Diffusion of Innovations and the Importance of Education

Innovation almost always has positive connotations. We may associate it with technological development, but the reality is that innovation can refer to many other things: products, processes, services, art, business models, etc., that innovators bring to markets, governments or society.

Innovation is related to invention, but it’s not necessarily the same thing, tending to have more to do with the practical implementation of an invention to achieve some kind of significant impact on a market or society. In historical terms, invention is often far removed from innovation: many inventions are ignored for decades until an innovator comes up with a way to turn it into an attractive value proposition.

Generally, the process works like this: the inventor invents something, and the innovator, who doesn’t have to be the same person, finds a market for it. We tend to associate this with patents, which grant the inventor exclusive rights, such as excluding the ability of third parties to manufacture, use, sell, or commercially exploit that invention for a specified period of time in exchange for sufficiently detailed disclosure of that invention. But in reality, registering a patent does not always correctly reflect the authorship or merit of an invention, and there are many cases throughout history where patents have been used to either to attribute an invention incorrectly, or to build fortunes around exclusive rights that should not have been granted.

From the moment the innovation reaches the market, we enter a phase called the diffusion of the innovation, which is what I have studied all my professional life. I attribute this to my beginnings: a coincidence meant that, practically as soon as I entered university, I got my hands on a computer at a time when few people them. What happened? Well, that access to an innovation gave me many advantages, setting the course of my life.

For me, it’s the closest thing to surfing there is: being able to ride a wave when it’s just starting out, capitalizing on many of the advantages associated with the “novelty effect”. It took effort, but it worked wonderfully well. From the computer, I have surfed many other waves, some better and others worse, but always with the same technique: to be aware that the process of diffusion of a technology tends to take much longer than expected, and that this allows early adopters, those who come into contact with this technology before the majority of society, to obtain very interesting returns, either from its exploitation, or from teaching others how to use it. I have spent 33 years teaching and more than two decades writing about innovation. I am an evangelist of innovation, and Everett Rogers my prophet (if you don’t know him, look him up.)

Once the innovation phase has been overcome, why does adoption take so long? Why, when the benefits of an innovation are already widely known and evident, do so many people resist or not bother to use it properly?

Why, in a hyperconnected and exponential society where the internet provides us with instant access to information is just a few clicks away, are so many people so resistant to innovation? The internet has been around for more than half a century, the popularization of its use associated with the World Wide Web, with its amazing philosophy “let’s share what we know” and an easy-to-use interface has been around for more than three decades. And yet, for most people, the experience involves navigating through all kinds of obstacles and garbage, e-mail is a pain, and we violate several basic security rules every day. It’s a miracle things aren’t worse, because for the average cybercriminal, stealing or scamming on the internet is like taking candy from a child.

We’re now seeing the same thing with artificial intelligence: many people have tested ChatGPT, but few are using it to anything close to its full potential, and not because the technology is poor, which is obviously still far from perfect… but because they don’t bother to take the time to learn how to use generative algorithms properly.

Why does it take so long for innovations to be widely adopted and used to their full advantage? I believe a large part of the problem lies with education, and our traditional teaching methods. What do we need to do to create an education system that teaches children and young adults how to take advantage of innovation? To start with, we need teachers who are early adopters themselves, able to share their experience, instead of maintaining processes and methodologies that date back centuries. It seems to me that we are determined to keep innovation out of education, instead of focusing on the benefits it could generate for society.

Let’s think about it. And then, let’s challenge it. How hard can it be?

