as hell, and smart to boot. The “model” lover. The kind that was impossible to replace.

Why did you lose them?

Because you were too insensitive, too ungrateful, too greedy, too jealous, too callous…

We are vile cheaters, after all.

Despicable low-life’s that don’t understand the “value” of a relationship, right?

And for many of us, that may be wholly true.

For others of us, that is not an accurate representation. Some in our group connect with others because of how it feels to be deprived and neglected in our marriages.

We are the dead bedroomer’s.

We used to believe in “happy afters.” Until our marriages made us hide our pain. Suffer in silence. Something was broken, and no amount of pretending would make it fixable.

Until we looked for the perfect affair partner.

One to assuage the endless “black hole of need” we had become.

Many affairs start from this deep connection. It wasn’t just “looking for another pussy” or “finding good sex.”

You might find the “how will I live without him or her” kind of lover. They aren’t so interchangeable. It wasn’t a matter of getting under “someone new” again. Not another dick or pussy around the corner would ever suffice.

What to do then? When you lose your perfect affair partner?

When your regret fuels despair?

You roll on with your stable but boring, sad marriage swilling as much bourbon as you can handle. Then, drink yourself to an early grave by avoiding your spouse. It will be a predictable mixture of toxicity — too much eating, or drugging, or booze.

How could you have avoided this scenario?

By appreciating your affair partner. By realizing that they have choices. And they picked you.

It’s time to own your idiocy.

You fucked up. You got too greedy, too jealous, too callous, too complacent. Name the reasons. And all of the too’s. I bet there’s more.

Don’t let it happen again.

Make sure when you find the next affair partner of your dreams, you’ve learned your lesson. Cause why?

The alternative sucks.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***