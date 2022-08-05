Different Types of Group Therapies and Their Benefits

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

Group therapy is therapy in a group setting. More simply put, it’s therapy with more than one person receiving therapy at a time. Therapy groups can be extremely beneficial, especially for those who struggle with paranoia, anxiety, depression, and loneliness.



Here are some of the most popular types of group therapies and their benefits.

Milieu Therapy

Milieu therapy is a unique type of group therapy designed to help those with paranoia. Although it is not always done in a group, milieu therapy can be done in a group setting. In this therapy, a person’s environment is altered to reduce paranoia and to aid in treatment. This can be done in a group outpatient or inpatient therapy center.

Some ways this may be done include:

The structure of the buildings

The layout of the living area

The schedule during the day (often repeated)

The cleanliness of the environment

The colors in the art and surroundings

Milieu therapy can also be used to decrease distress, and sensory overwhelm in autistic people and those with anxiety. In a group setting, this is done to aid group participation, calm members, and increase the chance of communication and discussion.

Support Groups

Support groups can cover a wide variety of topics. There are support groups for addiction, cancer, disabilities, identities, and victims. Depending on the type of support you are looking for, there is likely a support group available, at least online.

Support groups are not always led by a therapist. However, most are therapeutic. In the group, you can share your thoughts with people who fit into a niche community that you are a part of. For example, if you are joining a cancer support group for people who have a terminal diagnosis, you are able to hear from others who know exactly what it’s like to be told your condition is terminal.

You can also find support groups for common interests. However, most support groups are focused on topics that are more difficult to process on your own.

Family Therapy

Although not technically called a “group,” a family is a group of people. Family therapy treats two or more members of a family at once. Usually, this is done with three or more people. Family therapy commonly targets family conflicts or helps people bring up important news to family members who may not react well. The therapist acts as a third-party mediator who can help the family come to agreements and understand each other better.

Grief Groups

A grief therapy group is a therapy group that is centered around sharing experiences with grief. The people in the group will have lost someone close to them. For many, this is someone in the immediate family. Grief groups can offer a very important sense of community and care that you might not get from individual therapy.

There are many grief “houses” across the country where you can go to grief groups, get grief resources, and learn more about your grief. Some are offered on a volunteer basis, and others are privately-owned organizations. There are also grief camps available where you can process your grief in a soothing natural setting.

DBT and Skill Development Groups

DBT (dialectical behavioral therapy) is a therapy meant to teach you new skills and help you take control of your behaviors and life. It is one of the best therapies for treating personality disorders and behavioral concerns in young adults and teens.

In a DBT group, you will learn the modules of the DBT handbook alongside other patients. You will all go through the modules at the same pace, and the group will be led by a licensed mental health professional or someone with certification in training DBT skills.

At the end of the group, every member of the group will graduate. The other members will bring gifts and celebrate the graduation. Some people may graduate earlier than others, but for the most part, the treatment is simultaneous.

The best part of doing DBT in a group instead of on your own is that you can make new friends and lifelong connections with people who relate to you. Plus, you can feel less alone in your feelings and learn how to be vulnerable in a group setting.

Substance Abuse Groups

Substance abuse groups are similar to support groups. However, many are not led by a licensed therapist. If you want a substance abuse group that is led by a therapist, you will need to search in your area.

The most popular substance abuse groups that exist in the US are Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous. These two groups focus on a faith-based model of healing from addiction. These groups are often present in rehab facilities, but they are optional.

If you are not Christian, you can still participate in AA or NA. However, a spiritual belief in a higher power is one of the steps in the recovery model. You will also be given a sponsor who will help you get through the ups and downs of addiction, and you will receive a token for every milestone you hit after you quit the substance.

Many people find healing from substance abuse groups. However, many people find that they do not entirely encapsulate what they are looking for. You can also meet with an individual substance abuse therapist if you do not like the idea of a spiritually-based program.

Why Try Group Therapy?

Group therapy is a great option for those who are feeling lonely, unheard, or unseen. Group therapy can show you that there are other people in your community who feel like you do. You may also get new perspectives and learn more about yourself through the experiences of others.

Make sure to check with the group therapist if your insurance plan is covered. Many group therapy groups are privately owned and require payment out of pocket. However, there are also free group therapy opportunities in most communities. Check with the coordinator of the group to be sure.