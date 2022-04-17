Direct Quotes From My Kids When They Watched The Time Machine for the First Time

When I set out to write about my children’s reaction to Logan’s Run, I didn’t think that article would go anywhere, to be honest. I naturally assumed nobody would give a darn hoot about such a topic.

The truth is I wrote the piece because my daughter asked me to write more stories about her.

Okay, kiddo, your wish is my command.

I should listen to my daughter more often, it seems, because so far, Direct Quotes from My Kids When They Watched Logan’s Run for the First Time has been my widest reaching article for 2022. Yay!

I usually don’t do movie reviews because I simply don’t have the eye to speak on such matters. I like what I like, and I have no rhyme or reason as to why. However, I can relay the funny things I observe and do my best not to spoil the movie for you even though this film is 62 years old and, seriously, what have you been doing this whole time if you haven’t seen it yet?!

I had mentioned in my last piece that The Time Machine (1960) and The Princess Bride were also on my list of classic movies to show my kids. So today I’ve compiled more quotes from the kiddos while watching one of my favourite classic movies.

But first, here’s a brief overview of what The Time Machine.

George, played by Rod Taylor, is an inventor. It’s New Year’s Eve 1899, and he decides tonight is the night to try out his brand spanking new time machine. Fun fact: H.G. Wells coined the term time machine because he’s awesome as all get out. The Time Machine film is based on the book by H.G. Wells written in 1895. But I hope you already knew that.

The time machine itself is a stationary contraption that the rider can sit in while watching time fly by in front of their very eyes. With all of his drinking pals assuming he’s gone bat shit crazy with this talk of time travel ol’ Georgy boy decides to get the hell out of dodge and take his machine for a spin into the future.

George witnesses two world wars, weird fashion, death, and some other stuff before hitting the fast-forward button a little too hard and finds himself stuck in a distant future with a civilization called the Eloi — where the adults seem to be devoid of empathy yet, childlike in manner. In short, they sort of seem like dullards. The inventor takes a particular liking to one of those dullards, Weena played by Yvette Mimieux when he saves her from certain death.

At first, like all seemingly utopian societies, they appear to live a carefree existence. But if speculative fiction has taught us anything over the years, we should all be expecting something truly horrifying just under the surface.

(Only people who have seen The Time Machine will understand that very obvious pun.)

I had shown this masterpiece to my kids last year when we watched Logan’s Run together, but upon sitting down to write this newest piece, I realized it wasn’t coming to me as easily as the Logan’s Run article had. So much to my children’s dismay, I forced them to watch the movie again with me to obtain more current quotes.

And quotes I received!

Wow, that’s a lot of clocks in the intro — I wonder if this movie will have something to do with time? –Lars, Age 13

Their grasp of symbolism is stunning. –Sophie, age 11

Okay you two, you already know it’s a movie about time travel. You can chill out on the sass for just a few minutes, please and thank you.

Can we skip forward to the exciting part? It would make sense because we’re watching a time travel movie. –Sophie, age 11

No! You need the context to understand the plot!

Wait, did he just sharpen the time machine’s gear shifter with a bench grinder? –Lars, age 13

I have watched this movie tens of times, and I’ve never noticed that in the first scene with George and the machine, he does take what is essentially the key of the time machine (which admittedly looks like a gear shifter) and sharpens it up with an apparatus that I can only describe as a bench grinder for sharpening axes.

An odd move. But I’m sure it was necessary, in some weird way.

Can I just say I love how comfy the chair in the time machine looks. George and I would’ve gotten along juuuust fine if he makes it a priority to assure comfort while travelling through time. –Sophie age 11

Umm, what do you suppose those plates are made from? He’s literally banging them on the stone tables, and all they do is create an echo. –Lars, age 13

In this scene, George has landed in the year 802, 701 AD and finds the community gathering place of a future civilization. He discovers a large room with many tables laid out with plates, goblets and exotic fruits but no people to be found. In an attempt to notify humans of his arrival, George begins vigorously banging the plates on the stone tables. They do not break.

That is some seriously heavy-duty dinnerware they’ve got in the future, I tell ya.

If I had a time machine, I’d go back to when this movie was made and audition to be the xylophone player who obviously was in charge of the entire soundtrack for this movie. –Lars, age 13

The guy on the rock who didn’t save Weena looks like Toby Flenderson. –Sophie Age 11

It’s truly amazing what children see.

Again, with the men shaking ladies’ shoulders to make their point! If these movies are an actual representation of how women were treated back then, I want a time machine to go back and whoop some rude-dude butt. –Sophie age 11

Oh, my little feminist, how I love you.

The Talking Rings

This part needs a bit of context because it was a small section of the movie that significantly impacted my 13-year-old. Humans left a technology called the talking rings, in which George learns about the fate of the human race.

Due to environmental issues, war, and the inability for humans to work together to fix their plight, the entire human race was divided into two groups. Some created a civilization in caverns beneath Earth’s surface away from harsh environmental impacts, and others attempted to live on the surface without protection from the elements and, I dunno, tough it out, I guess.

Lars’ take on this:

It’s weird how everyone is crying about Covid dividing us, when, obviously we’ve been divided over issues for forever. I’m pretty sure that’s the metaphor here in this ridiculously old movie.

Did I mention my kid is an honor roll student? Hashtag humblebrag.

“Wait, did George kiss Weena? Didn’t he just refer to her as a simple little child in the scene before? That’s nasty.” –Sophie age 11

“Oh man, Soph, I think you are of Morlock descent” –Lars, 13

Lars! Be nice to your sister!

Yaaaaaas! Toby Flenderson saved the day! He shall now be known as one-punch-man because he can defeat the Morlocks with one single blow to the head! –Lars, age 13

We should have just watched the newer version of this movie. I bet it’s better. –Lars, age 13

Sacrilege!

Weineeeeer –Both of them

At 13 and 11 years old, my children cannot fathom the idea that anyone would ever be named Weena. Even though Lars has never met another person in real life named Lars (we live in Alberta), he still is not very open to the idea of anyone being called Weena.

This is why a) I need to get them out of the house more often and b) my kids are now walking around yelling, “Wieeeener!” any chance they get, calling out for an imaginary character from a movie that they didn’t even enjoy.

This has been going on for days now.

The movie was okay, Mom, but we really should have just skipped ahead to the part in the caverns with the Morlocks. That was definitely the best part. –Lars, age 13

And it is this line right here that explains why action movies like Avengers: Endgame or anything in the Marvel universe, for that matter, still seem to corner the market when it comes to teenage favourites.

Sweet fight scenes really do rule.

So maybe this one wasn’t a winner in their books, but The Time Machine (1960) remains one of my all-time favourites.

Next on the docket is The Princess Bride and so help me God, if they have anything bad to say about that classic, I’m going to feed them to a pack of Rodents of Unusual Size.

