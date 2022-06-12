Direct Quotes From My Kids When They Watched Logan’s Run For the First Time

One of my fondest memories with my husband was when he introduced me to Logan’s Run (1976), directed by Michael Anderson. Logan’s Run is a dystopian tale of adventure and enlightenment. The story is set in the year 2274, humanity lives a utopian existence under the confines of a domed city. There they stray away from menial work tasks and exist solely for hedonistic pleasures–I know what you’re thinking, YES PLEASE!

But wait! There’s a catch.

The citizens of the city only have a set number of years to live before attending the carrousel ceremony under the doctrine that their soul will be renewed into a new young body if worthy. There they are whipped around into oblivion and mysteriously disappear. Or, at least that’s what the CGI effects lead me to believe.

Yikes.

It was the type of film that I knew I’d watch over and over again.

Since first laying eyes upon Logan’s Run, I have indeed watched the movie time and again and rejoice each time I engross myself into the Logan’s Run universe.

In truth, I’m pretty picky when it comes to what sort of movies I enjoy spending my time watching. This is to say; I’m no

Simon Dillon

when it comes to my breadth of knowledge in cinematic matters. Read even one or two of Simon’s movie reviews, and you can blatantly see this dude’s got game in all things film-related.

From the perfect movie scores to why film is far superior in the theatres versus at home, I strive to one day be so succinct in my ability to smartly review anything as well as Simon does films.

When it comes to my viewing preferences, it comes down to a straightforward concept: Did it entertain me? Could it hold my attention? Did I start daydreaming of The Rock while watching it even though Dwayne Johnson wasn’t even in the movie?

Often the movies I spend my time with fall short, and I find myself staring off just beyond the screen, thinking about a chiselled jawline and hunky midsection up against the lush greenery of a Jumanji background.

This, however couldn’t be further from the truth when it comes to three of my favourite classic movies:

Logan’s Run (1976)

The Time Machine (1960)

The Princess Bride (1987)

They are all classics, and they are all amazing. If you disagree, you’re obviously wrong and please never speak to me again. (See, Simon would never be so short-sighted when arguing about his favourite films.)

Some time ago, I decided I should introduce these gems to my children, who at the time were 10 and 12 years old. I don’t believe in censoring my kids’ viewing habits, but luckily none of these tales have a lot of adult subject matter in them anyways.

Except, of course, if you want to count the scene in Logan’s Run when Logan orders a lover off the “circuit,” and that woman turns out to be Jessica 6, who is dead set on taking down the authorities who run the city.

“Then why are you wasting my time here!” Logan exclaims when realizing that Jessica would rather talk politics than penises.

I’d love to go into a full-blown review of all three of these movies, but, as previously mentioned, I feel that I wouldn’t do any of them justice, so I’ll leave the reviewing to the Dillon Empire.

Instead, I’m here to warn you against showing your favourite classic movies to your children because if they are anything like mine, they will ruin them by shoving their disgusting adolescent palms in your face and chanting, “Renew, renew, renew!” until you want to renew them into that tiny baby they once were who couldn’t ruthlessly mock the films you love.

Today I’m going to cover all of the quotes that came flying out of my children’s mouths while watching Logan’s Run.

What’s with these sound effects? Is that bleep-blooping supposed to be the sound of the laser guns? Aren’t laser guns silent–isn’t that the advantage to using them? — Lars, age 12

The problem with introducing a film from the 70s to your Gen Z children is that they don’t understand that CGI wasn’t the beautifully flawless thing it is today. Yes, you little ingrates, that’s how laser guns sounded back in the 70s, okay! Deal with it.

Logan has the worst aim ever. The bad guys are dressed in all red, for Christ’s sake!— Lars, age 12

Being a “Sandman,” Logan is essentially a police officer in the city of domes in which he lives. He is tasked with terminating “Runners” who try to flee the city in hopes of finding sanctuary and escaping the Carrousel death ritual. To that end, Logan must use the terrible-sounding laser guns to shoot down Runners escaping the city.

They had a point; he has terrible aim, but what can they expect from laser guns that sound like that?!

Renew!— Lars, age 12 & Sophie, age 10

They were chanting this over and over again while we watched the innocent 30-year-olds in the movie attend Carrousel and float up into nothingness. They continued to chant it long after the scene was over, and it occurred to me that I had opened a devastating Pandora’s Box by showing them this movie.

Now, whenever I tell them they are in trouble for something, they look me dead in the eye and say in perfect deadpan, “Renew, Renew, Renew!”

Well, this is awkward. — Sophie, age 10

Re: sex circuit scene.

In the world of Logan’s Run, there is a thing called the Circuit–basically it’s a sexual partner teleportation device. Feel like going for a roll in the hay with a stranger? Hop on the Circuit and get transported into the convenience of someone’s living room so you can start getting busy!

I can see why the idea is appealing for sure.

I can also see why my kids thought it was a bizarre concept.

That is the most hilarious robot I’ve ever seen. He’s just a refrigerator box with tinfoil wrapped over him.— Lars, age 12

This was precisely when my husband Jamie piped up because he would not have anyone disparaging his favourite character, Box. Box is the gatekeeper between the city and the outside world. Admittedly, Box has some pretty dark secrets that he willingly divulges to Logan and Jessica once they escape the city, but I will let you watch the movie and learn those for yourself.

Sometimes my husband quotes Box:

“Overwhelming, am I not?” He says this whenever he is being particularly annoying.

I’m not cool with how grabby and aggressive Logan is with Jessica. — Soph, age 10

To be honest, I must agree. Come on, Logan, chill out with the shaking of Jessica’s shoulders and talking to her like she’s an idiot. Wasn’t she the one who led you to the rebel group that directed you to the mythical land of Sanctuary?

Plus, I don’t blame Jess for being a little manic about being in the outside world for the first time. Bugs would freak the heck out of me, too, if I’d never seen them before.

This story is too good for that macho man bullshit.

That old man with the cats reminds me of Grandpa. — Soph, age 10

My dad is a total cat-man. So my kids correlating the last surviving human outside of the city who has befriended hundreds of cats as his only companions, with my father, did not surprise me.

The old man lived alone and secluded for years until Logan and Jessica found him. He’s my favourite character because he’s so damn weird.

For example, this little doozy that my husband also likes to quote in hopes of wooing me:

[paraphrasing T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats”] “ The naming of cats is a difficult matter, it’s not just one of your holiday games. You may think at first I’m mad as a hatter, when I tell you that each cat’s got three different names.”

It gets me every time.

This is the weirdest movie I’ve ever seen, and I don’t get why you like it at all. Please never ask us to watch another one of your favourite movies again. — Both kids, simultaneously, as soon as the credits rolled.

Sigh. Another classic tale of brilliance lost on the Minecraft-ravaged minds of children.

However, I am not (too) discouraged! I will convert these children into classic movie-loving youngins if it’s the last thing I do!

Drop me your comments on what classic films you’ve shown your kids and their reactions to them. Perhaps your kiddos are much more worldly and open to entertainment from the day’s of yore.

Or maybe Logan’s Run is, at its core, just a really messed up movie.

And that’s probably why I love it so much.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock