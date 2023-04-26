Digital Love Letters: How to Use Notion to Keep the Spark Alive in Your Relationship

You know how they say that absence makes the heart grow fonder? Well, in some cases, the opposite can be true. Take for instance, those times when you and your partner spend so much time together that you start to resemble an old married couple before you’re actually married.

You know, the kind of couple who bicker about the littlest things, like who forgot to take out the trash or who hogged the remote control last night. But don’t worry, you’re not alone! It’s easy for couples to lose their spark when life gets in the way. Between work, bills, and other responsibilities, it can be tough to find time to connect with your partner and remember what made you fall in love in the first place.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: “Documenting our relationship sounds about as fun as a root canal.” But trust us, it’s far from boring! We’ve created a relationship journal that’s equal parts silly, romantic, and practical. And don’t worry, you don’t have to be a poet or a professional writer to use it (although if you are, kudos to you!).

So grab your partner, a glass of water, wine or beer as you like, and let’s get started on documenting your love story in a way that’s fun, quirky, and a little bit silly. Because let’s face it — if you can’t laugh at yourself and your relationship, then where’s the fun?

INTRODUCTION TO THE RELATIONSHIP JOURNAL

Before we get into it, let’s take a quick look at the origins of the relationship journal. The journal is the brainchild of a tech-savvy couple who wanted to take their relationship to the next level using technology. We brainstormed ways to use tech to improve our communication and intimacy, and the result was the Relationship Journal and other exciting products. To learn more about our story and explore the full range of products, check out our website @ mdmeetstechie.com

This relationship journal is basically a notion journal, and if you’re familiar with notion, you’re probably already excited to use it. It’s straightforward, fun and easy to use as you will see.

So let’s take a quick tour of the first page you’ll see when you get into it.

This is a sneak peek of the main headings you’ll have access to. You’ll have a space for date ideas, keeping track of your favorite songs, your movie lists, pictures, your goals, plans, a to-do list and more.

Now let’s explore some of the sections.

TRACKING OUR DATE NIGHT IDEAS

We’ve created the first section of our Relationship Journal for all the everyday stuff and date ideas that come to mind. This is the perfect space to jot down things you want to talk about with your partner, so you don’t forget.

Whether it’s an important discussion or something completely random and quirky, feel free to input it here! This is your chance to keep the communication flowing and share your thoughts with your significant other

In addition to the normal stuff section, we’ve included a dedicated space for getting creative with your date ideas. This is where you can let your imagination run wild and document all the exciting plans you have to keep the spark alive in your relationship. Let’s be real — dinner and a movie can get old fast. That’s why our notion journal includes a section specifically for date night ideas.

From a romantic hike in the woods to more daring adventures like bungee jumping or skydiving, the choice is entirely yours. Bonus points if you make a game out of it and take turns picking from the list!

So go ahead, brainstorm some fun and unexpected date ideas, and see where they take you!

KEEPING EACH OTHER ON THE EDGE WITH FUN QUESTIONS

Sometimes, it can be tough to come up with things to talk about with your partner. That’s why we’ve included a section in our notion relationship journal called “fun questions.” Here, you’ll find a list of conversation starters and prompts that can help spark some interesting and entertaining discussions.

It’s important to have a lot of conversations before dating and even during the dating stage. Bonus point: We’ve started you off with up to 10 questions under different topics. These questions will help you get to know more about your partner and possibly lay the foundation for having difficult conversations within your relationship.

But don’t let our suggestions limit you — feel free to add your own fun questions to the list! This section is all about getting to know each other better, sharing laughs, and having a good time. So the next time you’re stuck on what to talk about, just pull up your relationship journal and get the conversation rolling with some fun questions.

SETTING GOALS AND HOLDING EACH OTHER ACCOUNTABLE

Last but not least, the section that ties it all together. Relationship goals can include anything from getting a pet together to buying a house or planning a trip. This section is all about envisioning the future and working together to make those dreams a reality. So dream big, write it down, and make it happen!

So here is your easy and pretty space to write out all the wonderful things you want to achieve for the year, or the month!

Both you and your partner get different spaces for writing out your goals, and you can easily modify the status of the goal. Whether you’re yet to start, it’s in progress, or you’ve completed it.

These are just some of the pretty cool features you get within the journal. You’ll also have your personal relationship counter where you can count down to your wedding, or keep count of how long you both have been together. Let’s not forget that you can easily keep track of important dates and events. So no more forgetting a birthday or anniversary! You can plan ahead and keep track of your plans just by using the relationship journal. Sounds like relationship heaven.

HELPFUL TIPS TO HELP YOU GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR JOURNAL

Set Regular Check-Ins: One of the best things about a digital relationship journal is that it gives you and your partner a designated space to communicate and share your thoughts and feelings. But it’s important to make sure you’re actually using the journal regularly. Consider setting a schedule for when you’ll check in with each other and update the journal, whether it’s once a week, once a month, or some other frequency that works for you. Create Rewards for Achieving Goals: Another way to make the most of your notion journal is to set goals for your relationship and create rewards for achieving them. For example, you might set a goal to have a weekly date night, and reward yourselves with a special outing or activity once you’ve achieved that goal for a certain period of time.

There are no rules to using the journal. Remember, your relationship journal is just a starting point — it’s up to you to make it your own and get creative with how you use it. Consider adding your own sections, prompts, or questions to the journal, or using it to plan surprise dates and other fun activities for your partner.

We hope this post has given you some inspiration and ideas for creating your own journal and using it to connect with your partner on a deeper level. Remember, relationships take work, and using our relationship notion journal is just one tool in your arsenal for keeping the spark alive.

But by making an effort to communicate, setting goals, and having fun together, you can create a relationship that’s strong, healthy, and full of love.

So go ahead, get started on your own notion journal, and have fun with it! Whether you’re using it to plan creative date ideas, ask each other fun questions, or just share your thoughts and feelings, we guarantee you’ll be glad you took the time to invest in your relationship.

If all else fails, just remember the wise words of comedian Rita Rudner: “I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” So go forth, get the notion journal right here, annoy each other with love, and keep that spark alive!

