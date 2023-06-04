Direct Quotes From My Kids While Watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

I can’t remember the exact details of the day I first experienced Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Was I sitting on the couch with Dad on a lazy Sunday afternoon, dreaming about the day I, too, would be a crafty, scheming teenager?

Perhaps I was already a teenager and skipping school myself. Propped haphazardly on my friend Cody’s couch, doob secured lovingly between forefinger and thumb, laughing at the antics of Ferris and Cam.

Considering the film was released in 1986, the year of LRB’s birth, at least I can rule out a premiere viewing at my local theatre.

Despite being unable to remember how or when I first watched this film (perhaps a side effect of all those doobs I mentioned earlier), I do remember the incredible feeling of lawlessness, this movie provided in its aftermath.

Wait. I can be a sneak and trickster and still be my lovable self?

Because, indeed, Ferris Bueller falls under all those categories — clever, conniving and oh-so-charming.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is about a teenage boy named Ferris (Matthew Broderick) and the elaborate pranks and schemes he pulls to achieve a day off of school for himself and his friends.

Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) is Ferris’ best friend and perfect opposite with his hangdog attitude and hilarious deadpan dark humour. Sloane Peterson, played by Mia Sara, is Ferris’ girlfriend. Together the three play hooky from school; meanwhile, Principal Rooney (Jeffery Jones) chases the trio all over town in an attempt to catch them in the act of skipping school.

When I say I love this movie, I mean I looooooooove this movie. It is the essence of what all teenagers should aim to achieve in their high school careers.

Yes, sure, study hard and get into a great university.

But also — skip school at least once and have yourself an adventure, kids!

In fact, I said these exact words to my children as I prepared them to watch this fantastic film.

Considering my track record with the movies I’ve subjected them to for my Direct Quotes series, they looked on, dubiously.

. . .

Opening scene: Ferris frantically speaks to the camera while putting together his first and foremost get-out-of-school scheme of the day.

“Is he schizophrenic? Why is he talking to himself?” –Lars, age 14, genuinely asking this.

He’s talking to the camera — setting the scene for what’s to come. Listen to his monologue; it’s amazing! It suddenly occurs to me I’m going to be defending this movie from beginning to end.

“This movie screams the 80s.” –Soph, 12

Well yeah. It came out in ‘86.

“Ahhhh, that makes sense. It’s ancient.” –Soph

Hey! I was born in ‘86!

“Exactly.” –Soph “How is he that smart to rig that set up in his room?!” –Lars, 14

He’s Ferris Bueller — Duh.

“I’m worried Cameron is going to overdose on all that medicine stacked on his bedside table.” –Soph, 12

Yeah, we’re all a little worried about Cameron at this point in the film, Soph.

“Oh, my gawd, look at that computer! Look at that writing on that computer — it’s green! This movie really is ancient!” –Lars, 14 “Okay, Ferris and Cameron’s friendship is so relatable.” –Soph, 12 “That principal has the worst receding hairline I’ve ever seen!” –Soph, 12, being a little too judgy about receding hairlines if you ask me.

Gales of laughter burst forth when Ferris pulls the old Slone’s-dad-phone-prank, and I begin to see a glimmer of hope while watching one of my faves with the children.

“I gotta say, Mom, this movie is delightfully intense.” — Lars, 14 “Oh maaaaan! That mechanic guy looks like the most untrustworthy person they could possibly get to look after the car!” –Soph, 12 “It makes me really sad how depressed Cameron is.” –Soph, 12 “Yeah, definitely a downer.” –Lars, 14 “Some of the cinematography feels like it should be in a horror movie. Do you think that’s a subliminal message that skipping school is terrifying?” –Lars, 14 “This principal is an idiot. Who just walks up to a strange back and says, ‘Your ass is mine’ he was asking for that backwash straw cola!” –Soph, 12, outraged by Principal Rooney. “You could have just let Ferris have the day off, Mr. Principal. You really didn’t need to subject yourself to this buffoonery.” — Soph now speaking directly to Rooney via the TV screen. “Well, that’s creepy.” — Lars, referring to Ferris and company holding the random school kids’ hands in the museum.

It was a simpler time back in the 80s.

“So random strangers would come and hold your hand in public places?” –Lars, 14

Point taken. Sigh. Bested by a 14-year-old once again.

“Gahhh, Cameron must feel like such a third wheel in this entire scenario!” –Soph, 12 “Plot twist: Sloane was just with Ferris to get closer to Cameron because she’s into melancholic dudes.” –Lars, 14

The only thing Soph took away from the entire parade scene was that someone was playing the French horn, but they were holding it incorrectly. My kid is a band geek.

“Now that’s illegal (Rooney walking into the Ferris’ house unannounced).” — Both Lars and Soph, probably dreading the day their own principal walks into our house unannounced. “So Cameron would rather drown himself in the pool than face his dad?” –Soph, 12 “That’s rough.” –Lars, 14

Aren’t you guys glad you have cool parents like Dad and me? I decide to use this as a teaching moment. Er, teaching as in: We are the most incredible parents ever. Appreciate your good fortune, dammit!

“I forgot Charlie Sheen did a cameo in this!!” –Me, overly excited to see young Charlie Sheen. “Who?” –Lars, 14 “Charlie Sheen should keep his opinions about women’s eye makeup to himself.” –Soph, 12. “Mom, have you ever stolen your parent’s car?” –Lars, 14

No, but once we stole my friend’s Dad’s truck. It wasn’t until we got on the road that we realized something was wrong with the steering wheel, and it only turned left.

So, it was a definite challenge to return to her house by only making left-hand turns.

Milliseconds after it had left my mouth, I regretted divulging that information to my children.

“Ugh, so cringy when Sloane is asking Cameron if he saw her changing out of her clothes by the jacuzzi. That smile — so creeeeeepy!” –Soph, 12

I must admit, the creep factor is off the charts in that scene.

*Car flying out the window* “Well, that was quite the oopsie, daisy.” –Lars, 14 “Ugh, running through random people’s backyards — so cliche!” –Soph, 12

I’m fairly confident this movie is where that specific cliche originated.

Although the children were hesitant to watch this classic film with me, I feel this one might have been one of the most enjoyable movies we’ve watched together.

At least for Lars, it was.

This probably proves that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is truly a story about teens for teens. Although I often refer to my daughter as my 12-year-old who is going on 30, many of the jokes may have gone over her head.

On the other hand, Lars was captivated by the creative genius that is Ferris Bueller.

Let’s hope he didn’t get too many ideas — the kid is beginning high school next year.

“I’ll give this one 8.1 shady mechanics out of 10.” –Lars, 14 “Too many illegal activities. I give it a 6 out of 10.” –Soph, 12

—

***

—

