Direct Quotes From My Kids While Watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

I can’t remember the exact details of the day I first experienced Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Was I sitting on the couch with Dad on a lazy Sunday afternoon, dreaming about the day I, too, would be a crafty, scheming teenager?
Perhaps I was already a teenager and skipping school myself. Propped haphazardly on my friend Cody’s couch, doob secured lovingly between forefinger and thumb, laughing at the antics of Ferris and Cam.
Considering the film was released in 1986, the year of LRB’s birth, at least I can rule out a premiere viewing at my local theatre.
Despite being unable to remember how or when I first watched this film (perhaps a side effect of all those doobs I mentioned earlier), I do remember the incredible feeling of lawlessness, this movie provided in its aftermath.
Wait. I can be a sneak and trickster and still be my lovable self?
Because, indeed, Ferris Bueller falls under all those categories — clever, conniving and oh-so-charming.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is about a teenage boy named Ferris (Matthew Broderick) and the elaborate pranks and schemes he pulls to achieve a day off of school for himself and his friends.
Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) is Ferris’ best friend and perfect opposite with his hangdog attitude and hilarious deadpan dark humour. Sloane Peterson, played by Mia Sara, is Ferris’ girlfriend. Together the three play hooky from school; meanwhile, Principal Rooney (Jeffery Jones) chases the trio all over town in an attempt to catch them in the act of skipping school.
When I say I love this movie, I mean I looooooooove this movie. It is the essence of what all teenagers should aim to achieve in their high school careers.
Yes, sure, study hard and get into a great university.
But also — skip school at least once and have yourself an adventure, kids!
In fact, I said these exact words to my children as I prepared them to watch this fantastic film.
Considering my track record with the movies I’ve subjected them to for my Direct Quotes series, they looked on, dubiously.
. . .
Opening scene: Ferris frantically speaks to the camera while putting together his first and foremost get-out-of-school scheme of the day.
He’s talking to the camera — setting the scene for what’s to come. Listen to his monologue; it’s amazing! It suddenly occurs to me I’m going to be defending this movie from beginning to end.
Well yeah. It came out in ‘86.
Hey! I was born in ‘86!
He’s Ferris Bueller — Duh.
Yeah, we’re all a little worried about Cameron at this point in the film, Soph.
Gales of laughter burst forth when Ferris pulls the old Slone’s-dad-phone-prank, and I begin to see a glimmer of hope while watching one of my faves with the children.
It was a simpler time back in the 80s.
Point taken. Sigh. Bested by a 14-year-old once again.
The only thing Soph took away from the entire parade scene was that someone was playing the French horn, but they were holding it incorrectly. My kid is a band geek.
Aren’t you guys glad you have cool parents like Dad and me? I decide to use this as a teaching moment. Er, teaching as in: We are the most incredible parents ever. Appreciate your good fortune, dammit!
No, but once we stole my friend’s Dad’s truck. It wasn’t until we got on the road that we realized something was wrong with the steering wheel, and it only turned left.
So, it was a definite challenge to return to her house by only making left-hand turns.
Milliseconds after it had left my mouth, I regretted divulging that information to my children.
I must admit, the creep factor is off the charts in that scene.
I’m fairly confident this movie is where that specific cliche originated.
Although the children were hesitant to watch this classic film with me, I feel this one might have been one of the most enjoyable movies we’ve watched together.
At least for Lars, it was.
This probably proves that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is truly a story about teens for teens. Although I often refer to my daughter as my 12-year-old who is going on 30, many of the jokes may have gone over her head.
On the other hand, Lars was captivated by the creative genius that is Ferris Bueller.
Let’s hope he didn’t get too many ideas — the kid is beginning high school next year.
—
This post was previously published on Fanfare.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock